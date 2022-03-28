Bobcat Launches New Land Clearing Attachments for Small Loaders

Ryan Whisner
Ryan Whisner
Mar 28, 2022
Bobcat loader drum mulched clearing brush.
The redesigned loader drum munchers come in 50-, 61-, and 72-inch cutting wedges for the 700- and 800-Series skid-steer and compact track loaders.
Bobcat Company

Bobcat has launched two new Brushcat rotary cutter attachments and a new line of redesigned loader drum mulchers for cutting, pulverizing and clearing debris on rough land clearing jobs.

Brushcat rotary cutters

The 44-inch and 54-inch Brushcat rotary cutter attachments are the smallest two models in the lineup, expanding the attachment options for compact utility loaders, also known as mini skid steers or mini track loaders, and for small articulated loaders. Their small size allows greater access to hard-to-reach areas of heavy overgrowth. 

Bobcat says the models feature a high-efficiency, direct-drive motor that maximizes hydraulic horsepower for cutting and mulching tall, thick vegetation in one pass. The high cutting speeds and heavy-duty blades can cut and mulch vegetation up to 2 inches in diameter.

The open front-deck design allows for clear operator visibility to the cutting path. Also, the lightweight, short oscillating deck enables the brush cutter to follow ground contours to maintain a clean cut, even on slopes and uneven terrain, according to Bobcat. Skid shoes prevent the deck from digging into inclines and are replaceable.  

In addition, the rear roller blocks debris from flying out the back, improving maneuverability and preventing the attachment from gouging into the ground. 

These new attachments are compatible with Bobcat’s small articulated loaders (L23, L28); compact utility loaders (MT85, MT100); and Bobcat’s 450 skid-steer loaders and compact track loaders.Bobcat Company Brushcat rotary attachment on articulated loader.The 44-inch and 54-inch Brushcat rotary cutter attachments are the smallest two models in the line-up.Bobcat Company

Loader drum mulchers

The newly redesigned line of drum mulchers are available in 50-, 61-, and 72-inch cutting widths and are approved for the 700- and 800-Series compact track and skid-steer loaders.

Each drum mulcher includes heavy-duty carbide teeth for such tasks as utility line and right-of-way maintenance, site preparation, cleaning and maintaining property. Depth control rings are available on the 50- and 61-inch mulchers to limit engagement of the teeth for more efficient operation and consistent mulch.

The compact size of the drum mulcher can handle removal of trees up to 8 inches in diameter. A reinforced push bar and optional low-profile front gate improve visibility to the drum and cutting teeth. 

Bobcat says the attachment has a standard two-speed hydraulic motor for increased drum torque and quicker drum speed recovery. The 50- and 61-inch mulchers come equipped with a pressure gauge to better monitor drum speeds. The hydraulic drum brake brings drum rotation to a stop within 20 seconds after deactivating hydraulics. 

A rear debris chain obstructs debris thrown toward the rear of the attachment.

Related Stories
HitchDoc Dual Dozer laser grader Cat CTL
Compact equipment attachments
These 14 Skid Steer, CTL Attachments Go Beyond Mere Material Handling
John Deere brush cutter landclearing attachment
Attachments
Slash, Rip, Rake and Grab with These 13 Attachments for Clearing Land
Virnig brush cutter attached to a mini skid steer
Compact equipment attachments
Virnig Intros New V20 Brush Cutters for Mini Skid Steers (Video)
Werk-Brau compact excavator rake holding tree
Compact equipment attachments
Grade and Grapple with Werk-Brau's New Rake for Compact Excavators
Top Stories
Boitano Excavation excavator at job site.
Business
Dealing with the Diesel Spike: Contractors Seek Ways to Lessen the Sting
Surging fuel prices are leading contractors to try different options to preserve their bottom lines.
Marcia Veidmark, President of SSC Underground, accepts her Contractor of the Year award
Contractor of the Year
Arizona's SSC Underground is Our 2022 Contractor of the Year
Worker operates the Prinoth Raptor 100 from afar via remote control
Equipment
Mulch by Remote Control with Prinoth's New Raptor 100 Crawler Carrier
Manitou new ULM 412 H telehandler side view studio
Telehandlers
“Super Compact” Telehandlers: Smallest Models from Manitou, Gehl Coming
Construction materials see double-digit price increases
Business
Prices Surge for Construction Materials with No Signs of Dropping
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All