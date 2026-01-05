The popular Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck returns for the 2026 model year with a choice of eight trims and five engines, including wider availability of the hybrid gas-electric V6.
Choice of Engines
The 3.5-liter PowerBoost Hybrid V6 delivers 420 horsepower and 578 pound-feet of torque. It also has a 7.2-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard charger for running tools and devices.
The hybrid is now available on the STX trim, along with XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum. It has a max tow rating of 11,600 pounds.
Along with the hybrid, buyers can choose from the following engines:
- 2.7L EcoBoost V6 – 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Max tow 8,400 pounds.
- 3.5L EcoBoost V6 – 382 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. Max tow 13,500 pounds.
- 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 – 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. Max tow 12,800 pounds.
- 3.5L High Output EcoBoost V6 – 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. (Available on F-150 Raptor only.)
- 5.2L Supercharged V8 – 720 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. (Available on F-150 Raptor R only.)
Depending on configuration, the F-150 with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 can deliver max payload of 2,440 pounds.
8 Trims to Choose From
The 2026 F-150 is available in regular, SuperCab and SuperCrew cabs and bed lengths of 5.5 to 8 feet.
Here’s a look at the eight trims being offered and starting MSRPs, excluding destination and delivery fee, taxes and any other additional charges.
F-150 XL
Starts at $39,330. Key features:
- Standard 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine with Auto Start-Stop technology. V8 available.
- Ford Security Package (1-year included with activation)
- Available Tow Haul Package
- Class IV trailer hitch
F-150 STX
Starts at $41,855. Key features:
- 2.7L EcoBoost V6 standard. Hybrid and V8 available
- 18-inch gloss black-painted wheels
- Standard 4x2, available 4x4
- Unique sport cloth seats
- Available F-150 Lobo Package – “aggressive street-focused performance and design with a 2-inch lowered rear suspension, unique exterior styling elements, gloss black grille, gloss black-painted 22-inch wheels, and a powerful 5.0L V8 engine.”
F-150 XLT
Starting at $44,695. Key features include all standard XL features, plus:
- Available hybrid, 3.5L V6 and V8
- Available 4x4
- Available 360-degree camera
- Zone lighting
- Available XLT Chrome Appearance Package
F-150 Lariat
Starting at $59,560. Key features include all standard XLT features, plus:
- Standard 3.5L V6. Available hybrid and 5.0L V8 engine with Auto Start-Stop technology.
- Two-speed automatic 4WD with neutral towing capability
- B&O Sound System with 8-speakers
F-150 Tremor
Starting at $64,915. Key features include all standard XLT features, plus:
- Standard 3.5L V6. Available 5.0L V8 engine with Auto Start-Stop technology
- Standard 4x4
- Selectable Drive Modes
- Trail Control with Trail 1-Pedal Drive and Trail Turn Assist
F-150 King Ranch
Starting at $65,825. Key features:
- Standard 3.5L V6. Available hybrid.
- Standard 4x2. Available 4x4.
- Available multi-contour with Active Motion leather bucket seats
- Two-tone paint with Marsh Gray lower accent color
- Exclusive King Ranch exterior theme
- Available twin panel moonroof
F-150 Platinum
Starting at $68,800. Key features:
- Standard 3.5L V6. Available hybrid.
- Standard 4x2. Available 4x4.
- Available Platinum Plus
- Available Platinum Satin Appearance Package
- Available head-up display
F-150 Raptor
Starting at $79,005. Key features:
- Standard 3.5L EcoBoost High-Output V6. Available 5.2L supercharged V8 engine (Raptor R only).
- 4x4 with Hi-Lock Transfer Case
- Available Dual-Valve Fox Racing Shocks
- Rear fold-flat lockable storage
- Available 37-inch all-terrain tires