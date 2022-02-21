If you are looking for a new compact excavator in the 5-ton range, Kobelco just entered the arena with a new model, its next-generation KS45SRX-7.

Created with all the attributes of Kobelco’s Performance X Design concept, the new machine offers the same quality, feel and comfort of the company’s larger excavator models.

The SK45SRX-7 weighs 10,030 pounds with canopy and 10,300 pounds with cab. Get up and go is provided by a 37-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine.

With the standard arm you can reach a maximum height of 18 feet 10 inches. Max reach at ground level is 18 feet 8 inches. And digging depth goes to 11 feet 3 inches.

All this comes in a package that is just 6 feet 5 inches wide with a compact tail swing for operation in restricted spaces, such as urban or residential jobsites.

The standard arm is 5 feet 1 inch and comes with a preinstalled thumb bracket.

More powerful hydraulics

Kobelco boosted hydraulic performance on the SK45SRX-7 to make it faster and more productive compared to the previous 6E series.

The new hydraulic system shortens the digging cycle time by up to 7% without reducing speed, even with a heavy load or when traveling up a slope. Redesigned travel motors increase the travel speed by up to 5%.

Additional hydraulic benefits include smoother operation and improved leveling performance. The integrated-flow pump system enables operators to harness extra output from the third pump, which otherwise powers the swing and dozer circuit. This additional output is directed to the arm and boom for added power when digging, resulting in a fast and smooth raising operation, even under heavy loads.

‘One-pass’ blade

When it comes time to level out your site, a two-way dozer blade with float comes standard.

A common feature on the Performance X Design series, the blade contour ensures the soil falls forward rather than behind the blade when dozing. Typically only one pass is needed to clean up the site.

A four-way (power angle) dozer blade with float is also available as an option.

When in Energy Conservation mode, the SK45SRX-7 adapts S-mode to enable 26% less fuel consumption when compared with H-mode, and an auto-deceleration switch is installed as standard.

Stronger steel

The structure of the SK4SRX-7 has been reinforced with large cross-section segments across the boom, arm and swing bracket. Bolt-tightened pins firmly lock the boom to prevent the boom top from opening laterally.

The bucket features a cast-iron idler link, and the box construction dozer supports provide greater strength. The high-strength cab/canopy meets ROPS, TOPS, and OPG Level 1 (top guard) standards.

Accommodating cab

KobelcoInside the cabin, the dozer can be controlled by the ergonomically designed lever, which is easier to grip, and the first and second speed switches have been repositioned to improve maneuverability. Another Performance X Design feature: improved ergonomics to enable operators to move the control levers horizontally without twisting their wrist, and the enlarged wrist rests keep operators’ forearms in position, reducing fatigue and allowing for a stable operation.

The automatic climate control (on cab models), smartphone holder (Bluetooth handsfree-enabled), USB/AUX port, DAB+ Radio, cup holder, and coat hook provide extra comfort during long hours of operation. New LED work lights are mounted at the factory on the boom, top front, and left side of the cab. Mesh type front and top cab guards are available as options.