2 Die, 1 Rescued in Excavator Accidents Over 4 Days in N.Y., Calif., Ill.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 5, 2025
Updated Aug 6, 2025
File photo
File photo
Getty Images/Avatar_023

Over four days, two workers died in excavator accidents, and another was rescued.

Two of the incidents involved excavators tipping over, and one fatality occurred when a worker was struck by an excavator.

Worker Dies When Excavator Overturns

A 35-year-old operator died July 29 in Fresno County, California, when his excavator tipped over, and he was crushed against a boulder.

When emergency responders arrived, they found Johnathan Swarthout of Los Banos trapped between a boulder and the excavator cab. The excavator was on its side in an excavation with the tracks up perpendicular to the ground. He was working in the Academy Quarry loading rock into a dump truck when the incident occurred, according to yourcentralvalley.com.

Worker Struck by Excavator Dies

A 61-year-old worker was struck by an excavator July 28 in Beacon, New York, and died at the scene, according to the city’s Police Department.

Amalio Lombardi of Goshen was working on a sewer and water project on Fishkill Avenue for the city of Beacon when the incident occurred. He was a foreman and member of the Local 17 Laborers’ International Union of North America, according to his obituary.

“He was not only a great member, but a leader that should be a mold used for all trades in the construction industry and for all working people,” posted Local 17 member Jeffrey T. Diorio. “He was loyal to the union, the contractors and most of all to his loving family. Every time he stopped into the hall to say hello, he never left without talking about his own family or asked about our families.”

Lombardi is survived by his wife and three children.

Worker Saved from Overturned Excavator

On July 25, a worker was operating an excavator in Oak Forest, Illinois, when it tipped over on its side into a hole.

The Oak Forest Fire Department got the call that a worker was trapped in the excavator. It took about an hour to remove the operator, according to WGN9 TV news station.

The operator works for a demolition company, and it appeared he had been using a breaker on a concrete surface when the excavator tipped.

He was taken away on a stretcher in an ambulance. No further details were reported.

 

Related Stories
United Rentals Confined Spaces
Safety & Compliance
United Rentals Offers New Safety Training for Workers in Confined Spaces
Two workers replacing a residential sewer line were rescued from a trench collapse February 25 in Wyandotte, Michigan.
Safety & Compliance
12 Trench Collapse Deaths in 2025 So Far; OSHA Urges Increased Safety
Ryan Starnes with son
Safety & Compliance
23-Year-Old Worker Dies – Another Recent Victim of Struck by Excavator Bucket
Michael DiRocco leaves behind four children and eight grandchildren after his death June 13 in a trench collapse in Norwich, Connecticut.
Safety & Compliance
Worker Dies After Collapse of 5-Foot-Deep Trench in Connecticut
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Before Caterpillar's D9, there was the 'Twin D8.' None of the originals has been found, but the dozer's legacy lives on, thanks to this recreation by Peterson Cat.
Vintage Equipment
The 1950s Cat “Twin D8” – 2 Joined Dozers, 1 Big Blade, Double the Power
In the late 1940s, Buster Peterson decided two Cats were better than one and created the “Twin D8” – a great idea until the D9 debuted in 1954.
Ranger 500
Compact equipment
New Polaris Ranger 500: Work-Ready UTV Priced at $10K, Can Tow 1,500 Lbs.
The Prinoth Panther XL and its trailer haul supplies to the Norwegian Polar Institute's research station in Antartica. The institute recently placed an order for 10 more of the extreme crawler carriers.
Construction Equipment
Extreme Machine: Prinoth’s Massive Panther XL Crawlers Traverse Antarctica
Yanmar Vio Thumb
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Yanmar’s ViO35-7 Mini Excavator Packs Power, Zero Tail Swing
Rodradar's LDR buckets are designed to detect underground utilities in real time while digging.
Attachments
Rodradar Intros Ground Penetrating Radar Buckets for Large Excavators
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All