Gehl Unveils New Skid Steers & CTLs with Vertical-Lift Arms, Load-Sensing Hydraulics

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 26, 2025
Gehl
Gehl
The Gehl V360 skid steer offers 114 horsepower and 3,600 pound operating capacity.

Gehl has launched five large skid steers and compact track loaders offering new vertical-lift arms, load-sensing hydraulics and updated cabs.

The new lineup – Gehl's version of sister-brand Manitou's newly released skid steers and CTLs – consists of the V325, V335 and V360 skid steers and the VT335 and VT360 compact track loaders. The redesigned loaders range from 72 to 114 horsepower and in rated operating capacities of 3,250 to 3,600 pounds. ROC can be extended up to 3,800 pounds with optional side counterweights. They are manufactured at Gehl’s Madison, South Dakota, plant.

Key specs include 10,624 pounds of bucket breakout force, lift-arm breakout force from 7,041 to 7,116 pounds and hinge pin height up to 11 feet 4 inches.

The vertical-lift arms are designed for truck loading and stable handling and feature strong cast link construction to support ground engagement and attachment handling. The updated lift-arm designs slope away from the operator at the top to allow hydraulic lines to run beside or underneath the arm, as well as prevent material build-up on the machine and improve visibility. Greaseable pins can be found on the lift arm for easy access.

The new skid steers feature an adjustable arm down-stop to allow for different tire sizes.

The new skid steers and CTLs feature load-sensing hydraulics and auxiliary hydraulics to improve overall performance, fuel efficiency and heavy-attachment use. An optional hydraulic boost increases hydraulic horsepower from 50.3 to 82.

The Gehl VT360 CTL can be outfitted with a forestry/site preparation package.The Gehl VT360 CTL can be outfitted with a forestry/site preparation package.Gehl

All five models feature standard flow rates up to 25 gallons per minute and 3,450 psi and high-flow rates of 40 gpm and 3,450 psi. They also have variable-rate flow controls to customize for each attachment.

The new models retain standard Gehl features such as the IdealTrax track-tensioning system, which is now adjustable from the in-cab monitor, and IdealAccess fold-up doors. Gehl Hydraglide comfort ride control boom suspension is now standard on all five models.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires

The cab is 23% larger and features a new 7-inch color display, back-lit keypad on the right armrest, removable footrest and a fully adjustable workstation.

The all-new smart throttle offers adjustable engine speeds based on operating factors, and the available creep mode allows operators to independently set ground speed from throttle input, the company says.

A fully enclosed cab with climate control, heated seat, Bluetooth radio, sound-reduction package and the Hydraulic Power-A-Tach attachment system is available.

The new Gehl loaders also feature large engine compartments and tilt-up hydraulic coolers for greater engine compartment access and to improve rear visibility, the company says.

Other updates include:

  • Redesigned sloped roofs with large skylights.
  • Optional Level 2 FOPS (Falling Object Protective Structure).
  • Updated undercarriage with steel-forged hardened sprockets and corrosion inhibitor.
  • Dual-flange idlers in front and rear.
  • Triple-flange rollers.
  • Standard front and rear LED work lights.
  • Optional road lights, hazard lights and side lights under the lift arm.

A forestry-site preparation package is available on the new CTL models that adds impact-resistant, swing-out front doors and side glass; guarding that includes a swing-out cage to protect the rear; additional weight on the back of the machine; and an integrated winch.

Related Stories
New Manitou Large Frame Loaders
Compact equipment
Manitou Debuts 5 New Large-Frame Compact Loaders
Fae Rcm Ssl
Compact equipment attachments
FAE Launches Rotary Cutters for Skid Steers, CTLs
Loader Trailer Mover
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Debuts Trailer Mover for Skid Steers, CTLs
Digga X Series
Compact equipment attachments
Digga Overhauls X-Series Heavy-Duty 4-in-1 Bucket for Skid Steers, CTLs
Top Stories
Gehl
Skid Steer Loaders
Gehl Unveils New Skid Steers & CTLs with Vertical-Lift Arms, Load-Sensing Hydraulics
The compact loaders range from 3,250 to 3,600 pounds of operating capacity, 72 to 114 horsepower, and get bigger, redesigned cabs.
2026 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport
Pickups
2026 Honda Ridgeline Arrives with V6 and 4 AWD Trims
2026 Yamaha Viking Ranch Edition
Compact equipment
2026 Yamaha Viking UTV: Rugged Durability at a Value Price
Cat 735 Adt
Off-Road Trucks
Cat's Next-Generation Articulated Dump Trucks Get Smart Automatic Features
The 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning STX is an all-new trim for the electric pickup line with a longer range, off-road enhancements and a new color: Argon Blue.
Pickups
Ford Reveals Longer-Range STX Trim for 2026 F-150 Lightning to Replace XLT
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All