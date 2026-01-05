The 2026 Ford F-150 comes in a variety of trim, engine, cab and bed choices.

The popular Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck returns for the 2026 model year with a choice of eight trims and five engines, including wider availability of the hybrid gas-electric V6.

Choice of Engines

The 3.5-liter PowerBoost Hybrid V6 delivers 420 horsepower and 578 pound-feet of torque. It also has a 7.2-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard charger for running tools and devices.

The hybrid is now available on the STX trim, along with XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum. It has a max tow rating of 11,600 pounds.

Along with the hybrid, buyers can choose from the following engines:

2.7L EcoBoost V6 – 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Max tow 8,400 pounds.

3.5L EcoBoost V6 – 382 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. Max tow 13,500 pounds.

5.0L Ti-VCT V8 – 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. Max tow 12,800 pounds.

3.5L High Output EcoBoost V6 – 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. (Available on F-150 Raptor only.)

5.2L Supercharged V8 – 720 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. (Available on F-150 Raptor R only.)

Depending on configuration, the F-150 with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 can deliver max payload of 2,440 pounds.

The 2026 F-150 is available in regular, SuperCab and SuperCrew cabs and bed lengths of 5.5 to 8 feet.

Here’s a look at the eight trims being offered and starting MSRPs, excluding destination and delivery fee, taxes and any other additional charges.

Starts at $39,330. Key features:

Standard 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine with Auto Start-Stop technology. V8 available.

Ford Security Package (1-year included with activation)

Available Tow Haul Package

Class IV trailer hitch

Starts at $41,855. Key features:

2.7L EcoBoost V6 standard. Hybrid and V8 available

18-inch gloss black-painted wheels

Standard 4x2, available 4x4

Unique sport cloth seats

Available F-150 Lobo Package – “aggressive street-focused performance and design with a 2-inch lowered rear suspension, unique exterior styling elements, gloss black grille, gloss black-painted 22-inch wheels, and a powerful 5.0L V8 engine.”

Starting at $44,695. Key features include all standard XL features, plus:

Available hybrid, 3.5L V6 and V8

Available 4x4

Available 360-degree camera

Zone lighting

Available XLT Chrome Appearance Package

Starting at $59,560. Key features include all standard XLT features, plus:

Standard 3.5L V6. Available hybrid and 5.0L V8 engine with Auto Start-Stop technology.

Two-speed automatic 4WD with neutral towing capability

B&O Sound System with 8-speakers

F-150 Tremor

Starting at $64,915. Key features include all standard XLT features, plus:

Standard 3.5L V6. Available 5.0L V8 engine with Auto Start-Stop technology

Standard 4x4

Selectable Drive Modes

Trail Control with Trail 1-Pedal Drive and Trail Turn Assist

Starting at $65,825. Key features:

Standard 3.5L V6. Available hybrid.

Standard 4x2. Available 4x4.

Available multi-contour with Active Motion leather bucket seats

Two-tone paint with Marsh Gray lower accent color

Exclusive King Ranch exterior theme

Available twin panel moonroof

F-150 Platinum

Starting at $68,800. Key features:

Standard 3.5L V6. Available hybrid.

Standard 4x2. Available 4x4.

Available Platinum Plus

Available Platinum Satin Appearance Package

Available head-up display

F-150 Raptor

Starting at $79,005. Key features: