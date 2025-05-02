Blue Diamond Attachments has rolled out its new Heavy Duty Drum Mulcher, designed for both low and high-flow skid steers and compact track loaders, with a hydraulic flow range from 22 to 46 gallons per minute.

The compact 60-inch drum mulcher is designed for land clearing and maintenance applications, including mulching small trees, large branches and grinding stumps.

Eight different configuration options are available. Key features include:

60-inch drum with choice of carbide or reversible chipping teeth

Standard hydraulic gate for improved material flow control

Multiple hydraulic connection options with 3-line or 5-line configurations

Compatibility with either 1/2-inch or 3/4-inch couplers

High-strength steel construction for durability in demanding conditions

Two chain curtains for protection from debris

A rotor with replaceable shafts and fixed teeth in helical position with "P-CUT" bite limiters efficiently cut material to a consistent size. An adjustable intake plate controls the size of material processed. Additional features include polychain carbon fiber drive belts and a side extension device between the motor and pulleys with an ESB system.

The mulcher is powered by a hydraulic piston motor with variable displacement up to 85cc, with a built-in anti-cavitation valve. It weighs 2,105 pounds and includes an adjustable push bar and depth skid shoes with two positions for precise operation. The shoes are made from wear-resistant steel and are easily replaceable.

All Blue Diamond Heavy Duty Drum Mulchers are backed by the Blue Diamond Satisfaction Guarantee and a 1-year warranty.