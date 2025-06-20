New Cat Boots Honor 3 Famous Feats: Moon Landing, Golden Gate Bridge, Chunnel

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 20, 2025
Cat centennial commemorative boots: From left, Golden Gate Bridge Boot, Channel Tunnel Boot and Apollo 11 Boot.
Cat centennial commemorative boots: From left, Golden Gate Bridge Boot, Channel Tunnel Boot and Apollo 11 Boot.
Cat Footwear

For the Caterpillar fan who wants to step up for the company’s 100th anniversary, three new boots are being offered to commemorate famous feats Cat equipment has played a part in.

There’s the Golden Gate Bridge Boot, the Apollo 11 Boot and the Channel Tunnel Boot. These are no ordinary boots, each having its own unique and eye-catching design, with such features as headlights, space-age appearance or suspension bridge details.

The boots are from Wolverine’s Cat Footwear division, an official Caterpillar licensee. The limited-edition footwear pays tribute to Caterpillar’s centennial anniversary this year. The Caterpillar Tractor Company was formed in 1925 with the merger of Holt Manufacturing Company and C.L. Best Gas Traction Company.

Here’s a look at the new boots and the engineering feats they celebrate:

Golden Gate Bridge Boot  

The black lines on the side represent the Golden Grade Bridge's cable system.The black lines on the side represent the Golden Grade Bridge's cable system.Cat FootwearCaterpillar tractors pulled scrapers to prepare the site of what became the tallest and longest suspension bridge in the world in 1937.

Wolverine says the boot features:

  • Overbuilt structural cage and “cable system” reminiscent of the bridge’s design.
  • Gold hardware and detailing as a nod to the bridge’s name.
  • Mesh paneling and perforation that “promotes breathability akin to wind passing through a bridge.”

Apollo 11 Boot

Cat Apollo 11 BootCat FootwearTen Cat generators were used in 1969 to power a tracking antenna in North Carolina so the Apollo crew and NASA could communicate during man’s first steps on the moon.

Wolverine says the boot features:

  • Stacked, lightweight sole inspired by the gear of lunar explorers.
  • Brushed, dusty coloring to mimic the appearance of the initial steps on the moon.
  • Puffy upper with Velcro strap.
  • Quick bungee lacing.

Channel Tunnel Boot

The Chunnel boot has a headlamp and soles that light up.The Chunnel boot has a headlamp and soles that light up.Cat FootwearMore than 100 Cat machines helped dig the Channel Tunnel, also known as the “Chunnel,” that connected Great Britain with mainland Europe in 1994 as the longest undersea rail tunnel in the world.

Wolverine says the boot features:

  • Functioning headlight at the top of the boot and sole lights “that mimic trains speeding through a tunnel.”
  • Black, zippered, waterproof shell and colorful quick lace.
  • “Interior boot offers easy on/off while lending a nod to streaking lights inside the Chunnel.”
  • Stacked, yellow outsole to represent Cat’s trademark color.

All of the boots have a removable hang tag signifying Caterpillar’s centennial and are available for purchase while supplies last at www.catfootwear.com. Cost: $150 per pair.

 

Related Stories
Ford F-150 with a Bedslide 500Go rolling truck bed tray system
Gear
Bedslide Unveils 500Go Rolling Truck Bed Cargo System
drawings previewing preview of Fall/Holiday 2025 John Deere branded Sleep and Lounge collection
Gear
John Deere Brand Coming to Pajamas, Loungewear – Even Underwear
a cat invader max boot
Gear
12th Day of Construction Gifts: Cat Invader Max Boots
cover of caterip
Gear
11th Day of Construction Gifts: A Caterpillar Version of "Monopoly" Board Game
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Deere's New Scrapers Thumb
The Dirt
Massive Dirt Movers: Deere’s New Pull-Type Scrapers Revealed
John Deere's new 3012 and 3812 four-tire ejector scrapers feature 30- or 38-cubic-yard capacities and 12-foot-wide bowls.
Cat 745 Articulated Dump Truck
Market Pulse
Yellow Table: 10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers of 2024
The book “Wain-Roy and the Invention of the Backhoe” says the first hydraulic backhoe was sold in 1948 by the Wain-Roy Corporation of Massachusetts. It consisted of a hydraulic swing-frame digger mounted to a Ford Model 8N tractor. It was sold to the Connecticut Light and Power Company for $705.
Backhoe Loaders
Backhoes Hangin’ Tough for 70 Years: Buyer’s Guide 2025
Cushman Hauler Xl
Compact equipment
Cushman Hauler XL UTV Gets a Long Bed for More Hauling Capacity
orange trench box in trench with silver ladder sticking out
Construction Equipment
A Guide to Trench Boxes: Here's What Contractors Need to Know
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All