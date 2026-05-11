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Kioti Expands CS30 Tractor Line with New Open-Air Models

The new CS2230 and CS2530 combine compact size, 24.5 horsepower and attachment flexibility for tight jobsites.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 11, 2026
Cs2530 H Rops Side Left Loader Up jpg
Kioti

Kioti Tractor has expanded its CS30 Series of subcompact tractors with two new ROPS models: the CS2230 and CS2530. 

The new tractors provide an open-air alternative to the CS2530 cab model launched in 2025, which Kioti touted as “the industry’s first subcompact tractor with a factory-installed climate-controlled cab.”

The CS2230 and CS2530 are designed to provide power and performance. The CS2530 delivers 24.5 horsepower and 51.6 pound-feet of torque, while the CS2230 provides 21 horsepower and 46.5 pound-feet of torque. 

Equipped with a hydrostatic transmission for smooth speed control, a rear differential lock, four-wheel drive and wet disc brakes, Kioti says these models deliver precise handling across a variety of applications. 

The illuminated digital instrument panel offers improved visibility in low light, plus key machine information at a glance, including vehicle status, warnings and TMS alerts. 

The standard fold-down roll bar allows operators to move into low clearance areas.

Cs2530 H Rops Front Left 3 Quarter Loader Down jpgKiotiThe operator station is equipped with ergonomic controls and a premium, high-back seat. The hood design provides clear visibility, while the vertical opening enables quick access for maintenance, the company says.

Key performance features from the cab model have been carried over to the ROPS-equipped tractors, including mid- and rear PTOs with an optional quick-connect system to support a wide range of implements, as well as a Category 1 three-point hitch with 700-pound lift capacity.

The rear PTO and mid-PTO can be controlled separately or together using an in-line shifting lever. The height adjustment lever lets the operator control the cutting height of the mid-mount mower.

The CS2230 and CS2530 are compatible with the KiotiI Connect smart connected service app, giving operators access to a dashboard with real-time alerts and performance data. Kioti Connect is available for download on the App Store and Google Play, with its full range of features free for the first three years. 

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