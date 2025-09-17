The Cat 340 is the top-selling new financed excavator over 10 metric tons in the U.S., according to EDA by Fusable.

The past 12 months have been busy ones for manufacturers of hydraulic crawler excavators, with 11 companies releasing new models.

Of those, three launched their largest excavators: JCB, Link-Belt and Bobcat.

We’ve also glimpsed peeks at next-generation models from Komatsu, Develon and Hyundai.

Volvo has continued the rollout of its largest excavator redesign in more than 20 years. We also saw new models from Hitachi, Deere and Case. And Caterpillar revealed updates for its excavators in 2025.

Excavators – for this report defined as those weighing more than 10 metric tons – continue to be among the top-selling categories of construction equipment. Between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, nearly 16,000 new financed excavators were sold in the U.S., a 2.6% increase over 2023-2024, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data. That ranks them as the top-three seller, behind compact track loaders and mini excavators, which are defined as 10 metric tons and below. (Both EDA and Equipment World are owned by Fusable.)

In this report, we look at the most popular models, as well as new models and features on the market.

Here’s the latest from Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, Develon, Hitachi, Hyundai, JCB, John Deere, Kato, KOBELCO, Komatsu, Liebherr, Link-Belt, LiuGong, Mecalac, Sany, Sunward, Takeuchi, Volvo, Wacker Neuson and XCMG.

Bobcat Goes Big

Bobcat rolled out its largest excavators yet this year with the 23-ton E220 and 25-ton E245.

The new models join the 15-ton E145 and 17-ton E165 in Bobcat’s large excavator lineup, delivering strong digging forces, fast cycle times and high lifting capabilities for commercial and residential construction, roadwork and infrastructure projects, the company says.

A 174-horsepower Bobcat diesel engine powers the conventional-tail-swing E220, while the reduced-tail-swing E245 gets a 189-horsepower Bobcat diesel. The engines do not require a diesel particulate filter.

Features on the new excavators include four selectable power modes, one-touch power boost and Smart Power Control. The cab is designed for operator comfort, and the excavators have a variety of mechanical advancements for smooth operation, among other features.

Case’s Newest Model

Case CE Case Construction Equipment revealed its new CX380E this summer. The 268-horsepower, 83,114-pound excavator replaces the CX350D.

It is built for heavy-duty tasks, including clearing land, trenching, craning pipes on construction and road sites, or breaking rock, with 56,000 pounds of breakout force and fast cycle times. Like all Case E Series large excavators, the CX380E offers advanced controls and customizable sensitivity settings. Case says it designed the CX380E cab with “automotive-like features,” including heated, air-suspension seating and more legroom.

The new model joins Case’s top-seller, the CX145D SR, which weighs 32,100 pounds and delivers more than 21,000 pounds of bucket breakout force. It runs on a 102-horsepower diesel engine and features a short-radius tail swing for working along roads and in confined areas.

In all, Case offers 14 models of excavators over 10 metric tons, from the 28,900-pound CX140E to the 159,600-pound CX750D.

Caterpillar Updates Released

Caterpillar Caterpillar is adding new technology to its 2025 excavators weighing 30,000 pounds and up. The improvements are designed to make it easier to use 2D and 3D grade control, automatically track material weight moved, even create electronic tickets for the office and customers.

The touchscreen monitor starts up faster, and Cat says it has upgraded the user interface to better organize its layout and make the menu easier to navigate. Operators can reorder attachment lists and won’t have to remeasure when changing attachments saved in the system. The new interface incorporates the advancements the company has made for 2025 for its small, medium and large excavators. That includes the Cat Payload on-the-go bucket weighing system.

No surprise, Caterpillar’s excavators are among the top-sellers, and the company captures the highest market share for the U.S. for new financed models, according to EDA data. The Cat 340 and 336 are the No. 1 and No. 2 sellers in the U.S, respectively. The Cat 320 and 315 rank fourth and fifth, and the Cat 324 ranks eighth, according to EDA.

In all, Caterpillar offers 23 models of crawler excavators over 10 metric tons, from the 30,400-pound 313 to the 207,400-pound 395.

Develon’s Full Range

Develon Develon has been showing glimpses of its next-generation excavators, along with sister company, Hyundai, at international trade shows. They aren’t available in the U.S. yet, but rollout is expected in 2026.

In the meantime, North American buyers can choose from 17 different models of Develon crawler excavators. They range from the DX140LC-7K at 107.3 horsepower and 31,746 pounds to the DX1000LC-7, which weighs 221,280 pounds and delivers 628.9 horsepower.

Features on the company’s dash-7 models include one-touch power boost, four power modes to balance power and fuel economy, and a fine-swing function for increased control and accuracy.

In the cab, operators get automotive-style heat and air conditioning and reduced noise and vibration levels. An optional deluxe air-suspension seat has heating and cooling. A rearview camera is standard. Develon’s 360-degree All-Around View Monitoring is optional.

Hitachi’s Lineup

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas offers a range of crawler excavators from medium to large. Contractors who need even lager machines can advance to the company’s mining excavators.

The lineup starts with the ZX130 at 100 horsepower and 13.7 to 15.4 metric tons, which is available in dash-6 and -7 models. The lineup extends to the ZX350C-7H at 271 horsepower and 36.4 metric tons.

The company’s mining excavators range from 49.8 to 85.8 metric tons.

Hitachi excavators feature the company’s TRIAS III hydraulic system designed to reduce fuel consumption without sacrificing power. The Isuzu engines have built-in auto-idle with auto shutdown control. Operators can use the monitor’s settings to tailor attachment and arm speed for everything from heavy digging to loading trucks.

Cab features include air conditioning, 8-inch LCD monitor, USB port, phone holder, detachable cupholder for easy cleaning, Bluetooth, improved sound isolation, storage space, coat hooks.

For safety, the excavators get Aerial Angle cameras for a 270-degree bird’s eye view of surroundings, LED work lights, large reflective strips, improved windshield wiper and roller sunshades.

Hyundai Shows Its Biggest Models

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment HD Hyundai Construction Equipment introduced its largest excavators in 2024. The 82-ton HX800A L and the 100-ton HX1000A L are made for earthmoving, mining and quarrying tasks.

The HX800A L is powered by a 528-net-horsepower engine. It has a maximum digging depth of 23 feet 4 inches and a maximum digging reach of 38 feet. HD Hyundai places the excavator arm’s crowd force at 72,300 pound-feet and the bucket breakout force at 75,400 pound-feet.

The HX1000A L is equipped with a 620-net-horsepower Perkins diesel engine. Its maximum dig depth is 23 feet 10 inches. The maximum dig reach is 40 feet 9 inches. It has a bucket breakout force of 98,767 pound-feet and an arm crowd force 88,846 pound-feet.

The company offers a wide range of 17 smaller excavators, ranging from the 72-horsepower, 29,649-pound HX130A LCR to the HX520A L at 395 horsepower and weighing 120,704 pounds.

The A-Series HX excavators get Cummins Performance Series diesel engines, three power modes, an 8-inch touchscreen monitor, and available All Around View Monitoring. The excavators also have advanced features like automatic engine shutdown, auto safety lock, and eco gauge lifting mode to help improve productivity on difficult jobs.

JCB Unveils its Largest Model

JCB JCB launched its largest excavator in 2024, the 87,000-pound 370X, designed for heavy-duty digging, breaking and other tasks.

The new model runs on a 322-horsepower Cummins engine, gets an upgraded undercarriage, heavier counterweight and increased hydraulic pressures from its predecessor, the company says.

Despite the increased power, the 370X boasts higher fuel efficiency and less noise, and the engine is equipped with automatic shutdown and auto idle to further reduce fuel consumption.

A 21-foot monoboom is standard. Three different arm lengths are available: 8.6, 10.6 or 13.2 feet.

Standard features include 10-inch touchscreen; high-definition twin camera system; LED work lights; ROPS cabin; heated, air-suspension, adjustable seat; seat-mounted joysticks; Bluetooth radio.

Along with the 370X, JCB offers seven crawler excavators, starting with the 131X at 74 horsepower and 32,670 pounds.

John Deere’s New 510 P-Tier

John Deere After Caterpillar, John Deere is the most popular manufacturer of excavators in the U.S.

Its 210 P-Tier is its top-selling model over 10 metric tons and is ranked third on Fusable’s EDA list of top financed new models. It weighs 23.6 metric tons and has 159 horsepower.

The 210 P-Tier and Deere’s other next-generation excavators were born from the company’s split from its agreement with Hitachi when it began designing and manufacturing its own excavators.

Other top-sellers from Deere:

350 P-Tier – 271 horsepower and 36.7 metric tons. Ranked sixth.

135 P-Tier – 101 horsepower and 14.4 to 15.4 metric tons. Ranked seventh.

Deere has continued the rollout of its P-Tier excavators with the addition of the 510 earlier this year. The 510 replaces the 470 P-Tier and is designed to deliver improved performance, increased fuel efficiency and various levels of grade management technology.

The 367-horsepower new model weighs 111,885 pounds and is made for mass excavation and site development. It features a variable-width undercarriage and optional counterweight removal device; standard heated air-suspension high-back seat and optional premium cooled and heated air-suspension leather seat; standard 270-degree camera views; and standard LED surround lighting. Customers can choose from 2D Grade Guidance, 2D SmartGrade Ready Control or full 3D SmartGrade.

In all, Deere offers 15 crawler excavators over 10 metric tons, starting with the 13.4 metric ton 130 P-Tier and culminating with the 85.6-metric-ton 870 P-tier.

Kato: Not Just Compact Excavators

Kato CES Kato offers three excavators over 10 metric tons:

HD512LC-7 – 28,429 pounds and 105 horsepower.

HD514MR-7 – 31,085 pounds and 105 horsepower.

HD823MR-7 – 54,050 pounds and 172 horsepower.

The excavators, along with Kato’s other equipment, are sold in North America by Kato CES.

KOBELCO's Top Seller

KOBELCO KOBELCO’s top-seller is the SK140SRLC-7 at 14.9 metric tons and 105.4 horsepower. The excavator also won EquipmentWatch’s Lowest Cost of Ownership Award for 2021. (EquipmentWatch is owned by Fusable.)

The SK140SRLC-7 features a compact design, short tail swing and a digging reach of over 28 feet. It also gets the company's exclusive iNDr noise-reduction system, a variety of operating modes to match productivity and fuel consumption. In the cab, the operator will find a Grammer air-suspended seat, multi-vent air conditioning, ergonomic lever angles, adjustable-height pilot valves and LED interior light that turns on and off automatically when the door is opened or the ignition turned to off.

The SK140SRLC-7 is part of KOBELCO’s SR Series, which stands for short rear swing. The company produces three other SRs, from 25.9 to 38.4 metric tons.

It also produces seven conventional crawler excavators, ranging from the SK130LC-11 at 96 horsepower and 14.9 metric tons to the SK520LC-11 at 463 horsepower and 54.9 metric tons.

Komatsu Starts the Next Generation

Komatsu Komatsu rolled out its new PC220LC-12 at the Bauma show in Germany earlier this year, and now the next-generation, 22-metric-ton excavator is ready for the U.S. market.

The upgrades and improvements hit every aspect: operator comfort, the engine, hydraulics, work equipment, performance, maintenance, technology, durability, the company says.

Over its predecessor, the new PC220 gets increased cab space, horsepower, torque, hydraulic capacity, lift capacity and digging force. Even with the added performance, the engine significantly reduces fuel consumption, according to Komatsu.

The PC220LCi-12 version gets Komatsu’s next-generation 3D intelligent machine control system, called iMC 3.0.

Komatsu has two excavators that rank in the top 10 of EDA’s top new financed sales list.

The PC210LC-11 at 165 horsepower 23.2 to 23.4 metric tons ranks ninth, and the PC138USLC-11 at 97 horsepower and 15.7 to 17 metric tons ranks 10th.

In all, Komatsu offers 16 crawler excavators over 10 metric tons, ranging from the PC130LC-11 at 13 metric tons to the PC2000-11 at 201.9 to 207 metric tons.

Liebherr's Generation 8

Liebherr Liebherr rolled out its Generation 8 excavators at ConExpo 2023 and now has eight models in its lineup.

They range from the R 922 Litronic at 23 metric tons to the R 945 Litronic at 41.2 to 47 metric tons.

Liebherr lists the following highlights of the Generation 8 crawler excavators: higher engine power, heavier counterweight for higher bucket capacities, reduced fuel consumption, better boom forces and optimized load curve. The cabs feature suspended pneumatic seats, climate control, 7-inch touchscreen display, retractable windshield, LED lighting, and rear and side cameras.

Liebherr also still offers a range of Generation 6 excavators, going up to 100 metric tons.

Link-Belt’s Newest & Largest

LBX Company Link-Belt unveiled its largest excavator in 2024, the 38-metric-ton 370 X4S.

The new 268-horsepower model replaces the 350 X4. It features an electronically controlled hydraulic pump system and Spool Stroke Control system for increased efficiency and control.

Link-Belt says the 370 X4S offers up to 7% improved fuel consumption and does not require a diesel particulate filter. It has four power modes: Speed Priority, Power, Eco and Lift. In the cab, operators will find a high-back seat with air, tilt and heat, adjustable pivoting armrests, headrests, seat height and lumbar support. Other cab features include a 10-inch LCD monitor and a 270-degree-view camera system.

Link-Belt launched the X4S series at ConExpo 2023 and now has seven models.

The company’s 145 X4 is its top-seller, according to EDA data. It weighs 15.2 metric tons and runs on a 102-net-horsepower Isuzu diesel. Part of the Spin Ace series, it delivers minimal tail swing for working in confined spaces.

In all, Link-Belt offers 17 crawler excavators over 10 metric tons. They start at 13.2 metric tons moving up to the 370 X4S.

LiuGong's F Series

LiuGong LiuGong’s latest generation of excavators is its F Series, which spans seven diesel models over 10 metric tons.

They range from 14 to 95.8 metric tons. Features on F Series models include Cummins diesel engines for more torque, three power modes including Eco to reduce fuel consumption, Kawasaki electro-hydraulic controls, boom float technology and 360-degree camera view of the excavator’s surroundings.

Three seat options of standard mechanical suspension, air suspension, or heated air suspension with added padding are available. Other cab features include 8-inch color LCD monitor, cooler for storing food and drinks, a storage box and rack, a cupholder, and a phone holder with 12-volt charging, USB and Aux ports. LED work lights are standard.

In all, the Chinese manufacturer offers 10 diesel crawler excavators in North America above 10 metric tons, including those from the E Series.

Mecalac 15MC

Mecalac Mecalac’s 15MC is the French manufacturer’s sole entry in crawler excavators over 10 metric tons.

At 136 horsepower and 14.7 to 15.4 metric tons, the 15MC combines compactness with stability, thanks to its integration of counterweight and lowering the motor on the turret. The company says the excavator can work close to its tracks yet still has a range of over 29 feet. It also has 360-degree lifting performance.

Other features include ability to switch power modes with a single switch, Connect quick coupler for switching attachments without leaving the cab, a two-piece foldable windshield, two cameras for visibility and door windows that open. The MC15’s boom can be retracted to offer excellent side visibility. The excavator also features a slide swing door for easier opening. Three booms are offered: boom with integrated offset, two-piece boom and two-piece boom with offset.

Sany: “Fully Loaded is Standard”

Sany Chinese manufacturer Sany offers 10 models over 10 metric tons. They range from the SY135C at 14.9 metric tons and 103.9 horsepower to the SY750H at 78.5 metric tons and 524 horsepower.

The company carries the slogan, “Fully loaded is the new standard,” offering a variety of features that many companies list as options.

Such features include primary and secondary auxiliary circuits and quick-coupler plumbing, climate control, hydraulic pilot controls with pattern-change selector, rearview camera, touchscreen display, blade cylinder guards, track guards and LED light package.

Sunward's SWE155F

Sunward Sunward America excavator range over 10 metric tons starts with the SWE155F at 33,510 pounds.

The SWE155F is designed for large construction, including roads, buildings, quarries, demolition or forestry. It features a 121-horsepower Cummins diesel and a dig depth of 18 feet 2 inches. It comes with a KPM hydraulic pump and swing motor, three attachment and three bucket work modes.

The company offers three more excavators going up to the SWE400F with an operating weight of 86,421 pounds and 343 horsepower.

Takeuchi TB2150

Takeuchi Takeuchi labels its TB2150 as a compact excavator, but at 16 metric tons, it fits in with the bigger excavators in this report.

As the company’s largest and most powerful excavator, it comes standard with pivot boom and dozer blade. The cab features a heated, air-ride suspension seat, automatic climate control and a 7-inch color monitor panel to monitor machine performance and see the rearview camera. Multiple auxiliary circuits are also standard equipment, as is electric dial-type throttle control and automatic engine idle.

The TB2150 runs on a 114-horsepower Deutz Turbo diesel engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter. The excavator is available in steel or rubber tracks and comes with a long arm with integrated thumb mount.

Volvo Continues Biggest Redesign

Volvo CE Volvo began the biggest redesign of its midsize and large excavators in more than 20 years in 2024 and continued the rollout into 2025 with two new midsize models and five hydraulic hybrids.

The 26-metric-ton EC260 will replace the EC250, and the 30-metic-ton EC300 overhauls the previous generation of that model.

The new excavators follow six next-generation large and midsize models Volvo announced for North America in June 2024. Those are the 33,000-pound ECR145 extending up to the 116,000-pound EC500. The four models in between – EC210, EC230, EC370 and EC400 – range from 45,000 to 91,000 pounds.

A hallmark of the models is a new sleek exterior design. The excavators also get updates in all areas to boost fuel efficiency by 15% over their predecessors while at the same time raising cycle times by 10%, Volvo says. The company added lots of operation and safety features and technology, as well.

The cabs feature keyless start, larger Co-Pilot tablet, updated seat, new footrest, larger heated side mirror, more lights for cab, boom and arm, more sunscreens and more storage areas, including a cooler/heater compartment for food and drinks.

Volvo increased the work mode settings to 10, including two for power and four for automatic Eco. A new creep travel mode, coupled with boom- and arm-shock reduction settings, helps reduce bucket spillage, according to Volvo. The new hydraulics also smooth out boom, bucket and other hydraulic component movement and increase precision, the company says.

As for updated technology, the new excavators feature Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection, which gives operators 360-degree visibility of the machine’s surroundings and the ability to distinguish between objects and humans.

Volvo says it increased hydraulic oil service intervals by 50% to 3,000 hours for regular hydraulic oil and 6,000 hours for long-life hydraulic oil.

The new hydraulic hybrid models are the EC400 Hybrid, EC500 Hybrid, EC260 Hybrid, EC300 Hybrid and EC370 Hybrid. (The model numbers coincide with the excavators’ weight class in metric tons.)

Wacker Neuson: “One of the World’s Largest Compact Excavators”

Wacker Neuson Wacker Neuson calls its ET145 “one of the world’s largest compact excavators.”

It weighs between 15.5 and 17.3 metric tons and runs on a 73.8-horsepower Perkins diesel engine.

It has a swivel bracket that enables the arm system to be swiveled in both directions independently of the position of the upper-carriage for working along walls or trenches, around obstacles or in flowing traffic.

The cab is tiltable and has a roof window. Inside is a 7-inch display and rearview camera.

XCMG Upgrades

XCMG XCMG upgraded one of its most popular excavators in 2024, the 25-ton XE225U. The model gets improved power and hydraulic flow and a larger, more comfortable cab.

The XE225U runs on a 173-horsepower Cummins B6.7 diesel engine that delivers high power and torque while reducing emissions and fuel consumption compared to previous models. XCMG’s Intelligent Control System is the communication link between the engine’s electronic control unit and the Kawasaki-KPM hydraulic system, designed to match performance among components for improved digging, lifting and traction force.

The excavator has eight attachment working modes and three power modes, as well as auto-idling.

The pressurized cab includes a heated adjustable air-ride suspension seat, air conditioning, 8-inch LCD monitor, low-effort proportional joysticks, and multiple storage compartments, including a hot/cool box, all as standard features. A rearview camera is also standard, and right-view cameras are optional.