Buying compact construction equipment can be a daunting task. Buyers must sort through a mountain of different types of machines, brands and models, and the industry continues to innovate with constant updates. If you don’t know exactly what you need, finding the right machine can quickly become frustrating.

To help smooth out the process, the editors at Equipment World have put together the following guide to help you learn what the market has to offer and which machines might fit your specific needs.

[Download our 2025 Compact Construction Equipment Guide here.]

This guide gives an overview of the latest compact track loaders, skid steers, stand-on mini loaders, compact excavators and compact wheel loaders. You’ll also find highlights of the new technology and other features manufacturers are offering to boost operator comfort, production and safety.

Contractors can find the following chapters within the guide:

Compact Track Loaders: It took 30 years for someone to get the idea to install tracks instead of wheels on a skid steer, which was invented in 1956. Since then, compact track loaders have continued to evolve and dominate the market.

Skid Steers: Though not as popular as they once were, skid steers – those with wheels – still maintain a place on the construction site, with sales increasing in recent years and new models continuing to arrive.

Stand-on Mini Loaders: Equipment companies give these little stand-on workhorses a variety of names. Some call them mini skid steers, mini track loaders, or add “stand-on” in their names.

Compact Excavators: Improvements continue for compact excavators, with new models arriving as well as technological and comfort upgrades to existing lineups.

Compact Wheel Loaders: Compact wheel loaders – those defined here as less than 15,000 pounds – have become a popular choice for those wanting versatility, comfort and power in a small size without the cost of a larger loader.

This guide covers the latest models from ASV, Case, Caterpillar, Bobcat, Develon, Ditch Witch, Hitachi, Hyundai, John Deere, JCB, Kato, Kioti, Kubota, Manitou, Mecalac, New Holland, Sany, Takeuchi, Toro, Volvo CE, Wacker Neuson and Yanmar.

Find out all the above by downloading our 2025 Compact Construction Equipment Guide.