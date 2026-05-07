Volvo CE gave a quick peek at its new 56-ton EC560 excavator with what the company says is the largest bucket capacity in its class.

The new model joins the company’s next-generation excavators, which have undergone the biggest redesign in 20 years. It comes equipped with a 6-cubic-yard bucket for heavy infrastructure, quarry and aggregates, and building tasks.

It also delivers 3% more digging force, 10% more swing torque and a heavier counterweight, the company says.

Equipment World Volvo plans to release more specs closer to the EC560’s actual launch, but attendees at ConExpo 2026 got a first look at the big digger. (Check out our video at the end of this article of the excavator’s display.)

“This model is a direct response to customer demand for a machine that offers the size and strength for heavy production work along with the finesse, fuel efficiency and comfort of our next-gen platform,” says Sejong Ko, Volvo product manager for large excavators.

Next-Gen Redesign

Volvo CE What we do know is the excavator will get the upgrades Volvo began rolling out in 2024 for its next-gen large excavators.

That includes a redesigned cab with new seat and increased ventilation, among other features designed to increase operator comfort.

The company has also made its new excavators more fuel efficient via an electro-hydraulic system with enhanced main control valve. Electronic sensors monitor the operator's movements and send signals to the excavator’s on-board computer. The computer processes the information and sends commands to the main control valve.

“The result is smooth and precise movement of the excavator's boom, bucket and other hydraulic components, allowing for more accurate digging and loading,” the company says.

The new excavator also automatically regulates engine speed and hydraulic flow based on the task, which improves fuel efficiency.

Next-Gen Tech

Volvo CE The EC560 gets new technology Volvo has been adding to its next-gen excavators to increase productivity, all of which are controlled via a Co-Pilot in-cab tablet that is larger and has a higher resolution than previous generations.

The new tech includes:

Volvo Active Control — lets operators set the grade and push a button to automate boom and bucket movements. This speeds up production and improves accuracy to prevent over- or under-digging, as well as shortens cycle times for truck loading.

Dig Assist —Volvo’s GPS machine control for 2D leveling, trenching and grading slopes, as well as 3D design for creating full site profiles. Dig Assist also provides on-board weighing for counting bucketfuls unloaded and tonnage moved and setting limits per truck type.

Boundary — An additional feature of Volvo Active Control is boundary limits for setting parameters when working near obstacles. Depth Limit stops the bucket from digging into underground utilities. Height Limit prevents contact with overhead hazards. Swing Fence restricts side movement to avoid nearby obstacles.

Boom/swing priority functions — operators can prioritize one function over another. The speed of the boom-down function can be adjusted.

Next-Gen Service Improvements

Volvo CE The EC560 gets 1,000-hour engine oil, hydraulic oil and fuel filter intervals.

Other service improvements include:

Grouped filters accessed via the machine platform.

Ground-level DEF fill.

HVAC filters replaceable from inside the cab.

Swing-out condenser for checking the radiator and oil cooler.

Engine oil and hydraulic oil quick-drain port with a common hose connection.

Check Out Our Quick Glimpse Video of the EC560

Volvo displayed the new EC560 at its booth at ConExpo. Here's a glimpse of the 56-ton excavator from the show: