Construction on a new site for Liebherr’s warehousing, distribution, export services and more for North and South America has officially begun.

Members of the Liebherr family, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and city officials were present at the groundbreaking ceremony this month. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

This $176 million investment in a 118-acre plot in Tupelo will create 180 new jobs upon completion, the company says, and will create 300 jobs in the long term. The plot will allow Liebherr to construct more than 1 million square feet of building space. Liebherr Group said it also has the opportunity to establish additional facilities on the Tupelo site in the future with a potential total investment of up to $230 million.

The facility will distribute Liebherr’s earthmoving equipment, tower cranes, concrete technology, mobile and crawler cranes, maritime cranes and components initially, and the company plans to integrate additional product segments as well.

“By establishing this facility, Liebherr aims to provide faster and more efficient services to its customers, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry,” said Joerg Stroebele, managing director at Liebherr-Logistics GmbH.

Liebherr-Logistics GmbH provides the company's internal logistics services for the earthmoving machinery, components, concrete technology and cranes , serving over 70 Liebherr sales and service companies worldwide.

Liebherr-Logistics has been supplying from its Oberopfingen, Germany, location since 2015, added a second location in the Netherlands in 2023 and now will have a third location in Mississippi.

In September, the OEM also established its fourth parts warehouse in the U.S., capable of carrying 2,300 various spare parts.