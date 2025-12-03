Wacker Neuson unveiled its new compact wheel loader for the North American market, the WL250, at the 2025 ARA Show.

Doosan Bobcat is in talks to take over Wacker Neuson.

According to German-based equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson, its executive board is in “advanced discussions with Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding the possible acquisition of a majority stake ... as well as a public takeover.”

A statement from the company says Doosan Bobcat is considering acquiring 63% of Wacker Neuson’s shares from major shareholders and “launching a public takeover offer in the form of an all-cash offer to all remaining Wacker Neuson shareholders.”

Wacker Neuson says that “it cannot predict whether the sale of shares by the major shareholders or a public takeover offer will actually take place.” It will notify the public as required of any further developments, it says.

Doosan Bobcat released the following statement concerning the talks:

Doosan Bobcat Inc. confirms it is in discussions regarding a possible acquisition of a controlling stake in Wacker Neuson SE, which would then include a public takeover offer. No final decisions have been made, and there is no certainty that a transaction will occur.

Doosan Bobcat regularly explores strategic opportunities to broaden our global presence, diversify our product offerings and deliver greater value to customers. The company is well positioned to achieve sustainable growth, supported by a strong market position and disciplined financial approach. We will provide further updates as appropriate.

The same day as the takeover was announced, Doosan Bobcat North America filed federal and international lawsuits against Caterpillar alleging patent infringement on skid steers, compact track loaders, excavators, wheel loaders and dozers. To read more about the lawsuits, click here.

What Bobcat Would Get?

Wacker Neuson, based in Munich, sells a variety of construction equipment in the U.S. including compactors, compact track loaders, mini track loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, telehandlers, dumpers, remote-control trench rollers and hand-held vibratory rammers and vibratory plates.

The company traces its origins to Johann Christian Wacker’s blacksmith shop in 1848.

Hermann Wacker invented the first electric hand-held rammer in 1930 known as the “Wacker Packer.”

It opened its first foreign affiliate in 1957 in Hartford, Wisconsin.

Neuson Hydraulik introduced its first mini excavator in 1984. Wacker Construction Equipment and Neuson Kramer Baumaschinen AG merged to form Wacker Neuson in 2007.

Wacker Neuson celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2023.

Doosan Bobcat at a Glance

Bobcat traces its origins to 1947 with the Melroe Manufacturing Company in Gwinner, North Dakota.

In 1957, Cyril and Louis Keller invented a three-wheel compact loader, which Melroe acquired the manufacturing rights to in 1958. Melroe also hired the Keller brothers to develop the design, which later evolved into a four-wheel loader that became the first skid steer, the M400, in 1960. The Bobcat name followed in 1962. Bobcat is currently owned by the Doosan Corporation based in South Korea.

