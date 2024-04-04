New Holland Construction’s compact wheel loader lineup is expanding with three new C series models – the W60C, W70C and W80C LR.

Engineered for comfort and performance, the new units feature a comfortable cab, technology enhancements, durable components and compatibility with more than 250 attachments to tackle a wide range of tasks, the company says.

“The development of these advanced CWL models was driven by our goal to enhance the operator and owner experience and the need to put more options with more versatility in their hands,” says Dan Kakareka, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “What’s also evident with the three new models is how they provide exceptional stability, enabling operators to handle larger loads with ease, maneuver confidently in challenging conditions and enjoy smoother travel, even on rough terrain.”

New Holland Construction

The new models add versatility to the middle and upper range of New Holland’s current lineup.

The W60C shares the same frame as the W50C but features a 64-horsepower diesel engine instead of a 58-horsepower engine. The added horsepower and Z-Bar boom design make it ideal for landscaping, material handling and snow removal, New Holland says. It weighs 11,904 pounds and has a hinge pin height of 10 feet 4 inches.

For even more horsepower, speed and performance, customers can opt for the W70C. The 12,504-pound loader is suited for light construction, landscaping and municipal markets. It has a 74-horsepower diesel engine and a hinge pin height of 10 feet 9 inches.

Designed for the agricultural market, the W80C Long Reach model is a high-speed option with a lift capacity of 10,600 pounds and an operating weight of 13,000 pounds. It has been engineered for tasks like loading feed ingredients into mixers or stacking bales in barns.

The W70C and W80C LR can reach speeds of up to 25 mph and can run high-flow attachments.

Two linkage choices are available on the CWLs, depending on the operator’s preference: the Z-bar or TC. The redesigned Z-Bar Monolift cylinder enhances operator safety and visibility to the attachment while providing maximum breakout force, digging and lifting power. This feature is ideal for high-production load-and-carry applications, New Holland says, such as moving and setting drainage tile or stacking landscape timbers.

Elevating the Operator Experience

The loaders' spacious new ROPS/FOPS-certified cabs are fully sealed and pressurized to minimize noise and dust and offer advanced climate control options. It provides nearly 360 degrees of unobstructed vision for operators. The cab also includes an air-suspended seat, a tilting and telescoping steering column and multiple storage compartments.

A variety of tech enhancements help enhance productivity:

Automated Boom Control: Allows operator to set return to dig, return to travel and height control from the cab to reduce fatigue during repetitive loading operations.

Allows operator to set return to dig, return to travel and height control from the cab to reduce fatigue during repetitive loading operations. Creep Functionality: Simplifies the use of creep mode, ideal for operations requiring low vehicle speeds and high hydraulic power, such as running a snowblower.

Simplifies the use of creep mode, ideal for operations requiring low vehicle speeds and high hydraulic power, such as running a snowblower. Cruise Control: Enables setting a speed for long-distance travel and adjusting speeds on the joystick for added convenience.

Enables setting a speed for long-distance travel and adjusting speeds on the joystick for added convenience. New Smart Mode: Enhances fuel efficiency and reduces road noise during machine travel and operation.

Enhances fuel efficiency and reduces road noise during machine travel and operation. Auto Ride Control Option: Ensures a comfortable ride on uneven, rough ground when moving material from stockpiles to trucks or around job sites, minimizing load spillage and wear and tear.

Ensures a comfortable ride on uneven, rough ground when moving material from stockpiles to trucks or around job sites, minimizing load spillage and wear and tear. Screen and Panel: Incorporates a new 7-inch monitor and a multifunctional panel to streamline the operation of both new and existing features.

Incorporates a new 7-inch monitor and a multifunctional panel to streamline the operation of both new and existing features. New Holland FleetForce Telematics: The factory-fit addition comes standard on all the new models with a free five-year subscription, allowing fleet owners to better use their machine data and gain insights into machine performance, fuel efficiency, and ROI.

Maintenance Made Easy

The trio of new CWLs are powered by a 4-cylinder, 3.4L FPT Industrial F5H engine that meets Tier 4 final emission standards.

The engine includes CEGR and DOC that help minimize maintenance and cost for operators and owners. No Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) is required. New Holland says this significantly reduces the required downtime associated with regeneration and filter replacements.

The new W60C, W70C and W80C LR models are available for order now through New Holland Construction dealerships.