Caterpillar is bringing more capability to the jobsite with six new attachments for its next-generation skid steer loader and compact track loader, mini hydraulic excavators and select backhoe loader models.

The lineup is built to handle land reclamation, grading, construction, demolition, agriculture, snow removal, trenching and other tasks.

New attachments include:

Heavy Duty Multipurpose Buckets

Compatible with Cat 250 – 285 compact track loaders and skid steer loaders, the new Cat HD MP buckets are designed for digging, dozing, clamping, scraping, back dragging, grading and leveling work.

The eight-model lineup is available in 74- to 92-inch widths. Capacities range from 0.7 to 0.88 cubic yards, up to 21% higher than similar standard MP buckets.

Serrated clam and dozer edges provide better material clamping retention, while reinforced side plates enhance bucket longevity and performance in demanding digging conditions, Cat says.

Bolt-on replaceable cutting edges offer edge protection, enhance structural strength and prolong bucket life. Serrated steps help with safe entry and exit from the cab.

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The new Cat Retrieval Winch, designed for Cat 270 to 285 XE compact track loaders and skid steers equipped with rear auxiliary hydraulics, allows operators to self-retrieve or recover a stuck machine due to challenging terrain or underfoot conditions.

Featuring an industrial planetary gear and hydraulic winch motor, this new winch offers a rated line pull of 18,000 pound-feet. The design minimally impedes the rear camera view, giving operators visibility to recovery operations, the company says.

The retrieval winch features a quick-disconnect hose design that integrates into the advanced joystick controls for dedicated hydraulic power-in/power-out operation. Its recessed roller fairlead design protects it from damage, while permanently lubricated bronze bushings offer longer roller life and smoother winch rope retrieval. The swing-away frame gives service techs full-service access to the engine bay with removal of the retention-pin.

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Cat’s compact track loaders with rear auxiliary hydraulics gain access to the new Cat Ripper/Scarifier attachment, designed to break up, loosen and condition the surface layer of compacted soil or scarify tree roots, fields and small to medium rocks.

When paired with the Cat Smart Dozer Blade and Cat Smart Grader Blade, it enhances grading in construction applications, the company says. Integrated with advanced joystick controls, it features dedicated operational control.

The removeable and replaceable shanks and teeth share the same design as those used on Cat motor graders, and the multi-shank design lets operators select the number of shanks needed for the task.

The parallelogram linkage allows shanks and teeth to rotate inward when raised to maximize machine departure angle and enables full-service access to the engine bay for daily maintenance tasks when lowered.

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New Cat Bite-Limiter Mulchers for 6- to 10-metric-ton Cat mini excavators cut and mulch vegetation, saplings, shrubs and undergrowth from overgrown agricultural land and forests.

Ribs on the rotor limit material penetration of the chisel teeth to prevent stalling. An integrated thumb bracket allows the operator to pull or push material into position or move it away from the mulching area. The mulcher comes with a gauge to ensure correct sharpening of the chisel teeth for a consistent cut and finished product.

The design features a variable displacement piston motor that provides high torque at low speed to power through tough material with reduced risk of stalling. It automatically switches displacement to high speed once the material is cleared.

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Available 59.5-inch and 78.7-inch widths, the new tilt rotate system (TRS) Cat Grading Beams for 5-to 10-metric-ton mini excavators deliver precise grading and leveling with 360 degrees of rotation and up to 40-degree angling capability. The beams offer additional efficiency and precision for 2D and 3D applications when used with TRS6 and TRS8 attachments.

TRS vibration combines with machine down pressure to effectively compact material — in both forward and reverse directions.

Enabling clean leveling and grading at the jobsite, fixed in-line grading beams collect, transport and spread materials. Spill guards positioned on top of the in-line wings provide added control over material movement.

Side bearings allow operators to adjust the depth of the heavy-duty roller and scraper assembly. The heavy-duty scraper cleans the roller drum in both forward and reverse direction to prevent silt, clay, mud and other materials from sticking to the roller bar.

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New pin-on Cat Tilting Ditch Cleaning buckets, available for next-generation 307.5, 308, 309 and 310 mini excavators as well as center-pivot and side shift backhoe loaders, feature tilting angle flexibility for digging trenches, slopes and other applications where up to 45-degree digging angles are required. Bucket widths and capacities range from 48 to 60 inches and 12.9 to 16.4 cubic feet.

A two-cylinder bucket design creates equal left/right tilt speed and equal hold force. The horizontally positioned two tilt cylinders are connected to one auxiliary for synchronized movement.

A modular bracket design limits loss of breakout and digging forces, Cat says, and the bracket connection features low offset for maximum digging efficiency.

The bucket’s hardened head center bolt and hardened bushings design increase durability. Integrated tilting head stops protect the cylinders from overload, while dirt deflector spill guards protect the cylinder from potential material impact damage.

The curved side plate design with curved cutting edges provides easier material penetration and better loading and unloading. Standard waterholes provide draining and anti-vacuum when digging sludge.