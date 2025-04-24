Chinese Manufacturer Ordered to Remove Copy of Tobroco-Giant Loader from Bauma

Don McLoud
Don McLoud
Apr 24, 2025
Tobroco-Giant sued to remove a copy of a Giant G2700 small articulated loader it said it found at Chinese manufacturer Haihong's exhibit at Bauma.
Tobroco-Giant

A Chinese manufacturer was ordered to remove a compact wheel loader from its Bauma exhibit after a German court determined it was a copy of a Tobroco-Giant machine.

The order came April 10 during the world’s largest construction equipment trade show, held in Munich, Germany.

Tobroco-Giant filed a lawsuit after spotting a copy of a Giant G2700 small articulated loader at the exhibit of Haihong, a Chinese wheel loader manufacturer. According to Tobroco-Giant, the court ruled in summary proceedings that the copy be immediately removed from the show.

Tobroco-Giant says the loader was immediately removed from the exhibit area, per the court order, and marked a victory in protecting intellectual property rights.

"This decision provides a strong legal foundation for Tobroco-Giant to act decisively against infringements in the future,” said Fabio Adinolfi, a trademark attorney who represented the company.

Tobroco-Giant also viewed the court victory as a win for the entire construction equipment industry, saying “copying machines that have taken years of development, innovation and investment will not go without consequences.”

Toine Brock, Tobroco-Giant founder and CEO, added, "For nearly 30 years, we have poured our heart and soul into developing high-quality machines. Protecting innovation and taking firm action against misuse is crucial for the future of our industry. We understand that copying cannot be completely prevented, but this ruling demonstrates that it will not always be without consequences."

Netherlands-based Tobroco-Giant is best known for its Giant brand of small-articulated and compact wheel loaders, which it began producing in 1996.

In 2016, it opened Tobroco Machinery LLC in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to distribute its products in North America. The company signed an agreement with CNH Industrial in 2023 to distribute Giant small articulated and compact wheel loaders in North American under the Case and New Holland brand names.

The Giant G2700 is a 50-horsepower articulated wheel loader with an operating weight of 5,622 to 5,733 pounds.

