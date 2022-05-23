Hitachi's new ZX50U-5N compact excavator is among three new models the company just rolled out for the North American market.

Hitachi has unveiled three new excavators for the U.S. market, the company’s first North American excavator launch since the end of its manufacturing agreement with John Deere.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas had a 33-year marketing and manufacturing agreement with Deere in which the companies jointly produced excavators at plants in North Carolina, Canada and Brazil. On February 28, the agreement was officially dissolved and Deere has since purchased the plants for producing its own brand of excavators. Hitachi and Deere have a new supply agreement for Deere excavators.

Last week at its Newnan, Georgia, headquarters, Hitachi rolled out its first set of independently produced excavators for North America. They were made in Japan and imported here. The three models are the ZX50U-5N and ZX26U-5N compact excavators and the 25-ton ZX210LC-6 HP.

ZX210LC-6 HP

HitachiHitachi says its new 25-ton ZX210LC-6 HP offers best-in-class power and speed.

It runs on a 163.6-horsepower Isuzu 4-cylinder engine. Hitachi says the engine has several features to improve performance:

Variable geometry turbocharger that delivers an optimum quantity of air to the combustion chamber under all the engine’s operating ranges.

Electronically controlled common-rail fuel injection system that delivers a precise quantity of pressurized fuel to achieve efficient combustion and reduce fuel consumption.

Combustion chamber with a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating for reduced wear.

Revised piston shape for cleaner emissions.

Electronic governor to maintain a constant speed despite load changes. This can reduce fuel consumption and noise in no-load and light-duty operations.

Engine warm-up system that automatically increases engine speed in cold weather to quickly heat up the hydraulic oil and coolant.

In HP Mode, engine speed and hydraulic pump output-torque increase. The front attachment moves faster because each actuator has its own pump, the company says, so hydraulic oil flows separately to the bucket, arm and boom cylinders. The TRIAS II hydraulic system has three pumps supplying the oil to the actuators and are designed to reduce fuel consumption and deliver precise flow for better attachment control.

An arm recirculation cancellation system increases speed when rolling the arm in when working with lighter loads. A hydraulic boost system increases arm speed. The systems are designed for more efficient use of hydraulic oil. The excavator also has two extra spools in the control valve for easier installation of large-flow attachments.

The cab is equipped with a 7-inch multifunction LCD monitor. It displays the Aerial Angle peripheral vision camera system, which includes a surround option that gives a 270-degree view of the excavator’s immediate surroundings. Other view options are rear right, and rear right and left.

Hitachi says it has make it one of the quietest cabs on the market. The suspension seat is adjustable and has an integrated control console.

Hitachi improved access to all the service points, including filters. Engine oil and coolant levels can be checked on the cab’s touchscreen monitor.

The undercarriage includes several improvements for durability:

Increased crossbeam size and strength.

Changed shape of the lower roller to prevent mud from entering it and damaging the oil seal.

Enlarged sliding surface of the bearing part that supports the front idler to increase its wear resistance.

Integrated the front idler and adjuster cylinder to improve their durability.

The model comes with Hitachi’s telematics Global e-Service for remote monitoring via Owner’s Site and ConSite, which tracks such data as idle time, operating time and fuel efficiency. It also alerts to upcoming maintenance needs and helps maximize machine efficiency and minimize downtime, Hitachi says.

ZX50U-5N

HitachiThe 5-ton ZX50U-5N has a reduced tail swing, independent swing boom and 360-degree rotation for working in tight spaces.

Hitachi says it can also work well around utilities due to its operator visibility and precise control. It can load trucks and work in wide open spaces as well. It has a maximum reach of 19 feet 7 inches and a maximum dig depth of 11 feet 7 inches.

It runs on a 36.3-net-horsepower Yanmar engine with power and eco modes.

A variety of attachments are available for the ZX50U-5N for material handling and other tasks. It comes standard with a quick coupler and boom-mounted auxiliary hydraulic line. An auxiliary function lever comes with an analog switch, trigger switch and horn for using a hydraulic breaker or attachment with swing. The Hitachi Triple H hydraulic system enables multiple operations at the same time.

A backfill blade is also standard, and a hydraulic blade that can angle 25 degrees left or right is an option.

The cab features a wide entrance, additional foot room and ergonomic hydraulic pilot controls. Control patterns can be switched from backhoe to excavator style with a selector under the seat. The 3.5-inch LCD monitor provides machine information and has a variety of touchscreen functions including auto-shutdown and the engine modes. Climate control is included.

Hitachi says it also built the ZX50U-5N to the same durability standards as its larger excavators. The rubber tracks’ steel core resists cracking, and the undercarriage features large diameter drive sprockets and track idlers, the company says. The boom cylinder gets added protection, and the upper structure has more upward impact resistance than previous models.

For easier service access, Hitachi added a hinged door to the side-by-side oil cooler and radiator core. Service points are at ground level. The operator station tilts up 50 degrees for access to the swing motor, engine starter motor and alternator. Track tension can be adjusted with a grease gun and a wrench.

Engine oil intervals are 500 hours, and hydraulic oil service intervals are 2,000 hours. Greasing intervals are 500 hours.

ZX26U-5N

HitachiThe smallest of the new excavators is the 2.75-ton ZX26U-5N. The compact excavator is just under 5 feet wide and has reduced tail swing for operating in confined spaces.

It also features 360-degree rotation and independent swing boom. It can be easily transported, using its tiedown holes on the side frame and blade.

Hitachi says it is designed for landscaping, renovation, trenching, backfilling, drilling and demolition applications where space is limited, and in sensitive ground conditions where low ground pressure is needed.

It features a max reach of 15 feet 2 inches and a max dig depth of 8.5 feet. It comes with a dozer blade for backfilling and grading.

It runs on a 20-net-horsepower Yanmar engine designed for high torque and low noise. Hydraulic pilot controls operate bucket, thumb and other attachments, as well as boom, swing, travel and blade.

Same as the ZX50U-5N mentioned above, it features easy switch from backhoe to excavator style controls, auxiliary function lever for high-flow attachments and a boom cylinder guard and hose protector.

For the operator’s station, buyers can choose a four-pillar canopy or enclosed cab. The suspension seat has adjustable armrests. The entrance floor is low to the ground to make it easier to enter and exit. The optional cab has been widened with a larger door, has more foot room and an enlarged windshield, Hitachi says.

Hitachi says it increased durability and maintenance access on the ZX26U-5N similar to its larger excavators.

Quick specs





ZX26U-5N

Net power: 20 hp

Operating weight: 5,560 lbs.

Max dig reach: 15 ft. 2 in.

Max dig depth: 8 ft. 6 in.

ZX50U-5N

Net power: 36.3 hp

Operating weight: 10,560 lbs.

Max dig reach: 19 ft. 7 in.

Max dig depth: 11 ft. 7 in.

ZX210LC-6