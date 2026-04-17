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Virnig Revamps Brush Cutter Attachment Lineup for Skid Steers, CTLs

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Don McLoud
Apr 17, 2026
Virnig Brush Cutter Line
Virnig Manufacturing

Virnig Manufacturing has redesigned its entire brush cutter line of attachments for skid steers and compact track loaders.

Highlights of the changes include:

  • Additional widths, hydraulic-flow options and configurations for the V40 series, Virnig’s smallest brush cutters for skid steers and CTLs.
  • V60 Open Front model redefined as a three-blade, contractor-grade brush cutter.
  • Transition of the V70 to a top-tier four-blade brush cutter.
  • Optional pressure gauge and carbide teeth offered on more models.

“This update is about giving operators more options, improving durability where it matters most and making sure our cutters continue to deliver reliable performance day in and day out,” said Tyler Monson, Virnig product manager.

Virnig says it also improved the cutting decks across its lineup to make them stronger and easier to use. Those improvements include:

  • Full-length, wider top deck channels for increased structural integrity.
  • Replaceable skid shoes with extended taper for improved ground-level cutting.
  • Angled rear deck corners on most models for better material flow.
  • Added grip tape for safer entry, exit and service.

The company offers seven series of brush cutters for skid steers and CTLs:

Virnig Brush Cutter Spec ChartVirnig Manufacturing

Recommended loader capacities for the cutters are as follows:

  • V40 Closed Front — under 4,200 lbs.
  • V40 Open Front — under 4,200 lbs.
  • V50 Closed Front — over 1,500 lbs.
  • V50 Floating Deck — over 1,500 lbs.
  • V50 Open Front — under 4,200 lbs.
  • V60 Open Front — over 2,500 lbs.
  • V70 Open-Front —  over 2,800 lbs.

 

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