Diamond Mowers has introduced its new Drum Mulcher Pro X2 for skid steers and compact track loaders, available in open drum (OD) and depth control (DC) profiles. Both models come in 60- or 72-inch widths and are capable of processing material up to 9 inches in diameter.

The DC model comes standard with Edge Hardened Steel Teeth. The teeth feature taller “paddles,” allowing them to ingest more material for a more thorough and cleaner mulch on the first pass.

The OD model is equipped Twin Maul Carbide Teeth, which are suited for heavy ground engagement and rugged terrain. Both platforms can also accommodate a mix of Twin Maul and Edge Steel teeth.

Diamond Mowers says Drum Mulcher Pro X2 is designed to provide enhanced stability, sight lines and control. The motor components are positioned closer to the carrier, improving the center of gravity and weight distribution for machine balance and maneuverability.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time user, this mulcher is designed to ensure precision and control in any environment,” said Nate Cleveringa, vice president of engineering and product management at Diamond Mowers. “Placing the heel closer to the ground also improves material control and contributes to smoother, safer operation – especially when working with larger debris.”

Diamond Mowers also reduced the height of the motor cover and reconfigured the hose routing. Multiple hose lengths are available to fit a variety of carriers and configurations.

“We tested and refined hose lengths in real-world conditions to identify the most optimal fits for different carriers,” added Cleveringa. “This not only reduces the risk of snagging, pinching and chafing, but it also eliminates the chance of hoses depressing couplers and causing unintentional disconnections and downtime.”

Additional key features include:

Redesigned Push Bar – Serrated edges improve debris manipulation, giving operators better control over material.

– Serrated edges improve debris manipulation, giving operators better control over material. Optimized Infeed – More efficient cutting and processing produces ideal chip sizes without impeding infeed efficiency.

– More efficient cutting and processing produces ideal chip sizes without impeding infeed efficiency. Secure Ingress/Egress – Treads added to specific spots on the drum provide secure footing, reducing the risk of slipping.

– Treads added to specific spots on the drum provide secure footing, reducing the risk of slipping. Integrated Toolbox – Places essential tools like chains, grease guns, spare teeth and more within easy reach to minimize downtime.

Optional Features

Customers can tailor the attachment for their needs with optional features that can be factory-installed or added later as retrofitted upgrades, including:

Upgraded Brake System – Senses when input flow is turned off to the attachment, triggering hydraulic braking that stops the rotor in under ten seconds.

– Senses when input flow is turned off to the attachment, triggering hydraulic braking that stops the rotor in under ten seconds. Hydraulic Trap Door – Provides better control of the direction and distance of flying debris.

– Provides better control of the direction and distance of flying debris. Built-in Pressure Gauge – Located on the chassis to provide real-time diagnostics and troubleshooting, allowing operators to quickly view machine pressure and diagnose issues.

“The fast shutdown speed of the upgraded braking system is an important risk mitigation tool, especially for larger fleets and equipment renters dealing with less experienced operators,” Cleveringa said. “And because these features can be retrofit in the field, customers can easily upgrade their attachments as their needs evolve without having to invest in an entirely new unit. This also gives dealers added flexibility without the burden of stocking multiple SKUs.”

Improved Serviceability

Designed for improved serviceability, the Drum Mulcher Pro X2 features removeable covers for quick access to connection points and components.

In both the DC and OD platforms, drums can be removed without detaching the shafts, reducing downtime for service or replacement. Liner replacements can be done without removing drums, and standard half-inch bolts are used across all teeth and covers.

With the launch of the Drum Mulcher Pro X2, Diamond Mowers is introducing lower pricing across its mulching teeth, providing a lower lifetime cost of ownership. For a limited time, the company is offering customers who purchase a new Pro X2 through an authorized dealer and complete the registration process a complimentary tooth kit matched to their machine – Edge Hardened Steel Teeth for DC models or Twin Maul Carbide Teeth for OD configurations.

DC Pro X2 Specs

Cut capacity up to 9" diameter

60" and 72" widths

Compatible with carriers up to 135 HP

23-50 GPM hydraulic flow

OD Pro X2 Specs