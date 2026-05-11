The Loftness Kwik Fall, seen here, offers a 14-inch cutting capacity.

Two brand-new skid steer attachments from Loftness have hit the U.S. market: the Kwik Fall tree saw and Stone Ax stone crusher.

The Kwik Fall saw offers a 14-inch cutting capacity, thanks to a 38-inch abrasion-resistant steel cutting disc powered by a hydraulic motor. The disc’s four-sided carbide teeth can be rotated for extended service life, and operators can choose between standard-flow and high-flow options on the Kwik Fall’s bent-axis piston hydraulic motor.

An integrated deflector helps guide cut material to the ground, and an integrated guard offers operators 135 degrees of disc protection from falling material.

Loftness Kwik Fall Tree Saw Specs:

Overall length: 90 inches

Overall width: 47.4 inches

Cutting disc diameter: 38 inches

Number of teeth: 10

Cut capacity: 14 inches

Weight: 900 pounds

Hydraulic flow range: 15-25 gpm (standard flow), 26-45 gpm (high flow)

Stone Ax

The Stone Ax stone crusher, which is compatible with skid steers in the 80- to 135-horsepower range, offers max stone crushing capacity of 6 inches and is powered by a 200cc radial piston motor. Operators will be working with 46 teeth capable of a max working depth of 4 inches.

Equipment World

The adjustable anvil and rear hydraulic door help control processing aggression, while the rotor’s specialized tooth pattern offers faster processing and rotor balance.

Loftness emphasizes durability with the Stone Ax, which features a Hardox lined body, 1-inch steel drum walls and a heavy-duty belt drive.

Loftness Stone Ax Stone Crusher Specs:

Overall length: 81 inches

Overall width: 66 inches

Working width: 63 inches

Max working depth: 4 inches

Max stone size: 6 inches

Rotor diameter: 20 inches

Number of teeth: 46

Drum wall thickness: 1 inch

Rotor bearing diameter: 2.5 inches

Hydraulic horsepower range: 80-135 horsepower

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.