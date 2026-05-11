Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Ag equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values
Precision targeting at scale

Loftness Debuts New Kwik Fall Tree Saw and Stone Ax Crusher for Skid Steers

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 11, 2026
The Loftness Kwik Fall, seen here, offers a 14-inch cutting capacity.
The Loftness Kwik Fall, seen here, offers a 14-inch cutting capacity.
Equipment World

Two brand-new skid steer attachments from Loftness have hit the U.S. market: the Kwik Fall tree saw and Stone Ax stone crusher. 

The Kwik Fall saw offers a 14-inch cutting capacity, thanks to a 38-inch abrasion-resistant steel cutting disc powered by a hydraulic motor. The disc’s four-sided carbide teeth can be rotated for extended service life, and operators can choose between standard-flow and high-flow options on the Kwik Fall’s bent-axis piston hydraulic motor.

An integrated deflector helps guide cut material to the ground, and an integrated guard offers operators 135 degrees of disc protection from falling material.

Loftness Kwik Fall Tree Saw Specs:

  • Overall length: 90 inches
  • Overall width: 47.4 inches
  • Cutting disc diameter: 38 inches
  • Number of teeth: 10
  • Cut capacity: 14 inches
  • Weight: 900 pounds
  • Hydraulic flow range: 15-25 gpm (standard flow), 26-45 gpm (high flow)

Stone Ax

The Stone Ax stone crusher, which is compatible with skid steers in the 80- to 135-horsepower range, offers max stone crushing capacity of 6 inches and is powered by a 200cc radial piston motor. Operators will be working with 46 teeth capable of a max working depth of 4 inches.

Stone AxEquipment World

The adjustable anvil and rear hydraulic door help control processing aggression, while the rotor’s specialized tooth pattern offers faster processing and rotor balance.

Loftness emphasizes durability with the Stone Ax, which features a Hardox lined body, 1-inch steel drum walls and a heavy-duty belt drive.

Loftness Stone Ax Stone Crusher Specs:

  • Overall length: 81 inches
  • Overall width: 66 inches
  • Working width: 63 inches
  • Max working depth: 4 inches
  • Max stone size: 6 inches
  • Rotor diameter: 20 inches
  • Number of teeth: 46
  • Drum wall thickness: 1 inch
  • Rotor bearing diameter: 2.5 inches
  • Hydraulic horsepower range: 80-135 horsepower

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

Related Stories
Mb Crusher Mbt150 2026 03 26 T105352 542
Compact equipment attachments
MB Crusher MB-T150 Turns Compact Loaders Into More Efficient Demolition Machines
Virnig Brush Cutter Line
Compact equipment attachments
Virnig Revamps Brush Cutter Attachment Lineup for Skid Steers, CTLs
The new Asphalt Zipper 300XLP, shown here at ConExpo 2026, can cut down to 10 inches and at 30 inches wide for trenching on asphalt and milling roads for repairs.
Compact equipment attachments
Asphalt Zipper’s New Reclaimer for CTLs Repairs Roads, Cuts Trenches
Open Front brush cutter hd s3 front bar
Compact equipment attachments
Blue Diamond Debuts Heavy Duty Open Front Brush Cutter for Skid Steers, CTLs
Top Stories
Cs2530 H Rops Side Left Loader Up jpg
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Kioti Expands CS30 Tractor Line with New Open-Air Models
The new CS2230 and CS2530 combine compact size, 24.5 horsepower and attachment flexibility for tight jobsites.
Hitachi Gravis Thumb
Autonomous
Video: Operator Teaches Hitachi ZX135US-7 Excavator to Dig on its Own
Volvo's new EC560 excavator debuts at ConExpo 2026.
Excavators
Volvo’s New Big Digger Revealed — The 56-Ton EC560 Excavator with 6-Yard Bucket
140 Next Gen
Graders/Scrapers
Big Year for Motor Graders with New Models from Top OEMs — Buyer’s Guide 2026
Bluelight Autonomous Retrofit Kits For Construction Equipment
Autonomous
Iron Insider: How Bluelight's $50K Autonomy Kit Can Boost Productivity Up to 14%
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All