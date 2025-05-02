Blue Diamond Attachments Debuts Heavy Duty Drum Mulcher for Skid Steers, CTLs

Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 2, 2025
Blue Diamond Attachments

Blue Diamond Attachments has rolled out its new Heavy Duty Drum Mulcher, designed for both low and high-flow skid steers and compact track loaders, with a hydraulic flow range from 22 to 46 gallons per minute. 

The compact 60-inch drum mulcher is designed for land clearing and maintenance applications, including mulching small trees, large branches and grinding stumps.

Eight different configuration options are available. Key features include:

  • 60-inch drum with choice of carbide or reversible chipping teeth
  • Standard hydraulic gate for improved material flow control
  • Multiple hydraulic connection options with 3-line or 5-line configurations
  • Compatibility with either 1/2-inch or 3/4-inch couplers
  • High-strength steel construction for durability in demanding conditions
  • Two chain curtains for protection from debris

A rotor with replaceable shafts and fixed teeth in helical position with "P-CUT" bite limiters efficiently cut material to a consistent size. An adjustable intake plate controls the size of material processed. Additional features include polychain carbon fiber drive belts and a side extension device between the motor and pulleys with an ESB system.

The mulcher is powered by a hydraulic piston motor with variable displacement up to 85cc, with a built-in anti-cavitation valve. It weighs 2,105 pounds and includes an adjustable push bar and depth skid shoes with two positions for precise operation. The shoes are made from wear-resistant steel and are easily replaceable.

All Blue Diamond Heavy Duty Drum Mulchers are backed by the Blue Diamond Satisfaction Guarantee and a 1-year warranty.

[Watch: How to Choose the Best Attachments for Your Skid Steer or CTL]

