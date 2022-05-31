Bobcat demonstrates its E32e electric compact excavator in California to show its lineup of battery-powered equipment.

Bobcat has unveiled its latest electric compact excavator, the E32e.

The 3.9-ton battery-powered excavator joins a growing lineup of Bobcat electric machines, including the E10e, its first electric compact excavator, announced in 2019, and the world’s first electric compact track loader, the T7X, unveiled earlier this year.

Bobcat brought out all three battery-powered machines May 24 for live demonstrations in California to show them as zero-emissions alternatives for government and private equipment fleets. The company plans to start delivering the electric compact machines in July to Sunbelt Rentals locations where they will be available for rent.

Like the T7X CTL and the E10e, the E32e has a run time of 4 hours of continuous operation on its lithium-ion battery pack. The company says it could work a full 8-hour day with intermittent use.

It takes 8 hours to fully charge with a 240-volt outlet. Bobcat says the machines can equal or outperform their diesel counterparts.

The E32e has a motor power of 21.6 horsepower, or 16.1 kilowatts. Regardless of rpm, the electric compact excavator delivers full torque, Bobcat says.

The company also touts its smooth hydraulic control and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously without a noticeable drop in power. The compact excavator can work indoors or outside in dense urban areas, because it emits no harmful emissions, and it is quiet and reduces vibrations.

Bobcat says the electric motors have fewer parts than diesel engines for reduced maintenance and repair costs. The batteries do not require any routine maintenance and are internally protected from overcharging. Bobcat notes that recharging them leads to significant cost savings over diesel, and contractors can use the electric equipment to become eligible for projects in which priority is given to those using sustainable business practices.

The electrical drive system that replaces the hydraulic system of diesel-powered equipment consists of electric cylinders and electric-drive motors, and that means almost no fluids, except a small amount of coolant.

“They are designed to deliver a smaller carbon footprint and a quieter jobsite experience but can also outperform their diesel machine counterparts,” says Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation at Bobcat. “These machines offer zero-emissions and clean solutions that meet today’s growing regulations, as well as the high standards of government and construction customers in a variety of applications.”

The E32e has a bucket digging force of 7,284 pound-feet and drawbar pull of 7,815 pound-feet.

It exerts ground pressure of 5 psi and has a travel speed of up to 2.6 mph.

The hydraulic pump has a flow capacity of 24.4 gallons per minute, and auxiliary flow is 16.8 gpm at 2,987 psi.

Boom swing is 75 degrees left and 55 degrees right.

The E32e comes standard with a canopy that meets ROPS, TOPS and FOPS standards. Other standard features include dozer blade, travel motion alarm, auto-idle, vinyl seat, 5-inch screen display, auto two-speed travel, auxiliary hydraulics with quick couplers, and work lights.

The recent event in California in which Bobcat demonstrated its electric compact equipment included representatives of the California Air Resources Board.

“These electric, off-road construction machines are a promising step in our aim to increase access to clean off-road equipment that produces near-zero emissions in California,” said William Robertson, vehicle program specialist with CARB’s Mobile Source Control Division. “The commercialization of cleaner off-road technologies shown at these events are exciting examples supporting the state’s transition to a clean energy economy.”

Quick specs

E32e

Operating weight: 7,861 lbs.

Battery type: Lithium ion

Motor power: 21.6 hp (16.1 kW)

Estimated continuous runtime: 4 hours

Charge time (240 volts): 8 hours

Motor type: Synchronous

Gross battery capacity: 44.5 kilowatt/hours

Bucket digging force: 7,284 lb.-ft.

Hydraulic pump capacity: 24.4 gpm

Auxiliary flow: 16.8 gpm

