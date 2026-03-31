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Blue Diamond Debuts Heavy Duty Open Front Brush Cutter for Skid Steers, CTLs

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 31, 2026
Open Front brush cutter hd s3 front bar
Blue Diamond Attachments

Blue Diamond is expanding its line of attachments with the new Heavy Duty Open Front Brush Cutter, compatible with skid steers and compact track loaders up to 75 horsepower with standard-flow hydraulics.

At 72 inches wide, the brush cutter can efficiently cut grass, heavy brush and trees up to 4 inches in diameter. Its open front design includes a heavy push bar that increases productivity by feeding standing trees and heavy brush faster than closed-front designs, the company says.

The new model fills a gap in Blue Diamond’s lineup, offering “professional cutting performance without extreme-duty pricing.” The Heavy Duty Open Front Brush Cutter features an oil-filled direct-drive system designed to prevent lower bearing seal failure, while delivering more power and withstanding greater impact than brush cutters with gearboxes, according to Blue Diamond.

The brush cutter’s three 1/2-inch double-sided, drop-down blades offer longer service life, better balance and a closer cut than two-blade systems, the company says. Its 1/4-inch steel deck with structural cross-bracing increases durability by adding strength and rigidity to the attachment.

Additional features of the Heavy Duty Open Front Brush Cutter include:

  • Bi-directional cutting from the cab allows for blade rotation instantly without hose swaps to save time.
  • The 130cc Eaton geroler hydraulic motor with integrated pressure relief system includes a fully enclosed compartment that minimizes overheating and keeps out debris.
  • The 3/4-inch blade carrier adds cutting power to the attachment’s three-blade system.

An optional rear chain curtain kit is available. A safety windshield is required for operator protection.

Commenting on the new brush cutter, Blue Diamond CEO Drew Truan, said, “Its exceptional features fill a gap among available cutters, while also providing customers with the power and durability of a direct-drive cutter at a competitive price point. It’s the ideal cutting solution for professional results, long service life and reliable performance.”

 

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