May 15, 2025
Ignite Attachments has introduced its new tree and fence post puller for skid steers and compact track loaders. The attachment is designed to remove trees up to 8 inches in diameter, as well as brush and fence posts without additional tools or cleanup steps.

The puller is equipped with a 2.5-inch bore cylinder, a 1.25-inch rod and a 1.25-inch pin for pulling power and grip strength. Because the puller’s serrated jaws can rip out the entire tree, roots and all, there is no need for additional stump grinding or chainsaw work, according to Ignite.

The puller is built on a laser-cut steel frame and weighs 337 pounds. It includes a forward-angled push bar that allows the operator to guide the pulled trees forward, away from the cab, better protecting the machine and the operator, Ignite says. The bar also provides forward leverage to help dislodge deep roots.

The hydraulic hoses are covered with nylon sleeves to reduce the risk of damage. An optional bolt-on guard protects the hydraulic cylinder from impact with tree limbs, underbrush and buried debris.

Greaseable pins simplify routine maintenance and help extend service life. The attachment connects to the machine using a universal skid steer quick attach interface. It includes Faster flat-face couplers for hydraulic hookup.

With dimensions of 28.1 inches in height, 45.6 inches in width and 31.1 inches in depth, Ignite calls the attachment “compact enough for maneuverability while providing the structural integrity required for heavy-duty land-clearing work.” A built-in 2-inch receiver hitch makes it easy for operators to reposition trailers and materials without changing attachments.

While serrated jaws come standard, an optional jaw set designed to better grip round fence posts is available. This alternative design reduces the risk of crushing posts and provides cleaner extraction for wooden or metal round posts, the company says. Installation requires just two bolts per jaw.

An optional side step can also be installed on either side of the tree puller frame, making it easier for operators to enter and exit the cab.

Ignite Attachments offers online ordering and direct shipping of attachments.

