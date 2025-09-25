XCMG Unveils World’s First Hybrid All-Terrain Crane

Xcmg Hybrid At Crane2
XCMG

XCMG Machinery says it has unveiled the world's first hybrid all-terrain crane, the XCA60_EV, featuring a proprietary oil-electric hybrid drivetrain that cuts fuel consumption and reduces carbon output by up to 40 percent.

The model is part of a range of cranes designed for the European construction market. It is unknown at this time if the hybrid crane will be available in the United States.

The XCA60_EV has a 400V plug-and-play electric drive system that supports zero-emission lifting operations. It is powered by a 170 kW electric motor, complemented by a dual-engine transport system with a total output of 400 kW, delivering fuel savings without compromising lift capacity or reliability, XCMG says.

The three-axle crane has a 60-ton load capacity, with the battery integrated into the counterweight, for a total counterweight size of 13.2 metric tons.

It uses regenerative braking to recharge the battery while driving and can operate on electric-only power for 6 to 8 hours, depending on the application.

The XCA60_EV has a maximum speed of 50 mph, with seven forward and one reverse gear.

The telescopic boom extends 157 feet and has a maximum hoist height of 206 feet.

Additional features include HVAC, a camera system and a tilting cab.

“When you work with this crane, it is quiet. I have also received many compliments from the construction workers about how quiet it is,” said Brian Geerdink, crane operator for Wagenborg Nedlift.

XCMG says its low-emission cranes have secured bulk orders from customers in Germany, France, the Netherlands and other European markets since debuting at regional trade shows this month.

