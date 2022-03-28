The redesigned loader drum munchers come in 50-, 61-, and 72-inch cutting wedges for the 700- and 800-Series skid-steer and compact track loaders.

Bobcat has launched two new Brushcat rotary cutter attachments and a new line of redesigned loader drum mulchers for cutting, pulverizing and clearing debris on rough land clearing jobs.

Brushcat rotary cutters

The 44-inch and 54-inch Brushcat rotary cutter attachments are the smallest two models in the lineup, expanding the attachment options for compact utility loaders, also known as mini skid steers or mini track loaders, and for small articulated loaders. Their small size allows greater access to hard-to-reach areas of heavy overgrowth.

Bobcat says the models feature a high-efficiency, direct-drive motor that maximizes hydraulic horsepower for cutting and mulching tall, thick vegetation in one pass. The high cutting speeds and heavy-duty blades can cut and mulch vegetation up to 2 inches in diameter.

The open front-deck design allows for clear operator visibility to the cutting path. Also, the lightweight, short oscillating deck enables the brush cutter to follow ground contours to maintain a clean cut, even on slopes and uneven terrain, according to Bobcat. Skid shoes prevent the deck from digging into inclines and are replaceable.

In addition, the rear roller blocks debris from flying out the back, improving maneuverability and preventing the attachment from gouging into the ground.

These new attachments are compatible with Bobcat’s small articulated loaders (L23, L28); compact utility loaders (MT85, MT100); and Bobcat’s 450 skid-steer loaders and compact track loaders. Bobcat Company

Loader drum mulchers

The newly redesigned line of drum mulchers are available in 50-, 61-, and 72-inch cutting widths and are approved for the 700- and 800-Series compact track and skid-steer loaders.

Each drum mulcher includes heavy-duty carbide teeth for such tasks as utility line and right-of-way maintenance, site preparation, cleaning and maintaining property. Depth control rings are available on the 50- and 61-inch mulchers to limit engagement of the teeth for more efficient operation and consistent mulch.

The compact size of the drum mulcher can handle removal of trees up to 8 inches in diameter. A reinforced push bar and optional low-profile front gate improve visibility to the drum and cutting teeth.

Bobcat says the attachment has a standard two-speed hydraulic motor for increased drum torque and quicker drum speed recovery. The 50- and 61-inch mulchers come equipped with a pressure gauge to better monitor drum speeds. The hydraulic drum brake brings drum rotation to a stop within 20 seconds after deactivating hydraulics.

A rear debris chain obstructs debris thrown toward the rear of the attachment.