Sherpa Releases its Most Powerful Articulated Loader Yet, the F50

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 18, 2025
Sherpa F50

Sherpa has completed its line of compact articulated loaders with its most powerful model yet, the all-new F50.

The F50 features a 3,858-pound lifting capacity and a dual-arm boom for strong breakout forces, while maintaining a compact footprint for easy transportability and maneuverability. (To see it in action, check out the video at the end of this article.)

With the introduction of the F50, the Sherpa lineup is complete – from our compact Sherpa 100 for light, precise tasks to this new powerhouse. There’s now a Sherpa for every job,” the company says. “The F50 fills the final gap in our range: a compact articulated loader with more power, without stepping away from our vision of quality, simplicity and reliability. It’s the model we were missing.”

A 25-horsepower Kubota V1505 engine and a two-speed drive allow for efficient performance across a variety of material handling and loading tasks, according to Sherpa. It can hit a maximum travel speed of 14.9 mph.

Designed for stability across uneven terrain and when handling awkward loads, the F50 features a low pivot point and robust frame construction. The low front frame also offers good visibility to the attachment. 

A quick coupler comes standard, or buyers can upgrade to two external hydraulic functions for additional flexibility. Sherpa offers more than 50 attachments – from buckets and hydraulic breakers to pallet forks and roller brooms.

The low, spacious entry and adjustable steering column make it easy for operators to enter and exit the machine. Controls are intuitive and ergonomic.

The F50 can be transported on a standard trailer – no special license or transport required – making it ideal for construction, paving, landscaping and agricultural applications that require flexibility across multiple locations, Sherpa says.

[Your Next Read: What’s New with Small Articulated Loaders? Buyer’s Guide 2025]

Sherpa F50 Specs

  • Engine: Kubota V1505
  • Horsepower: 25 hp
  • Travel Speed: 12.4–14.9 mph
  • Breakout Force: 4,145 pounds
  • Maximum bucket height: 9 ft 11.7 in
  • Hinge pin height coupling plate: 8 ft 7.5 in
  • Height top of lifting arm hinge: 4 ft 5.1 in
  • Bucket dump angle: 32º
  • Bucket bottom height when dumping: 6 ft 5.6 in
  • Length front wheel to bucket when dumping: 2 ft 1.2 in
  • Bucket height horizontal: 7 ft 10.5 in
  • Bucket low angle: 33º
  • Bucket high angle: 40º
  • Wheelbase: 5 ft 6.3 in
  • Length to coupling plate: 10 ft 3.6 in
  • Ground clearance: 9.4 in
  • Rear angle: 28º
  • Turning radius: 8 ft 9.9 in
