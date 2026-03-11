Avant Tecno rolled out two land clearing attachments for its articulating compact wheel loaders at ConExpo 2026: a new Forestry Mulcher and an updated Timber Grab.

Equipment World

The new Forestry Mulcher is designed to clear bushes, brushwood and light vegetation. It can also cut and crush small trees and grind small tree stumps above ground level.

A hydraulic-drive motor is mounted on the rotor, which is equipped with standard crushing- and mulching-type carbide teeth.

The hydraulically operated hood in front of the rotor can be opened, enabling operators to cut down standing trees and brush. This allows the wooden material to better enter the rotor and not bend under the mulcher before it cuts, the company says. When the hood is closed, it prevents material from ejecting and improves mulching.

A horizontal push bar at the front guides the cut material. It can also be used to move and turn fallen trees and branches.

Support skid shoes and adjustable counterblades in the rear and in the front come standard. Knife-type cutting blades are available as an option, as well as a hydraulic oil cooler for demanding conditions. Operation of the hydraulic oil cooler requires the optional Opticontrol on the loader.

An enclosed cab is required on the loader when working with the Forestry Mulcher, due to the risk of material ejecting from the mulcher. The Forestry Mulcher is compatible with the Avant Tecno 645i, 650i, 755i, 760i, 855i and 860i.

[Your Next Watch: Avant’s High-Capacity, Low-Cost 855i Compact Loader]

Equipment World

Out of more than 200 attachments offered, Avant says its Timber Grab is its most popular and was due for a refresh based on dealer and customer feedback.

The Timber Grab allows operators to grab tree trunks, branches, wood waste, curb stones and other materials and transport them both lengthwise and crosswise. This makes it possible to pass through narrow places with long logs and enables loading on a trailer or on a pile in any direction.

Avant rerouted the hydraulic hoses on the new model to better protect them from damage, in addition to reinforcing the bottom for durability and use with a wider range of models, up to the 700 series. The skid plate has also been redesigned with a more pronounced arc and angle to better secure logs.

It is compatible with the Avant Tecno 423, 523, 528, 530, 635i, 640i, 650i, 735i, 755i, 760i and e527.

The attachment has a grapple opening of 48.1 inches and a maximum load of 2,850 pounds. It is available either with a hydraulic rotator or as a freely rotating version.

If the loader is equipped with the 6- or 8-function joystick, all functions of the grab with hydraulic rotator (grab opening/closing, rotation) can be operated via the switches on the optional Opticontrol switch pack. An arborist kit is now standard equipment.

All Avant Tecno attachments are designed and manufactured to specifically work with the hydraulic loads of their compact wheel loaders.

[Related Content: What’s New with Small Articulated Loaders? Buyer’s Guide 2025]

Avant Tecno Forestry Mulcher Attachment Specs

Working Width: 53.1 inches

Total Width: 65.7 inches

Number of Blades: 27

Length: 32.7 inches with push bar; 24 inches without push bar

Height: 37.8 inches with push bar; 20.9 inches without push bar

Rotor Rotating Speed: 2,000 rpm at 17.2 gpm

Oil Flow Range: 15.9 – 18.5 gpm

Weight: 970 pounds

Avant Tecno Timber Grab Attachment Specs