Case Construction Equipment is rolling out a new large excavator, delivering more power, functionality and operator comfort.

The 268-horsepower, 83,114-pound CX380E replaces the CX350D in Case’s excavator lineup. It is built for heavy-duty tasks, including clearing land, trenching, craning pipes on construction and road sites, or breaking rock, with 56,000 pounds of breakout force and fast cycle times.

Operators can adjust the power to the task with four work modes available in a range of up to 10 throttle settings:

Super Power: Highest possible power.

Power: Ideal for daily operation.

Eco: Lowers fuel consumption by as much as 18% compared to previous Case excavators.

Lifting: Provides more control during lifting and craning tasks.

The CX380E “delivers more power and more torque with faster response times, but it also delivers big on the total operator control,” says Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America. (CNH Industrial is the parent company of Case and New Holland.)

Like all Case E Series large excavators, the CX380E offers advanced controls and customizable sensitivity settings, allowing users to adjust responsiveness to their preferences. Less vibration while tracking also makes for a smoother ride.

The standard 10-inch touchscreen lets operators store settings for up to 10 attachments (one-way and two-way), enabling quick attachment changes while reducing the risk of damage or downtime from overloading the attachment.

The Hydraulic Flow Control Balance customizes the priority of hydraulic flow used for arm-in and boom-up movements and arm-in and swinging movements, making the excavator more responsive and efficient.

A selectable free swing function automatically centers the upper carriage with the load prior to lifting, providing more stability and improved safety when lifting and placing swinging loads, working on uneven terrain or loading trucks.

A 270-degree camera provides a bird’s-eye view via the display screen. Operators can also set arm and swing preferences.

Case says it designed the CX380E cab with “automotive-like features,” including heated, air-suspension seating and more legroom. A suspended operator station locks the seat and console together, providing all operators the same experience and ergonomic access to the controls.

Advanced telematics with two-way communication lets Case dealers run diagnostics and update software remotely, in addition to providing data to measure fuel usage and other metrics to improve efficiency.

Case's ProCare heavy machine support program comes standard, featuring a 3-year/3,000-hour full machine factory warranty, 3-year/2,000-hour planned maintenance support, and a 5-year advanced telematics subscription.

Previously released Case E Series large excavators include: CX140E, CX170E, CX190E, CX220E, CX260E, CX300E and CX365E SR.

Case CE CX380E Excavator Specs