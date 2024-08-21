HD Hyundai Releases its 2 Largest Excavators for Heavy-Duty Digging

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 21, 2024
Hyundai HX1000AL crawler excavator
HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai has introduced its largest excavators yet, the 82-ton HX800A L and the 100-ton HX1000A L, for earthmoving, mining and quarrying applications.

The HX800A L is powered by a 528-net-horsepower Perkins 2506J diesel engine. It has a maximum digging depth of 23 feet 4 inches and a maximum digging reach of 38 feet. HD Hyundai places the excavator arm’s crowd force at 72,300 pound-feet and the bucket breakout force at 75,400 pound-feet.

The HX1000A L is equipped with a 620-net-horsepower Perkins 2806J diesel engine. Its maximum dig depth is 23 feet 10 inches. The maximum dig reach is 40 feet 9 inches. It has a bucket breakout force of 98,767 pound-feet and an arm crowd force 88,846 pound-feet.

While the specs above refer to the standard arm configuration, additional boom and arm options are available for both excavators to match the material being excavated.

The HX800A L pairs with buckets with a capacity of 4.5 to 7 cubic yards, while the HX1000A L supports buckets with a capacity of 7 to 8.9 cubic yards.

HD Hyundai has given both models three selectable power modes — power, standard and economy — and an integrated smart power control system that monitors the excavator’s real-time performance and automatically adjusts the engine power and hydraulic flow to match the application. Operators also have independent control of two hydraulic pumps to improve the pump flow rate according to the attachment type.

Hyundai has designed the cabs with Level 2 FOPS protection, advanced vibration-damping mounts and seats with air suspension, selectable heat and adjustable armrests.

The standard All-Around View Monitoring Camera gives operators 360-degree visibility of the jobsite. The system includes Intelligent Moving Object Detection, which alerts operators when people or objects come within 16 feet of the excavator.

Operators can access control menus, power settings and auxiliary hydraulic settings on the 8-inch monitor. The audio system includes an AM/FM radio, a USB-based MP3 player, Bluetooth and a built-in microphone to answer calls while operating.

A standard auto-travel alarm sounds when the machine is traveling forward or reverse, alerting nearby workers that it is in motion. This alarm can be turned off with a convenient switch.

The HX800A L and HX1000A L come with five years’ unlimited access to Hyundai’s HiMATE fleet management system.

Quick Specs

HX800A L

  • Engine: 529 horsepower at 2,100 rpm
  • Operating weight: 181,000 pounds
  • Standard bucket: 4.5 yd³ - 6.9 yd³
  • Swing speed: 0–7.4 rpm
  • Travel speed: 1.9–3.0 mph
  • Max. digging depth (Standard arm): 23' 4"
  • Max. digging reach (Standard arm): 38'
  • Tailswing radius: 13' 5"
  • Bucket breakout force (Standard arm): 75,400 lbf
  • Arm crowd force (Standard arm): 72,300 lbf

HX1000A L

  • Engine: 629 horsepower at 2,000 rpm
  • Operating Weight: 220,282 pounds
  • Standard bucket: 7.06 yd³ - 8.89 yd³ 
  • Swing speed: 0–6.3 rpm
  • Travel speed: 1.6–2.7 mph
  • Max. digging depth (Standard arm): 23' 10"
  • Max. digging reach (Standard arm): 40’ 9”
  • Tail swing radius: 15' 2"
  • Bucket breakout force (Standard arm): 98,767 lbf
  • Arm crowd force (Standard arm): 88,846 lbf
