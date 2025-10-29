Liebherr Generation 8 crawler dozers are now compatible with Unicontrol machine control systems via the Liebherr Unicontrol Easy Link.

The integration enables contractors and equipment distributors to equip Liebherr’s PR716 through 756 G8 dozers with blade-mounted GPS/GNSS 3D control systems. The connection is available for new machines or as a retrofit for the G8 models.

The simple, three-step integration requires activation of the corresponding software interface in the machine control system, a direct electrical connection to the Unicontrol system and installation of the Unicontrol display in the cab.

Key features, according to Liebherr, include:

Enhanced Efficiency and Precision: The system helps operators get to grade faster, enhancing overall project efficiency.

The system helps operators get to grade faster, enhancing overall project efficiency. User-Friendly Experience: In line with Unicontrol's philosophy of simplicity, the system is easy for operators with no prior technical knowledge to use.

In line with Unicontrol's philosophy of simplicity, the system is easy for operators with no prior technical knowledge to use. Cost-Effective Solution: The system's increased accuracy and efficiency results in significant cost savings, reducing the time and resources required for grading tasks.

“Unicontrol is now a direct option for those looking to activate automatic grade control on their Liebherr machines,” said Martin Kirkmand, product development director at Unicontrol. “It’s a significant step that reflects the industry’s move toward more accessible, flexible technology that works the way contractors need it to.”

Unicontrol released its Automatic Grade Control for dozers, featuring real-time 3D guidance and six-way blade control, in 2023. Its solutions are primarily sold in Europe, North America and Australia.