For the Caterpillar fan who wants to step up for the company’s 100th anniversary, three new boots are being offered to commemorate famous feats Cat equipment has played a part in.

There’s the Golden Gate Bridge Boot, the Apollo 11 Boot and the Channel Tunnel Boot. These are no ordinary boots, each having its own unique and eye-catching design, with such features as headlights, space-age appearance or suspension bridge details.

The boots are from Wolverine’s Cat Footwear division, an official Caterpillar licensee. The limited-edition footwear pays tribute to Caterpillar’s centennial anniversary this year. The Caterpillar Tractor Company was formed in 1925 with the merger of Holt Manufacturing Company and C.L. Best Gas Traction Company.

Here’s a look at the new boots and the engineering feats they celebrate:

Golden Gate Bridge Boot

Cat Footwear Caterpillar tractors pulled scrapers to prepare the site of what became the tallest and longest suspension bridge in the world in 1937.

Wolverine says the boot features:

Overbuilt structural cage and “cable system” reminiscent of the bridge’s design.

Gold hardware and detailing as a nod to the bridge’s name.

Mesh paneling and perforation that “promotes breathability akin to wind passing through a bridge.”

Apollo 11 Boot

Cat Footwear Ten Cat generators were used in 1969 to power a tracking antenna in North Carolina so the Apollo crew and NASA could communicate during man’s first steps on the moon.

Wolverine says the boot features:

Stacked, lightweight sole inspired by the gear of lunar explorers.

Brushed, dusty coloring to mimic the appearance of the initial steps on the moon.

Puffy upper with Velcro strap.

Quick bungee lacing.

Channel Tunnel Boot

Cat Footwear More than 100 Cat machines helped dig the Channel Tunnel, also known as the “Chunnel,” that connected Great Britain with mainland Europe in 1994 as the longest undersea rail tunnel in the world.

Wolverine says the boot features:

Functioning headlight at the top of the boot and sole lights “that mimic trains speeding through a tunnel.”

Black, zippered, waterproof shell and colorful quick lace.

“Interior boot offers easy on/off while lending a nod to streaking lights inside the Chunnel.”

Stacked, yellow outsole to represent Cat’s trademark color.

All of the boots have a removable hang tag signifying Caterpillar’s centennial and are available for purchase while supplies last at www.catfootwear.com. Cost: $150 per pair.