Liebherr Breaks Ground on $176M Mississippi Logistics Center

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 18, 2024
executives and city officials breaking ground in Mississippi
Liebherr Group said it also has the opportunity to establish additional facilities on the Tupelo site in the future.
Liebherr

Construction on a new site for Liebherr’s warehousing, distribution, export services and more for North and South America has officially begun.

Members of the Liebherr family, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and city officials were present at the groundbreaking ceremony this month. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

This $176 million investment in a 118-acre plot in Tupelo will create 180 new jobs upon completion, the company says, and will create 300 jobs in the long term. The plot will allow Liebherr to construct more than 1 million square feet of building space. Liebherr Group said it also has the opportunity to establish additional facilities on the Tupelo site in the future with a potential total investment of up to $230 million.

The facility will distribute Liebherr’s earthmoving equipment, tower cranes, concrete technology, mobile and crawler cranes, maritime cranes and components initially, and the company plans to integrate additional product segments as well.

“By establishing this facility, Liebherr aims to provide faster and more efficient services to its customers, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry,” said Joerg Stroebele, managing director at Liebherr-Logistics GmbH.

Liebherr-Logistics GmbH provides the company's internal logistics services for the earthmoving machinery, components, concrete technology and cranes , serving over 70 Liebherr sales and service companies worldwide.

Liebherr-Logistics has been supplying from its Oberopfingen, Germany, location since 2015, added a second location in the Netherlands in 2023 and now will have a third location in Mississippi.

In September, the OEM also established its fourth parts warehouse in the U.S., capable of carrying 2,300 various spare parts.

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
Maxresdefault 675c445071dc2
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Bobcat’s E40 Mini Excavator Gets Long Arm, Short Tailswing
Ausa next-generation compact dumpers
Compact equipment
AUSA's Next-Generation Compact Dumpers Get New Design, Safety Features
Cat excavator with full bucket and yellow ball on top
Construction Equipment
Calling All Operators! Cat Launches Competition to Find the World’s Best
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
JLG 519 Telehandler
Telehandlers
JLG Intros Redesigned 519 Telehandler with 5,500-Pound Lift Capacity
Replacing the G5-18A, the new model boasts a nearly 19-foot lift height, improved lift capacity, comfort and fuel efficiency.
Maxresdefault 6759b0e36967b
Technology
A Closer Look at "The Warthog": A Robot That Could Simplify Paving, Milling
Maxresdefault 675c445071dc2
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Bobcat’s E40 Mini Excavator Gets Long Arm, Short Tailswing
Maxresdefault 675c42bc8f28d
The Dirt
Komatsu’s Largest Motor Grader for the U.S. Revealed
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All