The new ULM 412 H is the smallest telehandler in the Manitou lineup.

The smallest telehandlers in the Manitou and Gehl lineups are going to dealerships later this year.

The new Manitou ULM 412 H and ULM 415 H telehandlers have lift heights of 14 feet 1 inch and capacities of 2,756 and 3,307 pounds, respectively.

The ULM stands for Ultra Light Manitou.

The company’s Gehl models – GCT 3-14 and GCT 3-14+ – feature the same specs but will be painted in that brand’s trademark yellow. The GCT stands for Gehl Compact Telehandler.

ManitouThe telehandlers were designed at Manitou’s Laillé site in France with a focus on creating “super compact” telehandlers, the company says.

At 3 tons, they are light enough to be hauled by a small trailer. They can operate in tight conditions, with a width of just under 5 feet and a height of 6 feet 4 inches. They are 11 feet 5 inches long.

The new telehandlers represent the lightest produced by Manitou. The Manitou MT 420 and Gehl RS4-14 were the company’s smallest models at 9,237 pounds. In comparison, the ULM 412 H and GCT 3-14 weigh 6,063 pounds each.

The telehandlers are designed for rough terrain with four-wheel drive, an oscillating rear axle and an 11-inch ground clearance. A variety of tires are also available.

Max reach is 8 feet 7 inches. The telehandlers have a bucket breakout force of 4,226 pound-feet.

They run on 35-horsepower Tier 4 Final Yanmar engines, with hydrostatic transmission. Travel speed is 16 mph. They have three steering modes: two-wheel steering for travel; four-wheel steering for tight spaces; and crab mode for lateral maneuvers.

ManitouManitou says the cab provides operators with a 360-degree view. They also get a view above as the roof has a shock-resistant polycarbonate window that the company says meets FOPS (falling object protective structure) requirements.

Side views are also clear with hydraulic hoses positioned inside the boom and the engine compartment placed lower to the right side of the operator.

Other cab features: pop-up operator assistance on the dashboard display screen, joystick positioned on a floating armrest, two vents on the windshield and automatic parking brake. There is also no added step for entering the cab.

ManitouFor saving fuel and maintenance costs, Manitou offers a Stop & Start option that automatically cuts off the machine when stopped to reduce idling. The company has also reduced the hydraulic tank size by 25% to 10 gallons by re-engineering the hydraulic system. It removed the hydraulic compensating cylinder and replaced it with an electronic compensator and added an anti-aeration filter. That not only reduced hydraulic oil requirements for the machine but reduced its width.

Maximum hydraulic flow is 13 gallons per minute at 3,408 pounds per square inch. That enables the machine to handle a variety of attachments, including buckets, forks, pot clamp, pruning clipper and snow blade. Manitou says the telehandler is equipped with a flow-sharing distributor that enables several hydraulic movements at the same time.

Manitou made the engine compartment opening wide for easier access. A hatch in front of the engine allows straw or dust near the radiators to be removed, and access to the fuel and hydraulic oil tanks are at eye level, the company says.

ManitouAll of the models come standard with access to MyManitou or MyGehl apps for managing maintenance by smartphone.

The first deliveries of the telehandlers for North America are scheduled for the third quarter of this year. The company plans to provide the following options on the first 180 machines produced: auto-idle Stop & Start, pneumatic cloth seat, a four-year warranty and an additional attachment to the forks carriage. That offer expires May 31.

Manitou



Manitou



Manitou

























