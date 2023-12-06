"Quick & Light": Yanmar Unveils V7 Compact Wheel Loader

yanmar v7 compact wheel loader white background bucket raised
The Yanmar V7 compact wheel loader features low center of gravity, light weight and high speed, the company says.
Yanmar

Yanmar touts its new V7 compact wheel loader as quick on the jobsite, easy to transport and with a high bucket capacity.

It also features 10 degrees of oscillation at the center of the machine rather than the rear, along with 40 degrees of articulation. “This maximizes ground contact with all four wheels for optimal tractive force,” the company says.

The new articulation and oscillation joint gives the loader a lower center of gravity and a height of 98.4 inches, which makes it small enough to move around tight jobsites and easier to tow, the company says.

Yanmar v7 white background front of compact wheel loaderYanmarThe new 9,700-pound loader fits in between the company’s smallest CWL, the V4-7, which weighs 8,422 pounds, and the V8, which weighs 10,802 pounds.

The V7 runs on a 47.6-horsepower Yanmar engine and is designed for small construction jobs, rental and landscaping. It comes standard with a .92-cubic-yard bucket. The company added “P-Kinetics,” which is the name for its parallel lifting technology that keeps the bucket and forks parallel to the ground no matter the conditions to reduce spillage.

Lifting capacity is 7,981 pound-force. Travel speed is 18.6 mph.

yanmar v7 suspension closeupYanmar

Highlights

Other features on the V7 include:

  • yanmar v7 compact wheel loader seatYanmarSteel frame doors on both side of the cab and a standard front sun blind to reduce glare. A canopy version is also available. The enclosed cab version comes with heating and air conditioning.
  • High-backed, heated seat with ergonomic armrests and mechanical suspension.
  • Radio with Bluetooth.
  • Removable rotating beacon.
  • Ergonomic joystick controls.
  • Creep mode for precision when operating attachments.
  • Automatic Ride Control with limited slip differential.
  • Color display for accessing machine information and options.
  • LED work lights.
  • Hydraulic quick couplers for changing attachments.
  • Optional light material, 1-cubic-yard bucket.

steering wheel view yanmar v7 compact wheel loaderYanmar

Quick Specs

  • Engine: 47.6 hp Yanmar, Tier 4 Final
  • Standard bucket: .92 cu. yd.
  • Lift capacity: 7,981 lbs.
  • Operating load: 2,778 lbs.
  • Tipping load: 6,636 lbs.
  • Breakout force: 9,217 lbs.
  • Max speed: 18.6 mph
  • Dump clearance: 8’2”
  • Dimensions LxWxH: 16’9” x 5’10” x 8’2”

Yanmar V7 Compct Wheel Loader Copy

yanmar v7 compact wheel loader engineYanmar

yanmar v7 compact wheel loader rear viewYanmar


