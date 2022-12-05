With an optional variable gauge undercarriage for greater stability, the new Cat 352 hydraulic excavator is set up with more power for bigger jobs.

“Built for big jobs, the 352 delivers unmatched performance in its size class,” said Brian Abbott, global product manager for large hydraulic excavators at Caterpillar. “It can be equipped with high-capacity buckets to dig and load tons of material in fewer passes or large hammers to work in demanding quarry applications.”

The optional variable gauge undercarriage on the machine retracts to a 7-foot 10-inch width, for easier transport. It expands 6 inches wider than the fixed gauge undercarriage for greater stability.

The 443-horsepower Cat C13B engine and electrohydraulic system efficiently power through difficult materials, the company says. It features three power modes, which Cat says match the power demands of the job while reducing fuel consumption:

Smart Mode: Automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to digging conditions to lower fuel consumption.

Power Mode: Delivers maximum power to meet the most demanding tasks.

Eco Mode: Reduces engine speed to a constant 1,500 rpm to minimize fuel consumption.

Rugged and reliable

The 352’s high ambient temperature capability of 125 degrees Fahrenheit, cold-start capability at zero degrees, and ability to work at up to 14,764 feet above sea level enables it to operate in various climates. An auto hydraulic warmup kicks in to prolong the life of machine components in cold weather.

Oil and fuel filter service has been synchronized at 1,000-hour intervals. Compared to other competitive models this size, Cat says, the extended intervals should eliminate the cost for nine oil and fuel filter changes and the cost of parts for 27 oil and fuel filters over 10,000 operating hours.

Product Link collects machine operating information like location, hours, fuel usage, idle time, maintenance alerts, diagnostic codes and machine health. The data is shared through web and mobile applications and allows remote troubleshooting and remote flash. Cat says dealers can connect with the machine to diagnose fault codes and update operating software.

Smooth operation

Start is by keyless pushbutton or optional Bluetooth key fob. Engine ignition on the 352 can also be accomplished through an Operator ID passcode. According to Cat, the unique Operator ID can quickly save and restore the joystick button, response and pattern preferences for individual operators.

A standard touchscreen monitor provides quick navigation through machine controls and easy access to the digital operator’s manual, the company says. Operators also can add the optional Cat Stick Steer, which makes for easy excavator maneuvering through one-hand operation and includes cruise control for even easier traveling.

The 352 excavators also come loaded with a host of Cat technology including Cat Payload on-board weighing, VisionLink to remotely manage production targets and Cat Swing Assist to set operator-defined set-points for the machine to stop swinging.

In addition, standard Cat Grade Assist allows the excavator to stay on grade with single lever digging, while Cat 2D Grade indicates depth and slope. Upgrading to Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Grade with 3D offers the ability to create and edit designs and efficiently complete more complex grading applications. All Cat Grade systems are compatible with radios and base stations from top third-party technology suppliers. According to Cat, operators can store up to four depth and slope offsets to quickly cut to grade without a grade checker.

Auto Hammer Stop warns operators after 15 seconds of continuous firing and then shuts off the hydraulic hammer after 30 seconds to prevent unnecessary wear and tear. Auto Dig Boost and Auto Heavy Lift increase bucket penetration and lift capacity by 8%. Additional auxiliary hydraulic options allow the use of a wide range of Cat attachments.

Two different cab trim levels are available. The Deluxe cabs come with a heated air-suspension seat, and the Premium cab option comes with a heated and ventilated air-suspension seat. Both have a tilt-up left-hand console for easier entry and exit.

Quick specs

Engine: C13B

Horsepower: 443

Operating weight: 113,500 lbs.

Max. digging depth: 26’ 11”

Max. reach at ground line: 39’ 10”

Max loading height: 24’ 4”