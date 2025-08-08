Yichen Excavator Attachment Line Debuts with Rock Saw, Crusher Bucket, Drum Cutter

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 8, 2025
A YS-20SS rock saw installed on a Doosan DH225 excavator.
A YS-20SS rock saw installed on a Doosan DH225 excavator.
YC Attachments

Chinese manufacturer Yichen is bringing its line of excavator attachments, including a rock saw, crusher bucket and drum cutter, to the North American market.

Branded under the name YC Attachments, Yichen says, the range is “crafted with quality components, undergoes rigorous testing and is trusted by contractors, mining operations and municipalities worldwide.”

Excavator Rock Saw

Built from high-strength steel, the Excavator Rock Saw is for cutting of concrete, rock, metal and other materials. It is designed for trenching, demolition and wall cutting applications.

Six models are available for excavators ranging from 5 to 60 tons: the YS-05SS, the YS10SS, the YS15SS, the YS20SS and the YS25SS. 

Key features include:

  • High-strength tungsten carbide or diamond saw tips for cutting sandstone, reinforced concrete, granite, limestone and metal.
  • An automatic blade brake system to stop the blade immediately when power to the saw has been cut off.
  • A 360-degree rotating guard for added safety.
  • Noise-reducing technology for urban jobsites.
  • Hydraulic rotation for multi-directional cutting.
  • Double-bearing protection and a dust seal protect the motor for durability and low maintenance.
  • A forklift-ready multifunctional stand for easy rotation, transportation or loading of the saw.

Crusher Bucket 01YC AttachmentsCrusher Bucket

The Crusher Bucket turns demolition waste into usable fill material. It can be used for granular processing of natural stone and on-site crushing of other inert materials. Four models – the YC-10, YC-20, YC-30 and YC-40 – are available for excavators ranging from 7 to 40 tons.

The crusher bucket’s heavy-duty jaws are capable of handling reinforced concrete, bricks and natural stone. The hydraulic system has been optimized for smooth, continuous operations, the company says.

Additional key features include an automatic anti-lock mechanism, a reversible running direction and quick granulometry adjustments.

Drum Cutter For SaleYC AttachmentsDrum Cutter

The Drum Cutter provides precise control with minimal vibration for rock excavation, demolition, underground scaling, tunnel profiling and trenching projects, the company says. A variety of drum and pick kits are available, depending on the material type. Fourteen models are available for excavators from 2.5 to 70 tons.

The drum cutter features a high-torque hydraulic motor and an optimized pick pattern for productivity, according to Yichen. It is built with wear-resistant drums, a sturdy drive shaft bearing and a heavy-duty sealing system for low maintenance. Wear parts are replaceable.

Optional 360-degree rotation is available for positioning in corners, on walls and other vertical surfaces for more accurate contouring.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

The vibration-dampening design offers safer and quieter operation, while the lightweight construction allows for easy handling and transport, according to the company.

Yichen says its products are backed by more than 20 years of ISO-certified manufacturing experience, in-house R&D for custom solutions and full-service technical support and training.

All Yichen attachments are now available globally through the YC Attachments website and official distributors.

Related Stories
Fae Ssm
Heavy equipment attachments
FAE Intros SSM Forestry Tiller for Shredding Roots, Stumps Up to 20 Inches in Diameter
Rodradar's LDR buckets are designed to detect underground utilities in real time while digging.
Attachments
Rodradar Intros Ground Penetrating Radar Buckets for Large Excavators
Fae Rcm Ssl
Compact equipment attachments
FAE Launches Rotary Cutters for Skid Steers, CTLs
Loader Trailer Mover
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Debuts Trailer Mover for Skid Steers, CTLs
Top Stories
Silverado Ev
Pickups
2026 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck Smashes World Record for Mileage Range
The truck traveled over 1,000 miles on a charge – more than twice its estimated EPA range – showcasing the advancements in EV technology.
25 Deere Backhoe Thumb
Backhoe Loaders
A Closer Look: Deere's New Backhoes Deliver Improved Comfort, Visibility, Control
Before Caterpillar's D9, there was the 'Twin D8.' None of the originals has been found, but the dozer's legacy lives on, thanks to this recreation by Peterson Cat.
Vintage Equipment
The 1950s Cat “Twin D8” – 2 Joined Dozers, 1 Big Blade, Double the Power
Ranger 500
Compact equipment
New Polaris Ranger 500: Work-Ready UTV Priced at $10K, Can Tow 1,500 Lbs.
The Prinoth Panther XL and its trailer haul supplies to the Norwegian Polar Institute's research station in Antartica. The institute recently placed an order for 10 more of the extreme crawler carriers.
Construction Equipment
Extreme Machine: Prinoth’s Massive Panther XL Crawlers Traverse Antarctica
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All