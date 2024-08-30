More Power, Added Comfort: XCMG's Upgraded XE225U Excavator

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 30, 2024
XCMG has upgraded one of its most popular excavators, the 25-ton XE225U, with improved power and hydraulic flow and a larger, more comfortable cab.

The XE225U runs on a 173-horsepower Cummins B6.7 diesel engine that delivers high power and torque while reducing emissions and fuel consumption than previous models. XCMG’s Intelligent Control System is the communication link between the engine’s electronic control unit and the Kawasaki-KPM hydraulic system, matching performance between the components for improved digging, lifting and traction force.

It has eight attachment working modes and three power modes. Auto-idling reduces the engine speed when the controls are inactive for 4 seconds after returning to the neutral position or when the safety lever is switched off. The engine will return to its original speed when the operator touches any control panel.

Operator Comfort

The XE225U’s pressurized cab has been designed for comfort. It includes a heated adjustable air-ride suspension seat, air conditioning, low-effort proportional joysticks, and multiple storage compartments, including a hot/cool box, all as standard features. Large windows, standard rearview cameras and optional right-view cameras provide all-around visibility.

The larger 8-inch LCD monitor is easy to read in all lighting conditions and displays machine settings and maintenance data at a glance.

Switches have been simplified and climate control is now integrated into the keypad for easy adjustments. The new adjustable proportional auxiliary functions make attachment operation smoother and more precise.

Additional features include standard Bluetooth, an upgraded silicone-filled viscous mount suspension, a quick coupler system and LED working lights.

Easier Maintenance

The XE225U’s undercarriage has been designed with robust sprockets, idlers, carrier and bottom rollers and an X-shape frame for improved durability and uptime.

All filters are grouped in the ground-level pump compartment for more efficient daily maintenance, and all lubrication points are centralized. Maintenance intervals have been extended to reduce downtime.

A pre-start monitoring system shows operators the coolant temperature, hydraulic oil temperature, engine oil pressure, fuel levels and the DEF level. It will also indicate fluid and filter intervals.

Quick Specs

  • Rated Power: 173 hp
  • Operating Weight: 51,809 pounds
  • Standard Bucket Capacity: 1.57 yd3
