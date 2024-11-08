Link-Belt has introduced the largest excavator in its X4S series, the 38-metric-ton 370 X4S, complete with more standard technology, increased fuel efficiency and an upgraded cab.

Replacing the previous 350 X4 model, the 370 X4S is powered by a 268-horsepower Isuzu AQ-6HK1X Final Tier 4 engine paired with an electronically controlled hydraulic pump system and Spool Stroke Control system for increased efficiency and control.

The initial five models in the X4S series – the 170 X4S, 190 X4S, 220 X4S, 260 X4S and 300 X4S –were unveiled at ConExpo 2023.

Link-Belt says the 370 X4S offers up to 7% improved fuel consumption without a diesel particulate filter, eliminating the need for maintenance or replacement. Four power modes – Speed Priority, Power, Eco and Lift – let operators adjust machine power, precision and fuel savings for each task.

The ROPS and FOPS Level 1-certified cabs have ample legroom, a high-back seat with air, tilt and heat, adjustable pivoting armrests, headrests, seat height and lumbar support.

In-cab features also include:

A high-definition, anti-glare, 10-inch LCD monitor with customizable buttons and display settings for hydraulic work tool names, system and machine warning messages, SCR auto regeneration status, in-cab pressure controls and more

WAVES camera system for a 270-degree view around the machine

Standard Digital Level, Dynamic Stability Assist, Height and Depth Alarm, and Payload technology

For easier maintenance, all filters and oil sample ports are accessible from ground level; the hydraulic oil breather cap can be opened by hand, and dust and debris screens are easy to reach and remove. The fuel filter service interval has been increased to 500 hours, and the DEF tank has a consumption rate of 2% to 3% compared to diesel fuel for longer operation time between refills.

A standard dualband modem improves Link-Belt’s RemoteCare telematics communication with greater range and real-time data capabilities for remote monitoring with no subscription fees. Link-Belt backs the machine with a 5-year/5,000-hour full machine warranty and a 5-year/10,000-hour structural warranty.

Quick Specs