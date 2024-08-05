Sany America Taps Longtime Caterpillar Executive as New CEO

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 5, 2024
headshot of sany america ceo david nicoll
Nicoll held a variety of positions in his 25 years at Caterpillar.
LinkedIn

David Nicoll is bringing 25 years of experience at Caterpillar to his new role as CEO of Sany America.

Nicoll previously served as Caterpillar's vice president for earthmoving wheel loaders and has managed multiple brands including Cat, Perkins and SEM.

The company specifically emphasized Nicoll’s track record working with dealers, saying his global experience “will anchor our team to better equip our dealer partners with the tools and support needed to spur progress and promote growth within your dealerships.”

“We will be investing in strategies to grow the Sany brand and partner with our dealers to offer powerful, productive and reliable machines while delivering enriched value and excellent product support to our customers,” said Nicoll. “Our initiatives will move us into the next phase of building brand recognition and developing our brand with integrity and collaboration.

"Trust is the foundation that will layer by layer solidify Sany as a premium brand in our market. Using the entrepreneurial spirit of our employees and dealer partners, we will build a grassroots affinity for Sany machinery while maintaining the agility we must have to reach our growth objectives.”

After joining Caterpillar in 1998, some of Nicoll’s roles included marketing supervisor for heavy construction and mining equipment, North America product manager for medium tractor products and marketing & dealer operations director for industrial power systems.

According to European construction media group KHL, in the release of its annual Yellow Table, Sany was ranked as the 6th largest construction equipment manufacturer in 2023.

