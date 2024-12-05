Volvo's new 26-metric-ton EC260 replaces the EC250 and is part of the company's largest excavator redesign in 20 years.

Volvo Construction Equipment continues the rollout of its largest excavator redesign in 20 years with two new midsize models: the EC260 and EC300.

The 26-metric-ton EC260 will replace the EC250, and the 30-metic-ton EC300 overhauls the previous generation of that model.

The new excavators follow six next-generation large and midsize models Volvo announced for North America in June. Those are the 33,000-pound ECR145 extending up to the 116,000-pound EC500. The four models in between – EC210, EC230, EC370 and EC400 – range from 45,000 to 91,000 pounds.

The company also unveiled two new models designed for demolition: a redesigned 30-metric-ton EC300 Straight Boom and the all-new 40-metric-ton EC400 Straight Boom.

A hallmark of the models is a new sleek exterior design. The excavators also get updates in all areas to boost fuel efficiency by 15% over their predecessors while at the same time raising cycle times by 10%, Volvo says. The company added lots of operation and safety features and technology, as well.

Volvo says the two new midsize models represent popular sizes for site preparation, roadbuilding and utility installation. “And now customers can do these jobs while stretching their fuel supply farther and making operators happier and more productive,” says S.S. Kim, Volvo product manager for midsize excavators.

For Operator Comfort

Volvo CE The cabs in the EC260 and EC300, along with other excavators in the series, feature:

Keyless start with the ability to store multiple operator preference settings.

Larger, higher-resolution Co-Pilot tablet.

Updated seat.

New footrest.

Larger heated side mirror.

More lights for cab, boom and arm.

More sunscreens.

More storage areas, including a cooler/heater compartment for food and drinks.

Higher Fuel Efficiency, Productivity

Volvo CE To achieve the stated 15% fuel efficiency and 10% faster cycle times, Volvo added a new electro-hydraulic system, “smart cooling system” and engine-speed regulation.

Volvo increased the work mode settings to 10, including two for power and four for automatic Eco. A new creep travel mode, coupled with boom- and arm-shock reduction settings, helps reduce bucket spillage, according to Volvo.

The new hydraulics also smooth out boom, bucket and other hydraulic component movement and increase precision, the company says.

For further efficiency and reduction in owner costs, Volvo says it increased hydraulic oil service intervals by 50% to 3,000 hours for regular hydraulic oil and 6,000 hours for long-life hydraulic oil.

360-Degree View

As for updated technology, the new excavators feature Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection, which gives operators 360-degree visibility of the machine’s surroundings and the ability to distinguish between objects and humans.

They also get Volvo Active Control machine control, which works in tandem with an advanced electric joystick to automate boom and bucket movement.

Quick Specs

Check out the spec chart below on the two new models: