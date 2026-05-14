Editor's note: This report was updated May 12, 2026, with new products.

When it comes time to slash and grab, check out these construction equipment attachments for clearing land.

Our product roundup includes a variety of brush and forestry cutters for chopping through thick vegetation and small trees with your construction equipment.

Then when it’s time to clean out the felled debris, several types of grapples, stump cutters and tree pullers for excavators and compact equipment can help you tackle the job.

Mowing and Mulching

New Cat Bite-Limiter Mulchers (see photo at the top of this article) for 6- to 10-metric-ton Cat mini excavators cut and mulch vegetation, saplings, shrubs and undergrowth from overgrown agricultural land and forests. Ribs on the rotor limit material penetration of the chisel teeth to prevent stalling. An integrated thumb bracket allows the operator to pull or push material into position or move it away from the mulching area. The mulcher comes with a gauge to ensure correct sharpening of the chisel teeth for a consistent cut and finished product.

Blue Diamond Attachments Blue Diamond has added two new landclearing attachments for skid steers and compact track loaders. The Heavy Duty Drum Mulcher requires a hydraulic flow range of 22 to 46 gallons per minute. At 60 inches wide, the model can mulch small trees, large branches and grind stumps. The 72-inch-wide Heavy Duty Open Front Brush Cutter for compact loaders up to 75 horsepower with standard-flow hydraulics can cut grass, heavy brush and trees up to 4 inches in diameter. Its open front feeds standing trees and heavy brush faster than closed-front designs, the company says.

FAE FAE has launched two new forestry mulchers for excavators. The UMM/S/EX is designed for excavators, particularly feller bunchers, from 25 to 40 tons for cutting through trees and vegetation up to 16 inches in diameter with a working width of 62 inches. FAE also rolled out its smallest fixed-tooth mulcher with bite limiting technology, the BL0/EX, for 2- to 5-ton excavators. It can shred light vegetation, shrubs and trees up to 3 inches in diameter. It is available in widths of 50, 75 or 100 inches.

Werk-Brau Werk-Brau’s new Brushhound 40EX-HD Brush Shredder can turn a compact excavator into a mulching and mowing machine, capable of clearing trees, brush and vegetation up to 6 inches in diameter. Tts triple-flail knife design features 2.25-pound side slicer knives and a 2-pound straight knife. The 1,170-pound attachment can be used with a 16,000- to 24,000-pound excavator or backhoe. Its cutting width is 40 inches. It has a heavy-duty single-piece frame, a half-inch thick cutter drum and end plates that are 3/8-inch thick.

Diamond Mowers’ new Drum Mulcher Pro X2 for skid steers and compact track loaders is available as open drum or depth control models. Both models come in 60- or 72-inch widths and can process material up to 9 inches in diameter. They are compatible with carriers up to 135 horsepower and 23 to 50 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow. The depth control model delivers a more thorough mulch on the first pass, while the open drum is suited for heavy ground engagement and rugged terrain.

Virnig Manufacturing has redesigned its entire line of brush cutters for skid steers and compact track loaders. Highlights of the changes include additional widths, hydraulic-flow options and configurations for the V40 series, Virnig’s smallest brush cutters; redefined V60 Open Front model as a three-blade, contractor-grade brush cutter; transition of the V70 to a top-tier four-blade brush cutter; and optional pressure gauge and carbide teeth offered on more models. The cutting decks across the lineup have also been strengthened.

Manitou Group has introduced a new 75-Inch 2-Speed Brush Mulcher for Manitou and Gehl skid steers and compact track loaders. The variable displacement hydraulic motor is designed to optimize rotor torque and speed for cutting trunks with diameters up to 18 inches. It operates on a hydraulic flow range of 20 to 75 gallons per minute. Other features include hydraulically adjustable hood for fine mulching, manually adjustable brush guard, push bar equipped with directional hooks and pressure gauge for real-time monitoring.

Mongo Mongo Attachments' ProGrade forestry mulcher line for excavators from 7,000 to 26,000 pounds feature an offset drum with bite-limiting technology for producing fine material. Mongo says this design also allows the mulchers to maintain optimal rotor rpms while using only 15 to 35 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow. The mulchers, available in 27-, 35- or 41-inch widths, have a 6-inch cutting diameter for clearing a variety of vegetation densities.

Bobcat Bobcat’s disc mulcher for its skid-steer and compact track loaders features a high-velocity disc fitted with four-point, hardened-steel teeth for powering through tough landclearing tasks. It can cut down trees up to 14 inches thick and can turn heavy brush and trees up to 6 inches thick into a bed of mulch. The disc mulcher is available in 48-inch and 60-inch cutting widths.

Seppi M Seppi M. says its E20 direct forestry mulcher for excavators “marks a breakthrough in green management technology” with increased efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and improved performance. The attachment is compatible with excavators weighing 12 to 21 tons. The E20 is designed for construction site clearing; vegetation management along highways, railways and power lines; and wetlands maintenance. The attachment can mulch vegetation up to 7.8 inches in diameter. It has four different working widths, ranging from 39 to 78 inches.

John Deere John Deere’s RX72 and RX84 rotary cutters are designed for heavy-duty vegetation management, including property maintenance and right-of-way clearing. They are compatible with large-frame Deere skid steer and compact track loaders. Each model uses a skid steer coupler interface to mount to the carrier. They are equipped with high-flow hydraulics and a severe-duty door. The motors have a direct drive bearing for higher efficiency and extended durability. The blade carrier is designed for faster startup and recovery time.

The Eterra Typhoon Clearing Mower for skid steers and compact track loaders is designed for heavy land clearing. It features a diamond-shaped T1 steel blade-carrier and high-speed two-blade system. The company offers a choice of 60- or 72-inch width. The 12-pound forged blades can slice through trees up to 10 to 12 inches in diameter, depending on the model. An optional blade guard is available. The housing’s angled construction prevents material buildup. The mower is powered by a Permco gear drive motor and a heat-treated spindle drive hub with hard-mounted check valves protecting the hoses.

Cutting, Grabbing & Removing Stumps

Avant Tecno Avant Tecno has rolled out two landclearing attachments for its compact wheel loaders. The 53-inch-wide Forestry Mulcher clears bushes, brushwood and light vegetation. It can also cut and crush small trees and grind small stumps. The updated Timber Grab has a 48-inch opening and 2,850-pound capacity. It can grab tree trunks, branches, wood waste, curb stones and other materials and transport them lengthwise or crosswise for passing through narrow places or loading on a trailer or on a pile in any direction.

Equipment World Fecon has rolled out a new attachments brand for 2026 called Redline by Fecon focused on construction and landscaping contractors. The new lineup includes the BG84 brush grapple for standard skid steers and CTLs with a working width of 84 inches. The BG48, at 48 inches wide, is for stand-on mini skid steers. Also for skid steers and CTLs, Redline offers the BC60 and BC74 brush cutters. They come in widths of 60 or 74 inches and material capacity of up to 6 inches in diameter.

Equipment World Loftness has launched two new skid steer attachments for clearing land. The Kwik Fall tree saw can cut through trees up to 14 inches in diameter. The carbide teeth on the 38-inch steel cutting disc can be rotated for extended service life. Operators can choose between standard flow at 15-25 gallons per minute and high flow at 26-45 gpm. The Stone Ax stone crusher, which is compatible with skid steers in the 80- to 135-horsepower range, offers max stone crushing capacity of 6 inches and is powered by a 200cc radial piston motor.

Turn your mini track loader into a stump grinder with Vermeer’s USCA30 stump cutter. The attachment weighs 660 pounds and requires 12 to 17 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow. It features Vermeer Yellow Jacket cutter teeth and a cutting range of 24 inches above ground, 12 inches below ground and a straight-line cutting dimension of 28 inches. The USCA30 is modeled off Vermeer's SC30TX dedicated stump cutter. It features many of the same components and side-to-side sweeping motion for efficient stump removal.

Engcon's finger grab attachment for excavators is made for lifting landclearing debris, from twigs to logs. It is compatible with excavators ranging from 9 to 22 metric tons. It comes standard with Engcon’s EC-Oil system, which enables operators to quickly connect and disconnect hydraulic attachments without leaving the cab, including hydraulic hoses. The finger grab can be used with a tiltrotator or directly attached to the arm when extra force is needed, according to Engcon.

IronCraft IronCraft designed its Terminator Tree and Stump Remover for skid steers and compact track loaders. It has enough clamping power to uproot trees up to 12-inches in diameter. It features dual cylinders and up to 29,000 pounds of clamping force for removing shrubs and trees along with their root to prevent regrowth. It is designed for commercial construction, farm and ranch applications, vineyard, orchards, landscape projects.

Ignite Attachments’ new tree and fence post puller for skid steers and compact track loaders can remove trees up to 8 inches in diameter, as well as brush and fence posts without additional tools or cleanup steps. The puller is equipped with a 2.5-inch bore cylinder, a 1.25-inch rod and a 1.25-inch pin for pulling power and grip strength. Because the puller’s serrated jaws can rip out the entire tree, roots and all, there is no need for additional stump grinding or chainsaw work, according to Ignite.

Danuser Danuser’s Multi-Purpose Grapple expands the use of pallet forks for carrying such items as logs, rocks, brush and debris. It can be pinned in an upright position, allowing for normal pallet fork use without having to remove the grapple from the frame. No tools are required for this. Other features include a heavy-duty rail-style frame that supports up to 6,000 pounds, 48-inch-long tines with 3,500- or 5,500-pound capacity and skid steer and front-end loader mounting options. It delivers up to 9,500 pounds of force at 3,000 psi.