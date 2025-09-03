The industry keeps demanding bigger compact loaders and manufacturers keep rolling them out, with Manitou being the latest to introduce new large-frame compact track loaders and skid steers to the market.

The three new skid steers and two new CTLs, ranging in size from 9,101 to 10,320 pounds, boast a “ground-up, modern industrial redesign featuring breakout force, hydraulic horsepower and auxiliary hydraulic performance that meets or exceeds many of the largest comparable machines in the industry.” Operating capacities for the models range from 3,250 pounds to up to 3,748 pounds, when additional counterweights are added.

The 3250V will replace the 3300V skid steer and the 3350VT will replace the 3200VT compact track loader in Manitou’s current lineup. All-new models include the 3350V and 3600V skid steers and Manitou’s largest-ever compact track loader, the 3600VT.

Before we dive into all the details, let’s take a look at the basic specifications for each machine.

[Your Next Read: JCB Unleashes Its Most Powerful Teleskid & Compact Track Loader - The 4TS and 400T]

During an online launch event, Manitou Global Product Manager Nathan Ryan noted several advantages to the ever-growing size of compact loaders, saying, “Operators are familiar with them, the transportation is easier, and you have better machine access, plus, a wider variety of attachment capabilities.”

The expansion of its core products aligns with Manitou’s vision of delivering a full fleet for construction, rental and agricultural industries in North America.

The new loaders feature a vertical-lift design, with hinge pin heights up to 11 feet 4 inches. Cast links built standard into each model add strength for ground engaging applications. Breakout force at the bucket and lift arm has also been increased.

“When you're getting into a machine of this size, truck loading and material handling are critical, so the vertical lift path is better suited to both of those types of activities,” says Ryan.

To enhance versatility and improve total cost of ownership, Manitou improved hydraulic flow and pressure for both standard flow and high-flow models, allowing high-power attachments. Standard flow units offer up to 25 gallons per minute and 3,450 psi, while high flow machines provide 40 gallons per minute and up to 3,450 psi.

A variable flow control helps the attachment work at its optimal performance while conserving fuel. An optional adjustable creep mode with a boost pedal allows operators to more easily match ground speed to the desired performance for attachments like cold planers and brooms.

Hydraulic horsepower on each machine – 50.3 standard and 82 with the optional boost – further ensures machine and attachment performance, Manitou says.

Manitou

Comfort, visibility and ease of maintenance were areas of focus when Manitou designed the new cabs for the compact loaders.

Starting with the exterior, the cab roof slopes forward to minimize the upper blind spot that the cab structure creates, while the skylight further enhances visibility when working with a bucket or fork at height. Rear visibility has also been enhanced with a new lift arm crossmember.

The lift arms are pitched away from the operator to keep material from building up on them. It also allows for hydraulic lines to run inside of the arm or underneath it for greater protection.

Standard comfort ride control reduces spillage and improves operator comfort. Skid steer models feature an adjustable arm downstop to accommodate different tire sizes depending on the application.

Manitou’s folding-style Ideal Access door eliminates the clearance required for a traditional swing-out door and allows the operator to open and close the door without contacting the lift arm structure. The machines can be spec’d with Level II FOPS, additional guarding and a traditional glass door or impact-resistant front door for heavy-duty applications like mulching, land clearing and scrap or recycling operations. The structure also provides a protective bracket for the machine’s front LED work lights.

A beefed-up undercarriage includes steel forged hardened sprockets with a corrosion inhibitor for longer sprocket life; dual flange idlers in both the front and rear to prevent de-tracking, reduce vibration, and reduce service over time; and triple flange rollers to reduce vibration, prevent de-tracking and limit spills.

Manitou’s Ideal Trax system automatically tensions the track to its desired tension upon startup and relieves that tension when the machine is turned off, reducing maintenance and track changes. The track tension can now be adjusted from the in-cab display, versus at the back of the machine in previous models.

“We don’t believe in design for design’s sake,” says Ryan. “The research and development team took this design, which was first incorporated into our mid-sized range of machines, and beefed it up further to handle the stresses and power of the larger machines. The design also gives the machines an extremely modern look while improving visibility for the operator to the work area at the sides of the machine.”

Th cab interior is large and spacious with an adjustable workstation that allows each operator to adjust their orientation in the cab to their preference. Based on operator feedback, Manitou maintained pilot controls in the machine. The joysticks are attached to the seat to move with the operator and the seat and armrests adjust independently. A smart throttle senses the input speed and adjusts the acceleration rate, in addition to protecting the hydraulic system during a cold startup. A foot pedal can be set as a foot throttle or deceleration pedal for loading applications.

An intuitive new 7-inch display and a seat-integrated keypad with a jog dial provide easy access to all machine functions and controls, including keyless start with security codes, lights, HVAC controls, auxiliary hydraulics and more.

Manitou says it equipped the new large-frame lineup with more standard features, which enhances the owning and operating experience, along with simplifying the ordering process. Additional features include ample storage, cup holders, 12V and USB charging ports, a backup alarm, cabin dome lights, all-around LED lights, removable rubber floor mats and a floor drain for easy cleanout.

Options include a fully enclosed cab with HVAC, multiple seat choices, Bluetooth radio, a sound reduction package, four-way flashers, LED road lights, a beacon light, a rearview camera and Manitou’s Hydraulic Power-A-Tach attachment system that allows for the quick and easy swapping of attachments from inside the cab.

Manitou

Manitou simplified serviceability with ground-level access to all critical daily service checks and fill points.

The tilt-up hydraulic cooler allows for easy access to the engine compartment while reducing dust and debris build-up. Optional reversing capabilities – either at scheduled intervals or on-demand – are available to improve cooling performance and to keep the engine compartment clean.

Greaseable pins are located along the lift arm for easy reach and improved service.

Telematics come standard and are accessible through the myManitou app, allowing owners to monitor the compact loader's health, performance and efficiency. In addition, owners can set geofences for added control and security.

For fleet and business management, EasyManager tracks service intervals, shares machine locations and quickly identifies diagnostic codes, all from one centralized platform.

Manitou also offers financing, extended coverage and a wide range of attachments for its skid steers and CTLs. Machine production will begin in October, with the new models set to hit dealer lots by the end of November.