Bobcat Reveals its Largest Excavators Yet with New E220 and E245

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 2, 2025
Bobcat E220 excavator
Bobcat's new 23-ton E220 excavator with conventional tail swing.
Bobcat

Bobcat is rolling out its largest excavators yet with the 23-ton E220 and 25-ton E245.

The new models join the E145 and E165 in Bobcat’s large excavator lineup, delivering strong digging forces, fast cycle times and high lifting capabilities for commercial and residential construction, roadwork and infrastructure projects, the company says. 

A 174-horsepower Bobcat diesel engine powers the conventional-tail-swing E220, while the reduced-tail-swing E245 gets a 189-horsepower Bobcat diesel engine. Both engines meet Tier 4 emissions compliance without needing a diesel particulate filter, reducing maintenance and downtime.

The E220 has a digging depth of 21 feet 7 inches and the E245 offers 21 feet 11 inches. Both models have a bucket digging force of 35,464 pound-feet. A fine-swing feature allows the excavators’ upper structure to come to a smooth, gradual stop, reducing spillage on the job, Bobcat says.

Here are some additional specs on each model:

Four selectable power modes allow operators to tailor hydraulic performance to the application. One-touch power boost provides an on-demand burst of power for tough jobs. Bobcat describes the four modes as follows:

  • Power+ mode: Top work-group speed to load trucks quickly or sustain peak digging performance when opening up hard ground.
  • Power mode: Power and performance for tough digging, quick loading and heavy lifting and increased travel speed.
  • Standard mode: Balanced performance and reduced fuel usage for routine digging, lifting and grading.
  • Economy mode: Optimize fuel economy when power demands are lower or when doing precise digging and fine grading.

The excavators’ Smart Power Control will match load to engine rpm, hydraulic pump torque and engine response to improve efficiency in any of the four power modes for increased fuel savings, the company says.

Other key features of the E220 and E245 include:

  • Steel tracks
  • Four standard work modes: One-way flow, two-way flow, digging and lifting
  • 8-Inch touch display with Bluetooth
  • Side- and rear-view camera
  • Standard premium air-suspension, heated seat
  • Intuitive controls
  • LED work lights

The large excavators come standard with two-way piping controled by a thumb wheel or foot pedal and standard hydraulic quick-coupler piping. The E220 has 111.2 gpm of hydraulic flow, and the E245 offers 117 gpm. Several attachments will be available. Bobcat’s Quick-Tach System is optional.

The E220 and E245 will be available at select North American Bobcat dealerships in mid-Q2 2025. The machines are backed by a three-year/5,000-hour full coverage warranty and the support of Bobcat’s dealer network. 

