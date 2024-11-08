Link-Belt Unveils its Largest Excavator, the 38-Metric-Ton 370 X4S

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 8, 2024
Link-Belt 370 X4S Excavator
LBX Company

Link-Belt has introduced the largest excavator in its X4S series, the 38-metric-ton 370 X4S, complete with more standard technology, increased fuel efficiency and an upgraded cab.

Replacing the previous 350 X4 model, the 370 X4S is powered by a 268-horsepower Isuzu AQ-6HK1X Final Tier 4 engine paired with an electronically controlled hydraulic pump system and Spool Stroke Control system for increased efficiency and control.

The initial five models in the X4S series – the 170 X4S, 190 X4S, 220 X4S, 260 X4S and 300 X4S –were unveiled at ConExpo 2023.

[Related Content: To watch Equipment World’s walk-around of the 190 X4S, check out our YouTube channel.]

Link-Belt says the 370 X4S offers up to 7% improved fuel consumption without a diesel particulate filter, eliminating the need for maintenance or replacement. Four power modes – Speed Priority, Power, Eco and Lift – let operators adjust machine power, precision and fuel savings for each task.  

The ROPS and FOPS Level 1-certified cabs have ample legroom, a high-back seat with air, tilt and heat, adjustable pivoting armrests, headrests, seat height and lumbar support.

In-cab features also include:

  • A high-definition, anti-glare, 10-inch LCD monitor with customizable buttons and display settings for hydraulic work tool names, system and machine warning messages, SCR auto regeneration status, in-cab pressure controls and more
  • WAVES camera system for a 270-degree view around the machine
  • Standard Digital Level, Dynamic Stability Assist, Height and Depth Alarm, and Payload technology

For easier maintenance, all filters and oil sample ports are accessible from ground level; the hydraulic oil breather cap can be opened by hand, and dust and debris screens are easy to reach and remove. The fuel filter service interval has been increased to 500 hours, and the DEF tank has a consumption rate of 2% to 3% compared to diesel fuel for longer operation time between refills.

A standard dualband modem improves Link-Belt’s RemoteCare telematics communication with greater range and real-time data capabilities for remote monitoring with no subscription fees. Link-Belt backs the machine with a 5-year/5,000-hour full machine warranty and a 5-year/10,000-hour structural warranty.

Quick Specs

  • Engine: Isuzu AQ-6HK1X
  • Net Horsepower: 268 hp
  • Operating Weight: 83,800 pounds
  • Maximum Digging Depth: 24’ 2”
  • Maximum Reach at Ground Level: 36’ 1”
  • Arm Force: 40,200 lbf
  • Bucket Digging Force: 56,160 lbf
  • Bucket Capacity, SAE Heaped: 1.26 - 2.93 yd3
  • Maximum Travel Speed: 3.5 mph
Related Stories
Liebherr A 922 Rail-Road Excavator
Excavators
From Road to Rail: Liebherr's New A 922 Rail Excavator Can Handle Both
JCB 370X excavator on top of dirt hill
Excavators
JCB Unleashes its Largest Excavator – the 370X – for Heavy-Duty Jobs
ew Leica MC1 3D Machine Guidance System for Develon DX225LC 7X Excavator
Excavators
Develon, Leica Intro 3D Machine Control for the DX225LC-7X Excavator
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Link-Belt 370 X4S Excavator
Excavators
Link-Belt Unveils its Largest Excavator, the 38-Metric-Ton 370 X4S
The new model replaces the 350 X4 and boasts more standard technology, increased fuel efficiency and an upgraded cab.
camouflage Massimo T-Boss UTV in the snow
Compact equipment
Massimo Releases Winter-Ready T-Boss UTVs with Enclosed Cabs
Cat 903 compact wheel loader dumping mulch onto trailer
Compact Wheel Loaders
Cat Boosts Power, Performance on New 903 Compact Wheel Loader
bluish gray Scout Terra pickup truck front sideview in desert
Pickups
Scout Pickup Back from the Grave; Reservations Open for Electric “Terra”
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All