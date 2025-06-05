FAE Launches its Most Powerful Mulcher for Excavators, the UMM/S/EX

Fae Ummsex Mulcher
FAE

FAE has expanded its range of forestry mulchers with the new UMM/S/EX, designed for excavators, particularly feller bunchers, from 25 to 40 tons.

The mulcher is designed to quickly clear large wooded areas or green spaces. It can cut through trees and vegetation up to 16 inches in diameter and has a working width of 62 inches. (To see it in action, check out the video at the end of this article.)

“With the introduction of the UMM/S/EX, FAE forestry mulchers can now be used with even more powerful vehicles, which have only been used in a limited capacity for this application up to now,” the company says.

The mulcher’s hydraulic capacity ranges from 66 to 119 gallons per minute and up to 5,800 psi.

The 100-cc VT automatic variable displacement motor provides a constant working speed to boost mulcher performance, minimize stalling and optimize fuel consumption, the company says. A double poly chain belt transmission increases power transfer and reliability.

Spike Pro bolted counter blades produce a fine mulch and simplify maintenance, while the mulching chamber features bolted protections made of an anti-wear material, FAE says.

The Type-C rotor enables the use of different tooth models for various applications. Side teeth help to keep the crushing chamber clean.

The frame is built with steel. Additional standard features include a hydraulically adjustable front hood, a deflector, an enclosed, dust-resistant machine body, reinforced side plates and adjustable skids. The head, available in UMM/S/EX/VT-150 size, can be fitted with C/3, C/3/HD, BL or K/3 tools.

Available options include a 160-cc VT hydraulic piston motor, a bite limiter rotor, customized attachment bracket kits and a 24V diverter valve and control box for the diverter valve.

 

UMM/S/EX/VT/DT-150 Specs

  • Flow Rate: 66 – 119 gpm
  • Pressure: 3,600 – 5,800 psi
  • Excavator Weight: 25 – 40 tons
  • Working Width: 62 inches
  • Weight: 5,071 pounds
  • Rotor Diameter: 19.7 inches
  • Max. Shredding Diameter: 16 inches
  • No. Teeth (Type C/3+C/3/SS): 32 + 2
