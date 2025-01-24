The WL825T, seen here, retails for $69,995.

A new manufacturer has entered the U.S. wheel loader market. Wolf, based in China, will sell its equipment through its sole stateside distributor, Wolf America.

The WL200 and WL825T feature a standard quick hitch and can be fitted with attachments including buckets, forks, pushers, cutters and augers.

The WL200, which retails for $64,995, is powered by a 74- horsepower Cummins turbo diesel engine. The loader weighs 12,125 pounds and can handle max loads of 4,400 pounds. It is 83 inches wide, 104 inches long and has a 101-inch wheel base.

The telescopic wheel loader, the WL825T, has a price tag of $69,995. It shares the same engine, load capacity and dimensions as the WL200 but weighs slightly more, at 12,550 pounds.

Wolf America



Both models come with backup cameras, auxiliary hydraulics and an air ride seat.

As Wolf’s only U.S. importer and dealer, Wolf America offers to reimburse customers’ travel expenses so they can try Wolf machines at the company’s West Bend, Wisconsin, headquarters before purchasing. The company also has financing options for customers.

Wolf America offers an 18-month parts warranty and does not offer a service warranty. Wolf America owner Aron Rodman told Equipment World Wolf machines are simple to work on and that Wolf America is able to next-day mail most parts on the machines to customers.

Rodman currently has about 30 machines stateside and is anticipating sales of around 150 wheel loaders in the first year then several hundred in the second year.

Wolf, based in China, sells wheel loaders, telescopic loaders, backhoes, skid steers, mini excavators and forklifts in 132 regions and countries. Wolf America currently offers the company’s two models of wheel loaders and three mini wheel loaders, the 750, 750T and 780H, to the U.S. market.