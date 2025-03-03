Volvo Continues Biggest Excavator Redesign in 20 Years with 5 New Hybrids

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 3, 2025
static shot white background Volvo EC500 Hybrid excavator
The Volvo EC500 Hybrid – at over 106,000 pounds – marks the company's largest excavator to get hydraulic hybrid technology.
Volvo CE

Volvo has added five new hybrid models to its next-generation excavator lineup, continuing the rollout of the biggest redesign of its excavators in 20 years.

The new models include the company’s largest-ever hybrids: the 40-metric-ton EC400 Hybrid and 50-metric-ton EC500 Hybrid.

The other models to get Volvo’s “hydraulic hybrid” technology are the EC260 Hybrid, EC300 Hybrid and EC370 Hybrid. (The model numbers coincide with the excavators’ weight class in metric tons.)

The excavators increase fuel efficiency by 20% in digging and dumping operations over the previous series’ conventional models and reduce carbon-dioxide emissions by 15% – all while maintaining the same productivity levels of their conventional counterparts, according to Volvo Construction Equipment.

The excavators store energy captured hydraulically from the boom moving down. That energy charges a hydraulic accumulator located just behind the boom. The stored energy is regenerated to drive the assist motor for boom-up motion, which requires the most pressure and power. This lowers the torque requirement on the engine system, conserves fuel and reduces emissions, the company says. This all happens automatically.

The savings from the hybrid system could recoup the additional purchase price of the excavator within three years, depending on how the excavator is used and prices for diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid, according to Sejong Ko, Volvo product manager for large excavators.

One reason Volvo chose to add the larger EC400 and EC500 models to the hybrid mix is “that the applications they are commonly used in help to maximize the benefit of the hydraulic hybrid feature,” Ko said. “For example, a quarry where an excavator is largely static for long periods loading trucks or crushers with a constant boom up and down (and swinging) motion.”

This electro-hydraulic system also results in less maintenance, according to Volvo, because it has fewer hoses and couplings. The company explains that the system does not generate electricity or require batteries and has no electronics to program. 

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

static shot white background Volvo EC400 Hybrid excavatorThe EC400 Hybrid becomes Volvo's second-largest excavator to get the hydraulic hybrid technology.Volvo CEOther maintenance-saving features include an undercarriage with reinforced idle frame, track links and bottom rollers. Volvo says it also strengthened the bucket linkage with a steel strip, added a heavy-duty superstructure undercover and made bolt-on wear plates easy to replace.

“Our hybrid excavators are designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact while maintaining high performance,” says Ko. “These excavators lower a fleet’s emissions, making them a more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient choice, especially for work in urban areas."

To read more about Volvo’s next-generation excavators, click here.

Quick Specs

EC260 Hybrid

  • Operating weight: 62,744 - 75,663 lbs.
  • Gross power: 225 hp
  • Bucket capacity: 0.6 - 2.3 yd³ 

EC300 Hybrid

  • Operating weight: 65,477 - 85,539 lbs.
  • Gross power: 253 hp
  • Bucket capacity: 0.68 - 3.1 yd³ 

EC370 Hybrid

  • Operating weight: 82,890 - 87,460 lbs.
  • Gross power: 344 hp
  • Bucket capacity: 1.14 - 3.19 yd³ 

EC400 Hybrid

  • Operating weight: 86,800 - 91,600 lbs.
  • Gross power: 339 hp
  • Bucket capacity: 1.14 - 3.19 yd³ 

EC500 Hybrid

  • Operating weight: 106,110 - 116,400 lbs.
  • Gross power: 424 hp
  • Bucket capacity: 1.5 - 4.33 yd³

 

Related Stories
elk stuck in bottom of ditch in Arizona
Excavators
An Excavator and Quick Thinking Save Elk Trapped in Ditch in Arizona
Cat FM528 GF/LL Forestry Excavator with grapple attachment moving logs
Excavators
Cat’s New FM528 GF/LL Forestry Excavator is the "Lumberjack of All Trades”
world's largest excavator, the Bagger 293 in the Hambach coal mine in Germany
Excavators
The World’s Largest Land Vehicle ... Actually, It's an Excavator (Video)
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
static shot white background Volvo EC500 Hybrid excavator
Excavators
Volvo Continues Biggest Excavator Redesign in 20 Years with 5 New Hybrids
The hydraulic hybrids range from 26- to 50-metric tons and are designed to increase fuel efficiency 20% and cut carbon emissions by 15%.
Hyundai HX19e electric mini excavator at a charging station
Compact Excavators
Hyundai’s First Production Electric Mini Excavator to Debut at Bauma
L.A. County Fire dozer plowing field
Dozers
The Big Red Fire Dozers of L.A. County Can Take the Heat (Video)
Hyundai HT100V and HT120V compact loaders
Skid Steer Loaders
Hyundai to Roll Out its Second Skid Steer at Bauma
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All