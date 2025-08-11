2026 Ford F-Series Super Duty Preview: 4 Engines, 5 Trims, 2 Beds Offered

2026 Ford Super Duty

Some dealers are taking orders for the 2026 Ford F-Series Super Duty line of work pickup trucks, which offer a multitude of configurations, including optional diesel engine, short bed, dual rear wheels, among others.

Highlighted upgrades for the lineup – the F-250, F-350 and F-450 – include:

  • Tremor Off-Road Package now available with standard-output 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel. Other package features include 35-inch off-road tires and upgraded off-road suspension with performance shocks.
  • New Lariat Premium Package – Bundles optional features like Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, Power Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Trailer Reverse Guidance. (Available on Lariat Crew Cab 4x4s with the 7.3L V8 gas engine.)
  • STX Appearance Package – Now available on dual rear wheel (DRW) models, not just single wheel (SRW). The package includes body-color bumpers and polished aluminum wheels.
  • Shorter 6.75-foot Bed Option returns. Standard bed is 8 feet.
  • Standard tire pressure monitoring system.
  • Ford Connectivity Package – Now available as a seven-year, one-time purchase for streaming, navigation, Wi-Fi and voice assistant. One-year connectivity is standard for fleet buyers.
  • New exterior colors – Argon Blue Metallic and Marsh Gray Metallic.
  • More dealer-installed options – Tailgate lettering kits, tubular running boards, hard of soft roll-up truck bed covers, illuminated emblems.

Here’s an early look at each of the models in the F-Series Super Duty lineup:

2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty

The F-250 is available in five trims: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum.

Buyers have a choice of four engines:

Ford Super Duty Engine ChartBowen Scarff Ford

Available configurations include regular cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab in 4x2 or 4x4. Both SuperCab and Crew Cab offer a bed choice of 6.75 or 8 feet long.

Towing capacity ranges from 17,300 to 22,000 pounds, and payload is between 2,500 and 4,200 pounds, depending on configuration.

MSRPs start with the base XL at around $46,675.

2026 Ford F-350 Super Duty

The 1-ton F-350 is available as single rear wheel or dual rear wheel and the same five trims and four engine options as the F-250.

Towing capacity on the F-350 SRW ranges from 21,000 to 30,000 pounds, depending on configuration. Payload ranges from 3,500 to 4,500 pounds. The DRW model can handle up to 8,000 pounds.

The DRW models comes in either regular or Crew Cab with an 8-foot bed. The SRW is available in the same three cab options and bed choices as the F-250.

MSRP on the base XL F-350 SRW starts at $46,970.

2026 Ford F-450

The largest of the Super Duty line, the 2026 F-450 comes standard as a 4x4 Crew Cab with 8-foot bed and dual rear wheels. Regular cab and 4x2 options are available.

The F-450 offers the same five trims as the other Super Duty models but only comes with the diesel engine options, which deliver either max 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque or max 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque.

Max towing capacity is 30,000 pounds and up to 40,000 pounds, depending on configuration. Max payload is 6,210 pounds.

Starting MSRP for the base XL F-450 is $61,330.

 

