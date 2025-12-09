Multiple dealers that attended a Kubota event in the fall have taken to social media to post the manufacturer’s next compact track loader, the SVL110-3, which would be its largest.

No official public word from Kubota yet on the new CTL, but equipment dealerships around the U.S. got a sneak peek at the Kubota Connect dealer event in September 29-30 in Texas.

The social media videos and posts reveal a few details. Specs so far include 112 horsepower and 45 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow. It would also have other Kubota dash-3 features like the upgraded cab, swingout radiator, creep mode, keyless start, touchscreen display and vital info display, according to a Sink Farm Equipment video posted September 30 to Facebook.

Asheboro Kubota got some footage of the new CTL in action and added that it is slated for arrival in Spring 2026:

Here’s a look at some other dealer posts of the SVL110-3:

With ConExpo 2026 coming up in March, it’s possible the construction industry at-large will get its first look at the new CTL.

Currently, the SVL97-3 is Kubota’s largest compact track loader. The company unveiled the dash-3 model at this year’s World of Concrete. It continues the next-generation upgrades the company began rolling out in 2023 with the SVL75-3, the company’s most-popular CTL.

The “VL” in the model name stand for vertical lift.

The SVL97-3 runs on a 96.4-horsepower Kubota diesel engine, has a rated operating capacity of about 3,500 pounds and hydraulic flow of 40 gallons per minute.

Other features on Kubota’s dash-3 CTLs include: