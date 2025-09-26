Gehl has launched five large skid steers and compact track loaders offering new vertical-lift arms, load-sensing hydraulics and updated cabs.

The new lineup – Gehl's version of sister-brand Manitou's newly released skid steers and CTLs – consists of the V325, V335 and V360 skid steers and the VT335 and VT360 compact track loaders. The redesigned loaders range from 72 to 114 horsepower and in rated operating capacities of 3,250 to 3,600 pounds. ROC can be extended up to 3,800 pounds with optional side counterweights. They are manufactured at Gehl’s Madison, South Dakota, plant.

Key specs include 10,624 pounds of bucket breakout force, lift-arm breakout force from 7,041 to 7,116 pounds and hinge pin height up to 11 feet 4 inches.

The vertical-lift arms are designed for truck loading and stable handling and feature strong cast link construction to support ground engagement and attachment handling. The updated lift-arm designs slope away from the operator at the top to allow hydraulic lines to run beside or underneath the arm, as well as prevent material build-up on the machine and improve visibility. Greaseable pins can be found on the lift arm for easy access.

The new skid steers feature an adjustable arm down-stop to allow for different tire sizes.

The new skid steers and CTLs feature load-sensing hydraulics and auxiliary hydraulics to improve overall performance, fuel efficiency and heavy-attachment use. An optional hydraulic boost increases hydraulic horsepower from 50.3 to 82.

Gehl

All five models feature standard flow rates up to 25 gallons per minute and 3,450 psi and high-flow rates of 40 gpm and 3,450 psi. They also have variable-rate flow controls to customize for each attachment.

The new models retain standard Gehl features such as the IdealTrax track-tensioning system, which is now adjustable from the in-cab monitor, and IdealAccess fold-up doors. Gehl Hydraglide comfort ride control boom suspension is now standard on all five models.

The cab is 23% larger and features a new 7-inch color display, back-lit keypad on the right armrest, removable footrest and a fully adjustable workstation.

The all-new smart throttle offers adjustable engine speeds based on operating factors, and the available creep mode allows operators to independently set ground speed from throttle input, the company says.

A fully enclosed cab with climate control, heated seat, Bluetooth radio, sound-reduction package and the Hydraulic Power-A-Tach attachment system is available.

The new Gehl loaders also feature large engine compartments and tilt-up hydraulic coolers for greater engine compartment access and to improve rear visibility, the company says.

Other updates include:

Redesigned sloped roofs with large skylights.

Optional Level 2 FOPS (Falling Object Protective Structure).

Updated undercarriage with steel-forged hardened sprockets and corrosion inhibitor.

Dual-flange idlers in front and rear.

Triple-flange rollers.

Standard front and rear LED work lights.

Optional road lights, hazard lights and side lights under the lift arm.

A forestry-site preparation package is available on the new CTL models that adds impact-resistant, swing-out front doors and side glass; guarding that includes a swing-out cage to protect the rear; additional weight on the back of the machine; and an integrated winch.