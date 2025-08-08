Chinese manufacturer Yichen is bringing its line of excavator attachments, including a rock saw, crusher bucket and drum cutter, to the North American market.

Branded under the name YC Attachments, Yichen says, the range is “crafted with quality components, undergoes rigorous testing and is trusted by contractors, mining operations and municipalities worldwide.”

Excavator Rock Saw

Built from high-strength steel, the Excavator Rock Saw is for cutting of concrete, rock, metal and other materials. It is designed for trenching, demolition and wall cutting applications.

Six models are available for excavators ranging from 5 to 60 tons: the YS-05SS, the YS10SS, the YS15SS, the YS20SS and the YS25SS.

Key features include:

High-strength tungsten carbide or diamond saw tips for cutting sandstone, reinforced concrete, granite, limestone and metal.

An automatic blade brake system to stop the blade immediately when power to the saw has been cut off.

A 360-degree rotating guard for added safety.

Noise-reducing technology for urban jobsites.

Hydraulic rotation for multi-directional cutting.

Double-bearing protection and a dust seal protect the motor for durability and low maintenance.

A forklift-ready multifunctional stand for easy rotation, transportation or loading of the saw.

YC Attachments

The Crusher Bucket turns demolition waste into usable fill material. It can be used for granular processing of natural stone and on-site crushing of other inert materials. Four models – the YC-10, YC-20, YC-30 and YC-40 – are available for excavators ranging from 7 to 40 tons.

The crusher bucket’s heavy-duty jaws are capable of handling reinforced concrete, bricks and natural stone. The hydraulic system has been optimized for smooth, continuous operations, the company says.

Additional key features include an automatic anti-lock mechanism, a reversible running direction and quick granulometry adjustments.

YC Attachments

The Drum Cutter provides precise control with minimal vibration for rock excavation, demolition, underground scaling, tunnel profiling and trenching projects, the company says. A variety of drum and pick kits are available, depending on the material type. Fourteen models are available for excavators from 2.5 to 70 tons.

The drum cutter features a high-torque hydraulic motor and an optimized pick pattern for productivity, according to Yichen. It is built with wear-resistant drums, a sturdy drive shaft bearing and a heavy-duty sealing system for low maintenance. Wear parts are replaceable.

Optional 360-degree rotation is available for positioning in corners, on walls and other vertical surfaces for more accurate contouring.

The vibration-dampening design offers safer and quieter operation, while the lightweight construction allows for easy handling and transport, according to the company.

Yichen says its products are backed by more than 20 years of ISO-certified manufacturing experience, in-house R&D for custom solutions and full-service technical support and training.

All Yichen attachments are now available globally through the YC Attachments website and official distributors.