The compact wheel loader market has become a crowded field over the years, continuing a longstanding trend of contractors choosing smaller machines for their lower costs and versatility.

We define CWLs as those up to 90 horsepower and weighing between 6,000 and 15,000 pounds. (For those under 6,000 pounds, check out our buyer’s guide of another growing equipment category, the small articulated loader.)

Not only are compact wheel loaders good at scooping and hauling bucketfuls of dirt and other material, they can also run a variety of high-flow attachments, including snowblowers and cold planers. They can deliver more power on a job that might strain the standard wheeled skid steer, with more efficiency and toolcarrier agility than a standard wheel loader.

They also often provide many of the same operator comforts and performance features as larger loaders, as well as being available in no-frills versions for the budget-conscious contractor.

In this report, we look at the most popular models of compact wheel loaders, as according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data, as well as new models and features on the market. (Fusable is the parent company of Equipment World.)

Here’s the latest from Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, Giant, Hitachi, Intrepid, JCB, John Deere, Kubota, Liebherr, Manitou/Gehl, Mecalac, New Holland, Takeuchi, Volvo, Wacker Neuson, Wolf, XCMG and Yanmar.

Bobcat

Bobcat’s top-selling compact wheel loader is the L95, which also ranks fifth in top new-financed sales, according to EDA.

The 12,000-pound L95 gets the most horsepower and bucket capacity of the company’s compact wheel loaders. It runs on a 74-horsepower Bobcat diesel engine and has bucket capacities of 1.2 to 2 cubic yards.

Other features include a nearly 4,000-pound operating capacity and 10.5-foot lift height. An electronic hydrostatic transmission delivers increased loading and pushing power, the company says, as well as “easy direction changes, efficient acceleration and effortless speed control.”

The L95 can travel up 24 mph and has “automatic ride control” designed to cushion the load to reduce bucket spillage and increase operator comfort.

The company’s next top-seller is the 64-horsepower L85 at 11,164 pounds and bucket capacity of 1 to 1.6 cubic yards.

Its remaining CWL and its smallest, the 55-horsepower L65, weighs 9,944 pounds and has bucket capacity of 0.86 to 1.3 cubic yards.

Case

Case Construction Equipment Case Construction Equipment produces the top-selling CWL, according to EDA, the 74-horsepower 321F.

It has an operating weight of 13,633 pounds and bucket capacity of 1.31 cubic yards.

In the past year, Case released the all-electric CL36EV. The 3.6-metric-ton CL36EV “delivers the same power and performance as comparably sized diesel-powered loaders with all the benefits of electrification like zero emissions, low noise and simplified maintenance,” the company says.

The electric CWL was made for power and maneuverability in tight spaces and features a 10-foot hinge-pin height for loading trucks and bins. It can run a variety of attachments. It has a bucket capacity of 0.65 cubic yards and provides return to dig with automatic bucket leveling.

It uses the same charger as automobiles for its 23 kWh battery, and an optional plug-in fast charger “can provide a full charge in as little as two hours,” the company says.

Case offers three other diesel CWLs, including the 74-horsepower 221F, which is its next best-selling model and ranks 8th on EDA’s sales list.

The 221F has an operating weight of 12,547 pounds and bucket capacity of 1.18 cubic yards.

Its smallest model is the 58-horsepower 21F at 10,518 pounds and 0.92-cubic-yard bucket.

The remaining model, the 64-horsepower 121F, weighs 11,826 pounds and has a bucket capacity of 1.05 cubic yards.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Caterpillar offers five models of compact wheel loaders, including its top-seller, the 74.7-horsepower 906.

The 906 ranks fourth in U.S. new-financed sales, weighs 12,628 pounds and has bucket capacities of 1 to 2 cubic yards.

The company’s next-gen CWLs can come in basic configuration, as well as dozens of possible upgrades. The loaders get the same seat as found in Cat’s medium-sized wheel loaders and a sealed, pressurized cab with a sound rating of 71 decibels. The joystick is mounted to the seat armrest to control direction, speed, hydraulic flow and differential lock. Travel speed is up to 25 mph.

Next in sales for Cat is its 908, which ranks sixth in the U.S. It also has a 74.7-horsepower Cat diesel. It weighs 14,617 pounds and has bucket capacities of 1 to 2 cubic yards.

Other models in the lineup:

903 – 48 horsepower, 9,200-pound operating weight and 0.8-1.3 cubic yards.

903D – 42 horsepower, 9,414-pound operating weight and 0.8-1.3 cubic yards.

907 – 74.7 horsepower, 12,765-pound operating weight and 1-2 cubic yards.

Giant

Giant by Tobroco Giant by Tobroco’s compact wheel loaders include the G5000 and G3500 series.

The Giant G3500 is equipped with a 66-horsepower Kubota diesel engine and comes in three models: Z-Bar, Xtra and Tele.

The telescopic boom on the Tele model delivers 40.2 inches of lift height over the Z-Bar model for a total of 169.8 inches.

The G3500 Xtra provides a tipping load over 3,500 pounds more than the Z-Bar for a total of 8,600 pounds.

The models range in weight from 7,500 to 8,710 pounds, can reach a top speed of 18.5 mph and have hydraulic flow rate up to 18.5 gallons per minute.

The Giant G5000 is equipped with a 75-horsepower Kubota diesel and can be equipped with an optional heated cab with air condition. It also comes in Z-Bar, Xtra and Tele models.

The telescopic boom on the Tele model delivers 33.5 inches of lift height over the Z-Bar model for a total of 171.3 inches.

The G5000 Xtra provides a tipping load about 2,500 pounds more than the Z-Bar for a total of 8,600 pounds.

The models range in weight from 9,700 to 10,140 pounds, can reach a top speed of 21.6 mph and max flow rate of 31.7 gallons per minute.

Hitachi

Hitachi Construction Machinery Hitachi Construction Machinery plans to change its name to Landcros in 2027 and offers three models of compact wheel loaders. The company is already using the new name on its website.

Its top-selling CWL is the ZW80-5B, which also ranks 10th in the U.S. in new-financed sales.

The largest in its lineup at 12,600 pounds, the ZW80-5B runs on a 63-horsepower Deutz diesel engine and has bucket capacity of 1.2 cubic yards.

The CWL features a universal coupler for a wide range of attachments that can be changed from the cab, a wraparound counterweight to lower the center of gravity for increased stability and a locking front differential for traction.

Hitachi also touts the loader’s low-noise cab that can be walked through with access from both sides and a flat floor for easier cleaning. The cab also has a panoramic view and a standard adjustable suspended seat.

The company’s second best-seller is the 42-horsepower ZW50-5B at 9,350 pounds and 0.8 cubic yard.

The smallest in the lineup is the 25-horsepower ZW30-5B at 7,310 pounds and 0.52 cubic yard.

Intrepid

Miniloaders.com The KM250 Tele is the largest and most powerful of Intrepid’s small loaders and features a 48-horsepower Yanmar engine and a service weight of 6,000 pounds, just making the cut for this report.

The telescopic loader, which can reach up to 10.8 feet high, is distributed in the U.S. by miniloaders.com for Belgium-based manufacturer Knikmops. The company calls it “the perfect tool-carrier to replace skid steers on jobsites.”

It has a lift capacity of 5,280 pounds. Features include a universal, hydraulically locking skid steer mounting plate that can run rotary attachments like augers, sweepers and cutters.

All functions – forward/reverse, auxiliary hydraulics, boom – are operated by joystick. A left and right foot pedal operate as inching pedal and throttle pedal, respectively. It is also equipped with a hand throttle, allowing the operator to set rpm manually.

JCB

JCB JCB offers two CWLs, the 64-horsepower 407 and 74-horsepower 409.

JCB partnered with Kohler to produce the loaders’ engines, which it says deliver high power and torque at low rpm.

The 13,296-pound 409 is JCB’s top-selling CWL and ranks 11th in the U.S. It has a bucket capacity of 1.3 cubic yards.

JCB says its compact size, pivot-steer design and articulated chassis provide increased maneuverability and a tight turning radius for working in restricted spaces and buildings. The hydrostatic drive makes it easy to operate, the company says.

It also features a variable-speed cooling fan and several axle options, including open differentials for hard ground and limited-slip differentials for soft muddy terrain.

JCB’s other model, the 407, weighs 11,486 and has a 1-cubic-yard bucket capacity.

John Deere

John Deere John Deere offers six models of compact wheel loaders under 90 horsepower, with its 244 P-Tier as its top-seller.

The model also ranks seventh on EDA’s sales list. It weighs 12,258 pounds and has bucket capacities of 1 to 1.4 cubic yards.

It’s No. 2 top-seller, the 44-horsepower 184 G-Tier ranks ninth in the U.S. It weighs 10,670 pounds and has bucket capacities of 0.9 to 1.4 cubic yards.

Deere uses a tier naming system for its machines. G-Tier stands for economy models.

P-Tier CWLs carry over all previous L-Series features and offer upgrades such as standard ride control, auto-reversing fan and attachment-assist controls. The company touts their ability to run attachments like snowblowers, grapples, pallet forks and brooms and work in confined areas.

Deere also offers four other CWLs:

204 G-Tier – 62 horsepower, weighing 11,508 pounds and bucket capacities of 0.9 to 1.4 cubic yards.

62 horsepower, weighing 11,508 pounds and bucket capacities of 0.9 to 1.4 cubic yards. 304 G-Tier – 72 horsepower, weighing 13,051 pounds and bucket capacities of 0.9 to 1.4 cubic yards.

72 horsepower, weighing 13,051 pounds and bucket capacities of 0.9 to 1.4 cubic yards. 324 P-Tier – 71 horsepower, weighing 14,110 pounds and bucket capacities of 1 to 2.1 cubic yards.

71 horsepower, weighing 14,110 pounds and bucket capacities of 1 to 2.1 cubic yards. 326 P-Tier – 71 horsepower, weighing 14,110 pounds and bucket capacities of 1 to 2.6 cubic yards.

Kubota

Kubota Kubota offers three compact wheel loaders and holds the No. 2 and 3 spots on EDA’s top new-financed sales list.

The 64.3-horsepower R650 is Kubota’s top-selling CWL at 11,177 to 11,563 pounds and 0.94 cubic yard.

Next is the 50.9-horsepower R540 at 9,888 to 10,285 pounds and 0.85 cubic yard.

The loaders feature 40 degrees of articulation and 8 degrees of oscillation for extra maneuverability and stability. The R650 and R540 also weigh and lift more than their predecessors.

The company touts the loaders’ versatility with attachments. They also get a high-visibility cab with enlarged front glass and full-size right side window, LED working lights, multifunction control lever and ISO-mounted cab to reduce noise

Kubota’s smallest CWL is the 47.6-horsepower R430, weighing 7,758 to 8,232 pounds and with a bucket capacity of 0.5 cubic yard.

Liebherr

Liebherr Liebherr offers three models of compact wheel loaders under 90 horsepower. It calls its CWLs “flexible all-rounders.”

The company touts their low center of gravity for handling heavy payloads and providing stability. Features include Z-bar kinematics, high holding forces in the upper lifting range and a hydrostatic travel drive for smooth acceleration without noticeable gear changes and without loss of tractive force. They also get automatic limited-slip differentials for extra traction.

The Liebherr CWL lineup consists of the following:

L 504 – 46 horsepower, weighing 10,141 pounds and bucket capacity of 0.9 cubic yard.

L 506 – 64 horsepower, weighing 10,957 pounds and bucket capacity of 1 cubic yard.

L 508 – 64 horsepower, weighing 12,566 pounds and bucket capacity of 1.3 cubic yards.

Manitou/Gehl

Manitou Manitou and Gehl are sister brands under the Manitou Group, with four compact wheel loaders each.

The Manitou MLA 5-60 H-Z and Gehl AL550 are the smallest in the lineup. They run on a 60-horsepower Deutz diesel engine and weigh 7,470 pounds with forks and canopy.

The company says they are the smallest of the company’s articulated loaders with Z-kinematic arm for higher break-out forces. They also feature standard two-speed hydrostatic transmission, 100% differential lock and hand throttle.

Static tip load with bucket is 3,411 pounds. Max height at bucket tip point is 10 feet 4 inches.

On the other end of the lineup’s size spectrum are the Manitou MLA-T 516-75 H and Gehl ALT-750. They run on a 74.3-horsepower Deutz diesel engine and weigh 12,220 pounds with forks and canopy.

They feature a telescopic boom for extra reach up to 16.5 feet high. The company says they provide 360-degree visibility, and the operator station is fully adjustable. Static tip load with bucket is 7,793 pounds.

Mecalac

Mecalac Mecalac is now owned by Fayat Group, which also owns BOMAG, LeeBoy and Dynapac.

The France-based manufacturer offers two styles of CWLs under 90 horsepower – five models of swing loaders and two models of articulated loaders.

The swing loader’s arm and bucket are positioned to the side, allowing it to swivel 180 degrees in either direction. In four-wheel-steering mode, the company says, the swing loaders have a tighter turning radius than standard articulated loaders. Two other steering modes are also available: two-wheel and four-wheel crab.

Mecalac’s swing loaders range from the 49.5-horsepower AS600, at 9,700 pounds and 0.78 cubic yard, to the 74.3-horsepower AS1000, at 14,639 pounds and 1.3 cubic yards.

The company also offers two articulated compact wheel loaders.

They feature quick coupler with electro-hydraulic lock for attachments and Z-Kinematics with two lifting cylinders. In addition to lockable axles, a self-stabilizing center pivot improves handling and increases stability, the company says.

The two-model articulated lineup is as follows:

AX850 – 67 horsepower, weighing 11,133 pounds and bucket capacity of 1.11 cubic yards.

AX1000 – 74.3 horsepower, weighing 11,927 pounds and bucket capacity of 1.3 cubic yards.

New Holland

New Holland Construction Equipment New Holland’s W80C Long Reach is the top-seller in the company’s compact wheel loader lineup.

Launched among the advanced C Series in 2024, the 74-horsepower W80C LR has a lift capacity of 10,600 pounds and an operating weight of 13,432 pounds.

Lift height is 12 feet 1 inch, which is a foot higher than the standard model. Bucket capacity is 1.3 cubic yards.

New Holland’s C Series loaders run on 3.4-liter FPT common-rail engines designed to reduce fuel consumption and noise. The CWLs also feature hydrostatic transmissions for smooth operation and reach a road speed of 21 mph.

For running attachments like snowplows and cold planers, a high-flow option with creep speed delivers maximum hydraulic flow at a constant speed up to 3.4 mph, the company says. Buyers can choose Z-bar or TC linkage.

The cab features an elevated operator position and curved glass within four narrow pillars for visibility. It also gets air conditioning, air suspended seat, tilting and telescopic steering column and storage compartments.

Other models in the lineup:

W50C – 58 horsepower, weighing 11,111 pounds and 0.92-cubic-yard bucket capacity.

W60C – 64 horsepower, weighing 11,904 pounds and 1.05-cubic-yard bucket capacity.

W70C – 74 horsepower, weighing 12,504 pounds and 1.2-cubic-yard bucket capacity.

Takeuchi

Takeuchi Two of Takeuchi’s three compact wheel loaders come in under 15,000 pounds: the TW60 Series 2 at 10,692 pounds and the TW80 Series 3 at 12,700 pounds.

The TW60 gets a 61-horsepower Yanmar diesel, and the TW80 runs on a 73-horsepower Deutz.

Both get Z-bar linkages, fully locking differentials front and rear and two-speed drive. Optional high-speed travel of 17.4 mph is available for the TW60 Series 2 and 24.8 mph for the TW80 Series 3.

Steering articulation is 40 degrees, and a center pin provides 12 degrees of oscillation. A multi-function joystick is standard on both and has machine direction of travel and loader controls.

The company says the loaders are designed to provide the versatility needed to run a variety of attachments. The TW60 has a hydraulic flow of 15.2 gallons per minute. The TW80’s standard flow is 16.4 gpm and offers an optional auxiliary circuit for 26 gpm.

Volvo

Volvo Construction Equipment In early 2024, Volvo Construction Equipment launched two new compact wheel loaders, the L30 and L35.

Both are 74 horsepower. Operating weights are 12,125 and 13,448 pounds, respectively.

The L30 is the company’s top-seller and has a 1.3-cubic-yard bucket capacity.

The models feature advanced boom kick-out and a bucket leveler option to automatically lift and tilt the bucket to a pre-programmed position. This helps experienced operators achieve peak productivity with reduced fatigue and helps less-experienced operators gain competency faster, the company says.

An electrohydraulic main control valve delivers enhanced flow sharing among hydraulic functions. An optional boom and tilt function allows the operator to set the flow of these functions and is especially useful with specialty buckets and attachments. An eight-pin electrical harness on the boom further enhances the use of specialty attachments.

The 64.4-horsepower L20H is the company’s No. 2 top-seller and also its smallest at 9,877 pounds and 0.9 cubic yard.

The company’s other 64-horsepower model, the L25H, weighs 10,857 pounds and has bucket capacity of 1.31 cubic yards.

Volvo CE also offers two battery electric models, the L20 and L25. Specs are nearly identical to their diesel counterparts except that the L25 weighs slightly more and has a higher static tipping load.

Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson Wacker Neuson offers four compact wheel loaders under 90 horsepower.

The smallest is the 24.7-horsepower WL28 at 6,173 to 7,275 pounds. It can also be equipped with a Yanmar 44.7- or 53.8-horsepower engine.

It is designed for transporting loads up to 3,500 pounds through tight spaces and has bucket capacity of 0.6 cubic yard.

The electronically controlled travel drive comes with various travel modes for increased productivity. The low-designed cab provides excellent visibility and high tipping loads, the company says, and it is light enough to be transported on a car trailer.

The largest in the lineup is the WL52, which runs on a 74.3-horsepower Deutz diesel engine, weighs 1,244 pounds and has bucket capacity of 1.1 cubic yards.

The company says the WL52 has an “extremely easy-to-use joystick pilot control,” and the cab has “outstanding ergonomics, clear arrangement and comfort.” The company touts its high breakout forces and large tipping cylinders in handling frequent material transport and loading cycles.

Wacker Neuson also offers the 8,598-pound WL34 and 9,480-pound WL38. Both can be equipped with 60.3- or 74.3-horspower Deutz diesel engines and have bucket capacity of 0.8 cubic yard.

Wolf

Wolf America China-based Wolf America recently entered the U.S. compact wheel loader market, offering a standard and a telescopic model.

The standard WL200 and telescopic WL825T run on a 74-horsepower Cummins turbo diesel engine and have bucket capacity of 1.6 cubic yards.

The WL200 weighs 12,125 pounds. The WL825T weighs slightly more at 12,550 pounds.

Both come with backup camera, auxiliary hydraulics, air-ride seat and a quick hitch for attachments.

XCMG

XCMG Also based in China, XCMG offers one compact wheel loader for the U.S. market.

The 72-horsepower XC918U features a hydrostatic transmission for smooth operation and fuel efficiency and a durable frame and design for a variety of demanding tasks, the company says.

The XC918U has an operating weight of 13,889 pounds and bucket capacity of 1.3 cubic yards.

Yanmar

Yanmar Yanmar offers four models of compact wheel loaders under 90 horsepower through its V-series, designed for a variety of applications while maintaining a small footprint, comfortable cab and ease of operation, the company says.

The V4-7, V7, V8 and V10 are equipped with electronically controlled Yanmar diesel engines, which balance power with minimized fuel consumption, according to Yanmar.

The V7 is the company’s latest model, released in 2023. It features 10 degrees of oscillation at the center of the machine rather than the rear, along with 40 degrees of articulation. “This maximizes ground contact with all four wheels for optimal tractive force,” the company says.

The 9,700-pound V7 runs on a 47.6-horsepower Yanmar engine and comes with a 0.92-cubic-yard bucket.

It also gets “P-Kinetics,” which is the name for the company’s lifting technology that keeps the bucket and forks parallel to the ground to reduce spillage.

Other models in the V-series include: