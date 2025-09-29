A pickup truck is a contractor’s office on wheels, so it needs to stay organized and full of essential tools and accessories to keep jobsites moving.

Toolboxes, storage systems, caps, toppers and covers can help protect expensive equipment from the elements and theft, while bed liners, mats and cargo management systems can save you from dents and dings when hauling heavy loads.

To trick out your truck bed with the latest heavy-duty, contractor-grade accessories, check out Equipment World’s comprehensive list below.

At the end of this article, we’ve also provided a roundup of 2026 pickup truck models from Chevy, Ford, GMC, Nissan, Ram and Toyota for those looking to upgrade their fleet.

Decked

Bedslide 2000 Heavy Duty: The Bedslide makes it easier to load and unload your truck by turning it into a 2,000-pound capacity drawer. Gear and tools can be safely reached from beside the tailgate, rather than climbing into the bed of the truck. The system is weather-resistant and constructed with heavy-duty materials. Cost: 2,071 - $2,316.

Decked Full-Bed Dual Drawer System: Decked says its rugged full-bed-length drawers with side access pass-throughs to the wheel wells allow contractors to securely store and quickly access tools and gear. The system is weatherproof, and the top deck can handle a 2,000-pound load (full-size trucks). The drawers are inaccessible with the truck bed locked. A keyed lockset is optional. Cost: $1,599.99.

Highway Products XT4000 Truck Slide: Built for demanding commercial fleets, the XT400 is built to carry up to 4,000 pounds of roofing supplies, pavers, retaining wall blocks, bricks, bags of concrete and other heavy loads. A spring-loaded lock snaps into place every 10 inches to ensure stability and prevent loss of control. The all-metal construction, featuring a 1/8-inch formed aluminum tray and durable 10-gauge galvanized steel tracks, is built to last and comes with a lifetime warranty. Cost: $3,165.

MobileStrong Full-Size Store ‘N Pull: The full-width bed slide from MobileStrong features an 800-pound capacity, a reinforced steel frame with powder-coated tracks and rugged, all-weather carpet. The slide extends 75% for easy access to tools, gear or tactical equipment. Cost: $7,397.47.

TruckVault All-Weather 2-Drawer Storage System: These all-weather units can withstand rain, snow, ice, wind – and even some fires, TruckVault says. The heavy-duty drawer supports up to 300 pounds of gear, and the top can hold up to 2,000 pounds. Each drawer can be customized to meet your storage needs and comes in a variety of finishes. Cost: Varies by configuration.

DeeZee

Decked Truck Tool Box: Decked claims its molded polymer resin toolbox will never ding, dent or rust, plus, it's weatherproof and lockable. It attaches to the bed from inside the box, locks with a single driver-side key lock and has a steel-reinforced lid that can stand up to a crowbar. Cost: $999.99.

DeeZee Blue Label Crossover Tool Box: DeeZee’s commercial-grade toolbox is built for the rigors of construction with heavy-gauge Brite-Tread aluminum, a textured black powder coat finish, a full v-pan lid stiffener, an Alumaguard strengthening channel and internal bends for added strength and rigidity. Large push-button locking handles allow for easy opening, while self-adjusting latches and adjustable lid strikers ensure the lid closes smoothly and securely. Cost: $1,365.95.

RealTruck Undercover Swing Case Truck Bed Toolbox: Make use of the often-wasted space behind the wheel wells with RealTruck’s Swing Case Toolbox. The toolbox fits snuggly around the wheel well and swings toward the tailgate with the pull of a latch for easy access to tools and gear. It features rugged composite construction, a weather-resistant lid seal, and a key-lockable rotary handle. Cost: Starting at $179.99.

UWS SecureLock Truck Tool Box: Built with extra-thick, one-piece aluminum, this tool box can hold heavy tools and cargo, plus features tool trays for easy organization. The removable BedRug liner protects tools, reduces noise and allows for easy cleaning. The lid opens 90 degrees for easy loading and self-closes for single-hand operation. Dual-locking twist handles offer strength and security. Cost: $1,059.95.

Weather Guard Aluminum Saddle Box: This aluminum truck toolbox has an 11-cubic-foot storage capacity and is coated with a Gloss Black Armor Tuf powder coat finish for durability. Its 1Key Ultralock combines one key simplicity with detent technology to provide quick visual assurance that gear is locked down and protected. A full weather seal protects tools from the elements. Cost: Varies by retailer.

RLD Design

BrandFX Plus Top Work Truck Topper: Plus-Top Work Toppers from BrandFX feature composite construction for a high-strength yet fuel-efficient design. Ample storage space and secure utility compartments provide convenience. Double rear doors allow for wide-open access. A variety of shelving, drawer, cabinet and lighting options are available. Cost: Varies by dealer.

IconicX X-One Truck Cap: Each X-ONE contractor truck cap is built from a minimum 1/8-inch-thick marine-grade aluminum with stainless steel for durability. The multi-point locking door is 48.5 inches tall to accommodate sheet goods. A built-in bed slide allows for easy access to rear compartments, while an interior LED light helps you find equipment. Standard, high and extended roof rail options are available. Cost: Varies by size and customization options.

Ranch Pro Series Commercial Truck Cap: The Pro Series features increased security and durability with a TIG-welded aluminum frame, .040-gauge aluminum skin on all sides and a protective inner liner. The three-point locking system with automotive-grade lock cylinders keeps gear safe, while the T-handle allows for easy access. Additional standard features include an LED brake light, gas-operated door props and a top mounting rail. Cost: Contact for a quote.

RLD Design Stainless Steel Truck Canopy: RLD’s Generation 3 canopy has a modular design, allowing users to interchange accessories. It’s made from three sheets of ferritic stainless steel and is CNC bent, reducing the amount of cut lines and welds, to maximize the strength and durability. Additional features include toughened glass, concealed hinges, oversized push locks and an integrated LED brake light. Cost: Varies by truck model and size.

SmartCap EVOc Commercial Truck Cap: Manufactured using automotive-grade stainless steel, the SmartCap protects tools and equipment. It comes equipped with double-walled stainless steel Gullwing side doors that are 17% taller than most fiberglass cabs, according to SmartCap. An optional security screen adds another layer of protection. It can hold up to 330 pounds when moving and 770 pounds when parked. SmartSystem accessories let owners customize their commercial truck with drawer bins, load bars, roller racks and more. Cost: $4,095 - $4,295.

BAK

BAK Revolver X4S Hard Roll Up Tonneau Cover: Patented rotational locking rails secure the X4S across the entire length of the truck bed – no drilling required. An easy-to-use locking mechanism prevents thieves from prying open the cover or accessing the latch mechanism when the tailgate is closed. The cover is constructed from marine-grade vinyl atop heavy-duty, cut-resistant aluminum slats with full-perimeter weather seals. Cost: $1,479.

DiamondBack HD Heavy‑Duty Truck Bed Cover: Built from heavy-duty, structurally reinforced alloy aluminum, this hard truck bed cover offers durability and the strength to haul up to 1,600 pounds on top. An EPDM compression gasket and gutter-protected hinge points keep the elements out. An armored exterior, deadbolt-style locking mechanism and metal lock keep gear safe. Cost: $2,349.

Extang Solid Fold ALX Tonneau Cover: Durable, one-inch thick EnduraShield panels over an aircraft-grade aluminum frame resist dents and scratches and support up to 600 pounds of weight. A secure rotary latch system allows for quick opening and closing. The cover comes fully assembled for easy installation. Cost: $1,099.99.

SyneticUSA Powered Electric Tonneau Cover: Operated via remote control, this fully powered, electric tonneau cover offers hands-free access, modular upgrades and cargo security. The cover can be locked in any position and easily switched to manual mode if needed. Built-in LED lights illuminate the truck bed for visibility in all conditions. Cost: Varies by truck model.

Tonno Pro Hard Fold Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover: Designed for durability at a value price, the Tonno Pro features heavy-duty composite panels, a rigid aluminum frame and a marine-grade vinyl tarp. Integrated rubber perimeter seals keep weather out. The simple clamp-on installation doesn’t require drilling. Cost: $574.

Husky

ACI Truck Bed Mat: Built to shield your truck bed from routine wear and tear caused by loading, unloading and shifting cargo, these truck bed liners are made from heavy-duty, marine-grade woven vinyl with a foam backing. The non-absorbent, quick-drying surface protects against moisture, mildew and mold. The mat snaps in and out for quick installation and can be cleaned with the rinse of a hose. Cost: $195.50.

Black Armour Work Truck Mat: Black Armour’s mats are made from ½-inch thick recycled rubber, which will not harbor mold or mildew or absorb liquids or oil, and dampens sound for a quieter ride. The Traction Plus checker plate texture prevents cargo from shifting. Universal or precision cut options are available. Cost: Varies by retailer.

DeeZee Heavyweight Bed Mat: The custom fit application contours around wheel wells for complete coverage of the truck bed surface to help prevent cargo from shifting. The mat is constructed from a compressed rubber compound, making it resistant to abrasions and tears. At 3/8 inches thick, the mat will not lift from the bed surface even at high speeds. The rubber compound can withstand extreme temperatures, and it will not crack, rust or break. The non-porous surface will resist most chemical spills. Cost: $127.45.

Husky Liners Heavy-Duty Bed Mat The rubberized DuraGrip HD construction provide strength and softness to absorb the impact of objects to protect the bed. AirDry Nibs on the underside keep the mat slightly elevated to keep the bed dry. It can be installed in minutes with no tools and is pre-cut to the dimensions of your pickup’s bed. Cost: $139.99.

Red Barn Heavy Duty Truck Bed Mat: Constructed with ½-inch thick vulcanized recycled rubber, Red Barn’s bed mat shields your truck bed from scratches and dents. Its etched surface texture prevents cargo from shifting and its heavy weight keeps it in place without wrinkling or bunching. The non-porous material will not absorb liquids or harbor bacteria. Cost: Varies by retailer.

Tmat

ACI Truck Bed Storage Pockets: These storage organizers take advantage of the space behind the wheel well to hold tools, receiver hitches and everyday goods. Available in aluminum, diamond plate or galvanized steel and sold in pairs. Cost: $51.

Highway Products Truck Bed Rails: These rails add aggressive styling and functional tie-downs to your truck bed. They can be installed as a stand-alone add-on or in styles compatible with HPI Headache Racks and toolboxes. The rails are built from a single piece of ¼-inch aluminum with hexagonal holes punched every few inches for tie down flexibility. Cost: Starting at $100.

Ranch Road Cargo System: The modular design, sub-divider capability every six inches, allows users to organize gear large and small. Incorporated rigid side handles with tie down slots allow the bin to be easily secured to the truck bed and transported. Twelve perimeter drain holes prevent liquid from pooling. Cost: $299.

Tmat Truck Bed Organization System: Consisting of a mat with X-shaped holes and moveable clips, Tmat’s cargo blockers plug in and adjust to your tools and equipment. The mat’s smooth surface allows cargo to slide into place or onto your tailgate for easy access unloading. Tmat can be assembled and installed into most truck bed in under five minutes – no drilling or modifications required. Cost: Varies by truck model.

Rough Country

Amp Research BedXtender HD: Flip the BedXtender out with the tailgate open to gain up to two feet of additional bed length or flip it inside and close the tailgate to keep tools and smaller cargo contained in the truck bed. It is constructed of strong yet lightweight aluminum tubes and glass-reinforced nylon composite uprights. Cost: $329.99.

Mockins Pickup Truck Bed Extender: This 750-pound-capacity two-in-one adjustable truck bed extension can be used horizontally or vertically, allowing for versatility with long and oversized payloads. A red flag and two reflective stickers are located on the back and sides for safety. It also comes with a hitch stabilizer to eliminate noise and wobbling, as well as two ratchet straps for securing cargo. Cost: $130.

Rough Country Bed Extender: This heavy-duty bed extender adds up to 26 inches of extended bed space for oversized cargo. It is designed to fit bed openings from 55 to 64.5 inches and is built from high-strength materials with a durable black-coated finish. The integrated T-rail system provides mounting for tie downs, while the MOLLE panel offers mounting options for gear and tools. Cost: $199.95.

Truck Covers USA American Tail-Mate: The Tail-Mate is designed to fit any class 3 hitch and support loads up to 1,000 pounds. It will extend the truck bed length by 30 inches and keep potentially damaging weight off your tailgate. Convenient tie down points allow easy load securement. Cost: $499.00.

Additional Accessories Contractors Should Consider

Beyond these accessories, contractors should also consider equipping their trucks with the following commonly used items:

In-bed fuel transfer tanks

Bed-mounted power solutions

Bed cameras

LED lighting systems

Headache racks or cab protectors

Tailgate steps

Ladder or utility racks

