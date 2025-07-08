FAE rolled out its smallest fixed-tooth mulcher with bite limiting technology with the new BL0/EX. Designed for 2- to 5-ton excavators, the BL0/EX shredding light vegetation, shrubs and trees up to 3 inches in diameter.

It can be used for maintenance along roadsides and railroad tracks, on the banks of canals, rivers and lakes, to manage and protect wildlife habitats, and for the upkeep of commercial parks and sports grounds, FAE says.

(To see it in action, check out the video at the end of this article.)

The mulching head is designed for high productivity, durability and easy maintenance. The Bite Limiter rotor features wear-resistant Hardox steel profiles that limit the reach of the teeth, ensuring optimal cutting depth. This reduces the demand for power and enables a consistent working speed when shredding any kind of wood. Additionally, it minimizes rotor stalling and helps optimize fuel consumption.

The BL0/EX’s Direct Drive motor minimizes maintenance and reduces the size of the attachment for better maneuverability. FAE says the head’s clean profile and compact build are further enabled by the hydraulic block with flow regulator valve built into the motor, as well as the thumb bracket in the frame.

An adjustable rear deflector controls mulched material output for greater safety.

The new BL0/EX can be equipped with BL/MINI blades or C/3/MINI teeth. It is available in 50-, 75- or 100-inch operating widths.

Additional standard features include: