Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Ag equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values
Precision targeting at scale

Volvo’s New Big Digger Revealed — The 56-Ton EC560 Excavator with 6-Yard Bucket

The next-gen model gets the largest bucket in its class, more digging force and swing torque, and a heavier counterweight.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 7, 2026
Volvo's new EC560 excavator debuts at ConExpo 2026.
Volvo's new EC560 excavator debuts at ConExpo 2026.
Equipment World

Volvo CE gave a quick peek at its new 56-ton EC560 excavator with what the company says is the largest bucket capacity in its class.

The new model joins the company’s next-generation excavators, which have undergone the biggest redesign in 20 years. It comes equipped with a 6-cubic-yard bucket for heavy infrastructure, quarry and aggregates, and building tasks.

It also delivers 3% more digging force, 10% more swing torque and a heavier counterweight, the company says.

Volvo Ec560 Excavator BucketEquipment WorldVolvo plans to release more specs closer to the EC560’s actual launch, but attendees at ConExpo 2026 got a first look at the big digger. (Check out our video at the end of this article of the excavator’s display.)

“This model is a direct response to customer demand for a machine that offers the size and strength for heavy production work along with the finesse, fuel efficiency and comfort of our next-gen platform,” says Sejong Ko, Volvo product manager for large excavators.

Next-Gen Redesign

Volvo Ec560 Excavator 2Volvo CEWhat we do know is the excavator will get the upgrades Volvo began rolling out in 2024 for its next-gen large excavators.

That includes a redesigned cab with new seat and increased ventilation, among other features designed to increase operator comfort.

The company has also made its new excavators more fuel efficient via an electro-hydraulic system with enhanced main control valve. Electronic sensors monitor the operator's movements and send signals to the excavator’s on-board computer. The computer processes the information and sends commands to the main control valve.

“The result is smooth and precise movement of the excavator's boom, bucket and other hydraulic components, allowing for more accurate digging and loading,” the company says.

The new excavator also automatically regulates engine speed and hydraulic flow based on the task, which improves fuel efficiency.

Next-Gen Tech

Boundary limit-setting featureBoundary limit-setting featureVolvo CEThe EC560 gets new technology Volvo has been adding to its next-gen excavators to increase productivity, all of which are controlled via a Co-Pilot in-cab tablet that is larger and has a higher resolution than previous generations.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs

The new tech includes:

  • Volvo Active Control — lets operators set the grade and push a button to automate boom and bucket movements. This speeds up production and improves accuracy to prevent over- or under-digging, as well as shortens cycle times for truck loading.
  • Dig Assist —Volvo’s GPS machine control for 2D leveling, trenching and grading slopes, as well as 3D design for creating full site profiles. Dig Assist also provides on-board weighing for counting bucketfuls unloaded and tonnage moved and setting limits per truck type.
  • Boundary — An additional feature of Volvo Active Control is boundary limits for setting parameters when working near obstacles. Depth Limit stops the bucket from digging into underground utilities. Height Limit prevents contact with overhead hazards. Swing Fence restricts side movement to avoid nearby obstacles.
  • Boom/swing priority functions — operators can prioritize one function over another. The speed of the boom-down function can be adjusted.

Next-Gen Service Improvements

Volvo Ec560 ExcavatorVolvo CEThe EC560 gets 1,000-hour engine oil, hydraulic oil and fuel filter intervals.

Other service improvements include:

  • Grouped filters accessed via the machine platform.
  • Ground-level DEF fill.
  • HVAC filters replaceable from inside the cab.
  • Swing-out condenser for checking the radiator and oil cooler.
  • Engine oil and hydraulic oil quick-drain port with a common hose connection.

Check Out Our Quick Glimpse Video of the EC560

Volvo displayed the new EC560 at its booth at ConExpo. Here's a glimpse of the 56-ton excavator from the show:

Related Stories
Cat Gsv425 Orange Peel Grapple Cm20251211 775a7 53246
Heavy equipment attachments
Caterpillar Intros New Grapples and Buckets for Excavators and Material Handlers
Deliveries of the XTR10 in North America are scheduled for the second half of 2026.
Attachments
Steelwrist Debuts Its Latest Third-Gen Tiltrotator, the XTR10
Cat 6040 Shovel Cm20260324 Caac2 00784
Excavators
New Caterpillar 6040 Mining Shovel Touts More Tech, Less Fuel Burn
Image00002
Compact Excavators
Case CE Intros CX70E Zero Tailswing Excavator Built for Power and Maneuverability
Top Stories
Volvo's new EC560 excavator debuts at ConExpo 2026.
Excavators
Volvo’s New Big Digger Revealed — The 56-Ton EC560 Excavator with 6-Yard Bucket
The next-gen model gets the largest bucket in its class, more digging force and swing torque, and a heavier counterweight.
140 Next Gen
Graders/Scrapers
Big Year for Motor Graders with New Models from Top OEMs — Buyer’s Guide 2026
Bluelight Autonomous Retrofit Kits For Construction Equipment
Autonomous
Iron Insider: How Bluelight's $50K Autonomy Kit Can Boost Productivity Up to 14%
Link Belt 80 X4 Excavator
Compact Excavators
Sneak Peek: Link-Belt Reveals Next-Gen 80 X4 Excavator with Yanmar Engine
Image00005
Compact Wheel Loaders
Scag Teases Its First Small Articulated Wheel Loader
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Inside the 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Download the Free Report
DownloadView All