The Yanmar V7 compact wheel loader features low center of gravity, light weight and high speed, the company says.

Yanmar touts its new V7 compact wheel loader as quick on the jobsite, easy to transport and with a high bucket capacity.

It also features 10 degrees of oscillation at the center of the machine rather than the rear, along with 40 degrees of articulation. “This maximizes ground contact with all four wheels for optimal tractive force,” the company says.

The new articulation and oscillation joint gives the loader a lower center of gravity and a height of 98.4 inches, which makes it small enough to move around tight jobsites and easier to tow, the company says.

Yanmar The new 9,700-pound loader fits in between the company’s smallest CWL, the V4-7, which weighs 8,422 pounds, and the V8, which weighs 10,802 pounds.

The V7 runs on a 47.6-horsepower Yanmar engine and is designed for small construction jobs, rental and landscaping. It comes standard with a .92-cubic-yard bucket. The company added “P-Kinetics,” which is the name for its parallel lifting technology that keeps the bucket and forks parallel to the ground no matter the conditions to reduce spillage.

Lifting capacity is 7,981 pound-force. Travel speed is 18.6 mph.

Highlights

Other features on the V7 include:

High-backed, heated seat with ergonomic armrests and mechanical suspension.

Radio with Bluetooth.

Removable rotating beacon.

Ergonomic joystick controls.

Creep mode for precision when operating attachments.

Automatic Ride Control with limited slip differential.

Color display for accessing machine information and options.

LED work lights.

Hydraulic quick couplers for changing attachments.

Optional light material, 1-cubic-yard bucket.

Quick Specs

Engine: 47.6 hp Yanmar, Tier 4 Final

Standard bucket: .92 cu. yd.

Lift capacity: 7,981 lbs.

Operating load: 2,778 lbs.

Tipping load: 6,636 lbs.

Breakout force: 9,217 lbs.

Max speed: 18.6 mph

Dump clearance: 8’2”

Dimensions LxWxH: 16’9” x 5’10” x 8’2”





