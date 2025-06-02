Caterpillar reveals a series of updates for its small, medium and large tracked excavators, as well as wheeled, material-handling and specialty models.

Caterpillar is adding new technology to its 2025 excavators weighing 30,000 pounds and up. The improvements are designed to make it easier to use 2D and 3D grade control, automatically track material weight moved, even create electronic tickets for the office and customers.

The first thing operators will notice is the touchscreen monitor starts up faster. Cat says it has upgraded the user interface to better organize its layout and make the menu easier to navigate. Operators can reorder attachment lists and won’t have to remeasure when changing attachments saved in the system.

The new interface incorporates the advancements the company has made for 2025 for its small, medium and large excavators, as well as its wheeled, material handling, forestry and specialty models.

Automatically Track Payload

Caterpillar Operators can click on the Cat Payload icon to access the company’s on-the-go weighing system to help them hit load targets and avoid overloading and underloading.

A new home screen dashboard shows standard and Advanced Payload information, such as bucket weight, pass count, truck weight and truck count. Advanced Payload is now an option for Cat’s tracked excavators.

Advanced Payload makes the excavators’ system similar to Cat’s wheel loader payload system and can even create electronic tickets for truck weights to be emailed.

Operators can choose Weigh Mode for when loading trucks or Stockpile Mode when moving material from one onsite location to another or loading a hopper.

You can input the types of couplers and attachments being used to reduce calibration time. You can even input the type of material, truck, location, weather and company name.

“When combined with VisionLink, Advanced Payload enables customers to analyze jobsites and individual assets for remote management of production targets and key metrics,” says Jason Ho, Caterpillar senior global product consultant for excavation.

2D and 3D Control

Caterpillar The standard Cat Grade with 2D is now integrated with Advanced 2D features and functions.

The system provides real-time vertical and horizontal grade-control guidance for accurate cutting without ground stakes, the company says. Operators can adjust things like digging depth and slope via joystick, touchscreen or jog dial

On the screen, operators see target grade with visual guidance, as well as height and depth. The system works with a variety of bucket types, such as digging, cleaning, grading and tilting. Caterpillar says the system’s components are protected from damage for durability.

For those who want Grade with 3D when working with more complex designs, they can now order it as a factory-installed option for crawler and wheeled excavators. It will come with all the needed hardware already installed and tested at the factory. That makes it easier for owners to add Cat Grade with 3D, which uses the GNSS satellite system and RTK positioning guidance for following uploaded 3D project designs when excavating.

Those who want to learn more how the above systems work or other product training can access Cat Operator Training videos at www.catoperatortraining.com.