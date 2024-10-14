The new JCB 370X runs on a 322-horsepower Cummins engine, gets an upgraded undercarriage, heavier counterweight and increased hydraulic pressures.

JCB has rolled out its largest excavator, the 87,000-pound 370X, designed for heavy-duty digging, breaking and other tasks.

The new model runs on a 322-horsepower Cummins engine, gets an upgraded undercarriage, heavier counterweight and increased hydraulic pressures from its predecessor, the company says.

Despite the increased power, the 370X boasts higher fuel efficiency and less noise. That’s partly because the 8.9-liter, 6-cylinder engine can achieve max output at only 1,700 rpm, according to JCB.

The engine is equipped with automatic engine shutdown and Auto Idle to further reduce fuel consumption.

Also increasing performance is the latest tandem hydraulic pump from Kawasaki that boosts hydraulic pressure by 435 psi to 5,511 psi. The two variable displacement pumps each have a max hydraulic flow of 80 gallons per minute. The system also comes standard with a hydraulic cooling fan with reverse function. For even greater performance, the company offers optional auxiliary hydraulic circuits with up to 15 attachment settings.

JCB says it also gave the hydraulic hoses larger diameters and strengthened the boom and arm.

Standard on the 370X is a 21-foot monoboom. Customers have a choice of three different arm lengths: 8.6, 10.6 or 13.2 feet. Optional heavy-duty arms with additional crush bars and reinforcement are available.

A new 2.75-cubic-yard XHD bucket is standard, and a 3.3-cubic-yard bucket is available. Bucket pin diameters have been increased. JCB says it also has a new hydraulic breaker, the HM330T, designed for the 370X.

The company says it reduced the amount of filter changes needed, with hydraulic and air filter life at 2,000 hours.

JCB



Standard Features

Other standard equipment for the 370X includes:

10-inch touchscreen display with the new JCBUX excavator software designed for customization and to be user-friendly.

High-definition twin camera system.

LED work lights.

ROPS cabin.

Heated, air-suspension, adjustable seat.

Seat-mounted joysticks.

Bluetooth radio.

Anti-slip tread plates, ergonomic grab handles and side-guard rails for safer access.

10-minute Follow Me Home lighting to extend visibility during late hours.

Options

Here are some other available options for the new model:

Premium heated and cooled seat.

Ability to add up to 14 LED work lights.

Bird’s-eye 360-degree camera system.

High-visibility, wraparound handrails.

New JCB dual-pin coupler.

JCB



Quick Specs